Ouessant P       FR0011540558

OUESSANT P
Cours en clôture. Cours en clôture Fonds - 31/03
1209.27 EUR   +0.03%
 SynthèsePerformancesGraphiquesCommunautéCompositionCaractéristiques 
Stratégie du fonds géré par VIVIENNE INVESTISSEMENT
Le Fonds cherche à obtenir une performance positive supérieure à l'EONIA avec un objectif de volatilité annualisée de l'ordre de 8 %.
Performances du fonds : Ouessant P
Performances Historiques Glissantes au 31-03-2021
Début d'année 1 mois 3 mois 6 mois 1 an 3 ans Max
Fonds -2.73% -0.09% -2.73% +0.48% +0.81% +3.84% +20.93%
Catégorie 3.55% 1.46% 3.55% 9.53% 21.96% 13.39% -
Plus
Parts du fonds
Nom1er Jan3 ansNotationTailleFrais
Ouessant A-2.55%6.15%196M EUR1.5%
Ouessant P-2.73%3.84%89M EUR2.25%
Gestion
Société de gestion Vivienne Investissement
Date de création 27-05-2014

Gérant Depuis
Laurent Jaffrès 22-05-2012
Description
Notation Morningstar
PEA
 NON
PEA PME
 NON
Date de création 27-05-2014
Devise EUR
Structure Juridique FCP
Catégorie AMF Non Classifié
Catégorie Morningstar Allocation EUR Flexible - International
Zone d'investissement Global
Benchmark EONIA Capitalisé Jour TR EUR 100%
Actifs nets de la part 89 M EUR au 28-02-2021
Fréquence des VL Quotidienne
Commisaire aux comptes Jean-PAUL Foucault
Volatilité au 28-02-2021
Ecart-type 3 ans 6.47%
Ratio de Sharpe 3 ans 0.29
Performance moyenne 3 ans 3.84%
