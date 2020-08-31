Stratégie du fonds géré par AMUNDI ASSET MANAGEMENT L'objectif de gestion du Fonds consiste à offrir aux investisseurs une performance supérieure à l'EONIA Capitalisé, après prise en compte des frais courants.

Performances du fonds : Médi Monétaire C

Performances Historiques Glissantes au 30-09-2020 Début d'année 1 mois 3 mois 6 mois 1 an 3 ans Max Fonds -0.36% -0.04% -0.11% -0.24% -0.48% -1.26% +68.38% Catégorie -0.23% 0.01% 0.26% 1.23% -0.3% -0.82% - Indice -0.35% -0.04% -0.12% -0.23% -0.47% -1.32% -

Parts du fonds Nom 1er Jan 3 ans Notation Taille Frais Médi Monétaire C -0.36% -1.26% 66M EUR 0.5% Médi Monétaire D -0.36% -1.26% 0M EUR 0.5%

