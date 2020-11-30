Stratégie du fonds géré par VIVIENNE INVESTISSEMENT Le Fonds cherche à obtenir une performance positive supérieure à l'EONIA avec un objectif de volatilité annualisée de l'ordre de 8 %.

Performances du fonds : Ouessant A

Performances Historiques Glissantes au 15-12-2020 Début d'année 1 mois 3 mois 6 mois 1 an 3 ans Max Fonds +5.37% +1.07% +3.05% +3.23% +4.92% +9.24% +43.61% Catégorie 0.25% 1.34% 3.8% 7.87% 1.44% 4.44% -

Parts du fonds Nom 1er Jan 3 ans Notation Taille Frais Ouessant A 5.37% 9.24% 172M EUR 1.5% Ouessant P 4.57% 6.78% 76M EUR 2.25%

