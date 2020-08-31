|
|
|Stratégie du fonds géré par AMUNDI ASSET MANAGEMENT
L'objectif de gestion du Fonds consiste à offrir aux investisseurs une performance supérieure à l'EONIA Capitalisé, après prise en compte des frais courants.
|
|Performances du fonds : Médi Monétaire C
|
|
|Performances Historiques Glissantes au 30-09-2020
|
|Début d'année
|1 mois
|3 mois
|6 mois
|1 an
|3 ans
|Max
|Fonds
|-0.36%
|-0.04%
|-0.11%
|-0.24%
|-0.48%
|-1.26%
|+68.38%
|Catégorie
|
-0.23%
|
0.01%
|
0.26%
|
1.23%
|
-0.3%
|
-0.82%
|
-
|Indice
|
-0.35%
|-0.04%
|-0.12%
|-0.23%
|
-0.47%
|
-1.32%
|
-
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Ecart-type 3 ans
|0.02%
|Ratio de Sharpe 3 ans
|-0.68
|Performance moyenne 3 ans
|-1.26%