MOOREA FD MULTI MGR EM MKTS EQ RE EUR
Cours en clôture. Cours en clôture Fonds - 12/04
294.84 EUR   -1.42%
Stratégie du fonds géré par SOCIÉTÉ GÉNÉRALE PRIVATE WEALTH MANAGEME
The Sub-Fund Moorea Fund - Multi-Manager Emerging Markets Equity seeks to provide long term capital appreciation over a cycle (5 years) primarily through investments in a diversified portfolio of emerging markets equity securities. The aim of the Sub-Fund is to identify companies that exhibit quality and income characteristics, the Investment and Sub-Investment Managers believe are well positioned to benefit from emerging market dynamics.
Performances du fonds : Moorea Fd Multi Mgr Em Mkts Eq RE EUR
Performances Historiques Glissantes au 12-04-2021
Début d'année 1 mois 3 mois 6 mois 1 an 3 ans Max
Fonds +4.87% -2.51% -2.34% +18.39% +35.61% - +17.94%
Catégorie 6.12% -1.53% 0.49% 17.88% 42.8% 24.97% -
Parts du fonds
Nom1er Jan3 ansNotationTailleFrais
Moorea Fd Multi Mgr Em Mkts Eq RU USD4.87%0.00%NC16M USD1.6%
Moorea Fd Multi Mgr Em Mkts Eq IU USD5.09%0.00%NC0M USD0.55%
Moorea Fd Multi Mgr Em Mkts Eq MU USD4.99%0.00%NC35M USD1.2%
Moorea Fd Multi Mgr Em Mkts Eq H GBP5.19%0.00%NC0M GBP0.55%
Moorea Fd Multi Mgr Em Mkts Eq HD GBP6.11%0.00%NC0M GBP0.55%
Moorea Fd Multi Mgr Em Mkts Eq IUD USD5.95%0.00%NC0M USD0.55%
Moorea Fd Multi Mgr Em Mkts Eq ME EUR4.99%0.00%NC26M EUR1.2%
Moorea Fd Multi Mgr Em Mkts Eq RE EUR4.87%0.00%NC75M EUR1.6%
Moorea Fd Multi Mgr Em Mkts Eq IE5.04%0.00%NC1M EUR0.55%
Gestion
Société de gestion Société Générale Private Wealth Manageme
Date de création 19-06-2019
Description
PEA
 NON
PEA PME
 NON
Date de création 19-06-2019
Devise EUR
Structure Juridique SICAV
Catégorie Morningstar Actions Marchés Emergents
Benchmark No benchmark 100%
Actifs nets de la part 75 M EUR au 28-02-2021
Fréquence des VL Quotidienne
Dépositaire et conservateur Société Générale Bank & Trust
Commisaire aux comptes Deloitte Audit S.à r.l.
Volatilité au 28-02-2021
Ecart-type 1 an: 22.36%
Ratio de Sharpe 1 an 0.94
Performance moyenne 1 an 35.61
