Connexion
E-mail
Mot de passe
Retenir
Mot de passe oublié ?
Devenir membre gratuitement
Inscription
Inscription
Devenir membre
Inscription gratuite
Devenir client
Découvrez nos services
Paramètres
Paramètres
Cotations dynamiques 
OFFON

Accueil Zonebourse  >  Fonds ou OPCVM  >  Irish Stock Exchange  >  Neuberger Berman Corp Hyb Bd EUR A Acc       IE00BYV1RN13

NEUBERGER BERMAN CORP HYB BD EUR A ACC
Cours en clôture. Cours en clôture Irish Stock Exchange - 12/04
12.18 EUR   --.--%
 SynthèsePerformancesGraphiquesCommunautéCompositionCaractéristiques 
Partenaires
Stratégie du fonds géré par NEUBERGER BERMAN EUROPE LTD
Achieve an attractive level of total return (income plus capital appreciation).
Performances du fonds : Neuberger Berman Corp Hyb Bd EUR A Acc
Performances Historiques Glissantes au 12-04-2021
Début d'année 1 mois 3 mois 6 mois 1 an 3 ans Max
Fonds +0.25% +0.66% - +3.57% +10.43% +8.46% +21.8%
Catégorie 1.08% 0.71% 0.75% 4.76% 14.54% 10.38% -
Plus
Exposition par type d'actif au 28-02-2021
Long Court Nets
Obligations 89.85% 0% 89.85%
Liquidités 52.97% 45.35% 7.62%
Convertibles 2.53% 0% 2.53%
Plus
Parts du fonds
Nom1er Jan3 ansNotationTailleFrais
Neuberger Berman Corp Hyb Bd EUR I5 Acc0.54%11.51%108M EUR0.6%
Neuberger Berman Corp Hyb Bd EUR I Acc0.39%10.39%410M EUR0.6%
Neuberger Berman Corp Hyb Bd EUR I Inc0.46%10.38%90M EUR0.6%
Neuberger Berman Corp Hyb Bd EUR M Acc0.08%6.51%14M EUR1.2%
Neuberger Berman Corp Hyb Bd EUR A Acc0.25%8.46%159M EUR1.2%
Neuberger Berman Corp Hyb Bd USD I Acc3.50%22.64%NC211M USD0.6%
Neuberger Berman Corp Hyb Bd CHF PInc-1.13%18.15%NC4M CHF0.57%
Neuberger Berman Corp Hyb Bd EUR P Inc0.39%10.48%13M EUR0.57%
Neuberger Berman Corp Hyb Bd EUR A MD0.23%8.38%31M EUR1.2%
Neuberger Berman Corp Hyb Bd USD A MD3.30%20.37%NC76M USD1.2%
Autres fonds de la catégorie: EUR Subordinated Bond
 Nom1er Jan3 ansNotationTaille
Algebris Financial Credit C EUR Acc2.38%0.00%NC55 M EUR
Algebris Financial Credit CD EUR Inc2.36%0.00%NC0 M EUR
Algebris Financial Credit I EUR Acc2.15%22.36%NC2297 M EUR
Algebris Financial Credit I EUR Inc2.26%22.69%NC536 M EUR
Algebris Financial Credit M EUR Acc2.66%27.11%NC61 M EUR
Algebris Financial Credit R EUR Acc1.98%20.11%NC1059 M EUR
Algebris Financial Credit Rd EUR Inc2.02%20.25%NC796 M EUR
Algebris Financial Credit W EUR Acc2.23%21.52%NC72 M EUR
Algebris Financial Credit WD EUR Inc2.22%21.51%NC49 M EUR
Algebris Financial Credit XXLD EUR Inc2.51%25.20%NC81 M EUR
Plus de fonds




Copyright © 2009 Morningstar. All Rights Reserved. The information, data and opinions expressed (Information) and contained herein: (1) are proprietary to Morningstar and/or its content providers and are not intended to represent investment advice or recommendation to buy or sell any security; (2) may not be copied or distributed without express license to do so; and (3) are not warranted to be accurate, complete or timely. Morningstar reserve its rights to charge for access to these Ratings and/or Rating report. Neither Morningstar nor its content providers are responsible for any damages or losses arising from any use of this Rating, Rating Report or Information contained therein.
Gestion
Société de gestion Neuberger Berman Europe Ltd
Date de création 03-06-2016

Gérant Depuis
Julian Marks 19-11-2015
David Brown 19-11-2015
Description
Notation Morningstar
PEA
 NON
PEA PME
 NON
Date de création 03-06-2016
Devise EUR
Structure Juridique Open Ended Investment Company
Catégorie Morningstar EUR Subordinated Bond
Zone d'investissement Global
Benchmark BofAML Glo Hy Non-finan 5% cc EUR 100%
Actifs nets de la part 159 M EUR au 31-03-2021
Fréquence des VL Quotidienne
Dépositaire et conservateur Brown Brothers Harriman Trustee Services
Commisaire aux comptes Ernst & Young (Ireland)
Volatilité au 31-03-2021
Ecart-type 3 ans 7.9%
Ratio de Sharpe 3 ans 0.44
Performance moyenne 3 ans 8.46%
RUBRIQUES
SERVICES GRATUITS
SERVICES FINANCIERS
APPLICATION MOBILE
SOLUTIONS
+33 (0)4 78 30 41 42
À PROPOS
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. Tous droits réservés. Les cotations sont fournies par Factset, Morningstar et S&P Capital IQ