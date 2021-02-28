|
|
|Stratégie du fonds géré par VIVIENNE INVESTISSEMENT
Le Fonds cherche à obtenir une performance positive supérieure à l'EONIA avec un objectif de volatilité annualisée de l'ordre de 8 %.
|
|Performances du fonds : Ouessant P
|
|
|Performances Historiques Glissantes au 31-03-2021
|
|Début d'année
|1 mois
|3 mois
|6 mois
|1 an
|3 ans
|Max
|Fonds
|-2.73%
|-0.09%
|-2.73%
|+0.48%
|+0.81%
|+3.84%
|+20.93%
|Catégorie
|
3.55%
|
1.46%
|
3.55%
|
9.53%
|
21.96%
|
13.39%
|
-
|
|
|
|Nom
|1er Jan
|3 ans
|Notation
|Taille
|Frais
|Ouessant A
|-2.55%
|6.15%
|196M EUR
|1.5%
|Ouessant P
|-2.73%
|3.84%
|89M EUR
|2.25%
|
|Autres fonds de la catégorie: Allocation EUR Flexible - International
|
|
Copyright © 2009 Morningstar. All Rights Reserved. The information, data and opinions expressed (Information) and contained herein: (1) are proprietary to Morningstar and/or its content providers and are not intended to represent investment advice or recommendation to buy or sell any security; (2) may not be copied or distributed without express license to do so; and (3) are not warranted to be accurate, complete or timely. Morningstar reserve its rights to charge for access to these Ratings and/or Rating report. Neither Morningstar nor its content providers are responsible for any damages or losses arising from any use of this Rating, Rating Report or Information contained therein.
|
|
|Notation Morningstar
|
|
PEA
|NON
|
PEA PME
|NON
|Date de création
|27-05-2014
|Devise
|EUR
|Structure Juridique
|
FCP
|
Catégorie AMF
|
Non Classifié
|
Catégorie Morningstar
|
Allocation EUR Flexible - International
|
Zone d'investissement
|Global
|
Benchmark
|EONIA Capitalisé Jour TR EUR 100%
|
Actifs nets de la part
|89 M EUR au 28-02-2021
|
Fréquence des VL
|Quotidienne
|Commisaire aux comptes
|Jean-PAUL Foucault
|Ecart-type 3 ans
|6.47%
|Ratio de Sharpe 3 ans
|0.29
|Performance moyenne 3 ans
|3.84%