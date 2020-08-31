Connexion
Médi Monétaire C       FR0007455415

MÉDI MONÉTAIRE C
Cours en clôture. Cours en clôture Fonds - 30/09
353.1 EUR   --.--%
 SynthèsePerformancesGraphiquesCommunautéCompositionCaractéristiques 
Stratégie du fonds géré par AMUNDI ASSET MANAGEMENT
L'objectif de gestion du Fonds consiste à offrir aux investisseurs une performance supérieure à l'EONIA Capitalisé, après prise en compte des frais courants.
Performances du fonds : Médi Monétaire C
Performances Historiques Glissantes au 30-09-2020
Début d'année 1 mois 3 mois 6 mois 1 an 3 ans Max
Fonds -0.36% -0.04% -0.11% -0.24% -0.48% -1.26% +68.38%
Catégorie -0.23% 0.01% 0.26% 1.23% -0.3% -0.82% -
Indice -0.35% -0.04% -0.12% -0.23% -0.47% -1.32% -
Plus
Parts du fonds
Nom1er Jan3 ansNotationTailleFrais
Médi Monétaire C-0.36%-1.26%66M EUR0.5%
Médi Monétaire D-0.36%-1.26%0M EUR0.5%
Gestion
Société de gestion Amundi Asset Management
Date de création 13-02-1990

Gérant Depuis
Baptiste Loubert 06-04-2009
Christophe Buret 06-04-2009
Description
Notation Morningstar
PEA
 NON
PEA PME
 NON
Date de création 13-02-1990
Devise EUR
Structure Juridique FCP
Catégorie AMF Fonds monétaires à valeur liquidative variable (VNAV) standard
Catégorie Morningstar Obligations EUR Très Court Terme
Zone d'investissement Eurozone
Benchmark EONIA Capitalisé Jour TR EUR 100%
Actifs nets de la part 66 M EUR au 31-08-2020
Fréquence des VL Quotidienne
Dépositaire et conservateur CACEIS Bank
Commisaire aux comptes Deloitte & Associés
Volatilité au 31-08-2020
Ecart-type 3 ans 0.02%
Ratio de Sharpe 3 ans -0.68
Performance moyenne 3 ans -1.26%
