The Sub-Fund Moorea Fund - Multi-Manager Emerging Markets Equity seeks to provide long term capital appreciation over a cycle (5 years) primarily through investments in a diversified portfolio of emerging markets equity securities. The aim of the Sub-Fund is to identify companies that exhibit quality and income characteristics, the Investment and Sub-Investment Managers believe are well positioned to benefit from emerging market dynamics.
