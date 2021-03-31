Connexion
>
Fonds ou OPCVM
>
Irish Stock Exchange
>
Neuberger Berman Corp Hyb Bd EUR A Acc
IE00BYV1RN13
NEUBERGER BERMAN CORP HYB BD EUR A ACC
Ajouter à ma liste
Cours en clôture Irish Stock Exchange - 12/04
12.18
EUR
--.--%
Synthèse
Performances
Graphiques
Communauté
Composition
Caractéristiques
Partenaires
Stratégie du fonds géré par NEUBERGER BERMAN EUROPE LTD
Achieve an attractive level of total return (income plus capital appreciation).
Performances du fonds : Neuberger Berman Corp Hyb Bd EUR A Acc
Performances Historiques Glissantes
au 12-04-2021
Début d'année
1 mois
3 mois
6 mois
1 an
3 ans
Max
Fonds
+0.25%
+0.66%
-
+3.57%
+10.43%
+8.46%
+21.8%
Catégorie
1.08%
0.71%
0.75%
4.76%
14.54%
10.38%
-
Plus
Exposition par type d'actif
au 28-02-2021
Long
Court
Nets
Obligations
89.85%
0%
89.85%
Liquidités
52.97%
45.35%
7.62%
Convertibles
2.53%
0%
2.53%
Plus
Parts du fonds
Nom
1er Jan
3 ans
Notation
Taille
Frais
Neuberger Berman Corp Hyb Bd EUR I5 Acc
0.54%
11.51%
108M EUR
0.6%
Neuberger Berman Corp Hyb Bd EUR I Acc
0.39%
10.39%
410M EUR
0.6%
Neuberger Berman Corp Hyb Bd EUR I Inc
0.46%
10.38%
90M EUR
0.6%
Neuberger Berman Corp Hyb Bd EUR M Acc
0.08%
6.51%
14M EUR
1.2%
Neuberger Berman Corp Hyb Bd EUR A Acc
0.25%
8.46%
159M EUR
1.2%
Neuberger Berman Corp Hyb Bd USD I Acc
3.50%
22.64%
NC
211M USD
0.6%
Neuberger Berman Corp Hyb Bd CHF PInc
-1.13%
18.15%
NC
4M CHF
0.57%
Neuberger Berman Corp Hyb Bd EUR P Inc
0.39%
10.48%
13M EUR
0.57%
Neuberger Berman Corp Hyb Bd EUR A MD
0.23%
8.38%
31M EUR
1.2%
Neuberger Berman Corp Hyb Bd USD A MD
3.30%
20.37%
NC
76M USD
1.2%
Autres fonds de la catégorie: EUR Subordinated Bond
Nom
1er Jan
3 ans
Notation
Taille
Algebris Financial Credit C EUR Acc
2.38%
0.00%
NC
55 M EUR
Algebris Financial Credit CD EUR Inc
2.36%
0.00%
NC
0 M EUR
Algebris Financial Credit I EUR Acc
2.15%
22.36%
NC
2297 M EUR
Algebris Financial Credit I EUR Inc
2.26%
22.69%
NC
536 M EUR
Algebris Financial Credit M EUR Acc
2.66%
27.11%
NC
61 M EUR
Algebris Financial Credit R EUR Acc
1.98%
20.11%
NC
1059 M EUR
Algebris Financial Credit Rd EUR Inc
2.02%
20.25%
NC
796 M EUR
Algebris Financial Credit W EUR Acc
2.23%
21.52%
NC
72 M EUR
Algebris Financial Credit WD EUR Inc
2.22%
21.51%
NC
49 M EUR
Algebris Financial Credit XXLD EUR Inc
2.51%
25.20%
NC
81 M EUR
Plus de fonds
Copyright © 2009 Morningstar. All Rights Reserved. The information, data and opinions expressed (Information) and contained herein: (1) are proprietary to Morningstar and/or its content providers and are not intended to represent investment advice or recommendation to buy or sell any security; (2) may not be copied or distributed without express license to do so; and (3) are not warranted to be accurate, complete or timely. Morningstar reserve its rights to charge for access to these Ratings and/or Rating report. Neither Morningstar nor its content providers are responsible for any damages or losses arising from any use of this Rating, Rating Report or Information contained therein.
Gestion
Société de gestion
Neuberger Berman Europe Ltd
Date de création
03-06-2016
Gérant
Depuis
Julian Marks
19-11-2015
David Brown
19-11-2015
Description
Notation Morningstar
PEA
NON
PEA PME
NON
Date de création
03-06-2016
Devise
EUR
Structure Juridique
Open Ended Investment Company
Catégorie Morningstar
EUR Subordinated Bond
Zone d'investissement
Global
Benchmark
BofAML Glo Hy Non-finan 5% cc EUR 100%
Actifs nets de la part
159 M EUR au 31-03-2021
Fréquence des VL
Quotidienne
Dépositaire et conservateur
Brown Brothers Harriman Trustee Services
Commisaire aux comptes
Ernst & Young (Ireland)
Volatilité
au 31-03-2021
Ecart-type 3 ans
7.9%
Ratio de Sharpe 3 ans
0.44
Performance moyenne 3 ans
8.46%
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. Tous droits réservés.
