|Stratégie du fonds géré par VIVIENNE INVESTISSEMENT
Le Fonds cherche à obtenir une performance positive supérieure à l'EONIA avec un objectif de volatilité annualisée de l'ordre de 8 %.
|Performances du fonds : Ouessant A
|Performances Historiques Glissantes au 15-12-2020
|Début d'année
|1 mois
|3 mois
|6 mois
|1 an
|3 ans
|Max
|Fonds
|+5.37%
|+1.07%
|+3.05%
|+3.23%
|+4.92%
|+9.24%
|+43.61%
|Catégorie
0.25%
1.34%
3.8%
7.87%
1.44%
4.44%
-
|
|
|Nom
|1er Jan
|3 ans
|Notation
|Taille
|Frais
|Ouessant A
|5.37%
|9.24%
|172M EUR
|1.5%
|Ouessant P
|4.57%
|6.78%
|76M EUR
|2.25%
|Notation Morningstar
PEA
|NON
PEA PME
|NON
|Date de création
|11-01-2011
|Devise
|EUR
|Structure Juridique
FCP
Catégorie AMF
Non Classifié
Catégorie Morningstar
Allocation EUR Flexible - International
Zone d'investissement
|Global
Benchmark
|EONIA Capitalisé Jour TR EUR 100%
Actifs nets de la part
|172 M EUR au 30-11-2020
Fréquence des VL
|Quotidienne
|Dépositaire et conservateur
|RBC Investor Services Bank France
|Commisaire aux comptes
|Jean-PAUL Foucault
|Ecart-type 3 ans
|6.66%
|Ratio de Sharpe 3 ans
|0.59
|Performance moyenne 3 ans
|9.24%