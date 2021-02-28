Stratégie du fonds géré par VIVIENNE INVESTISSEMENT Le Fonds cherche à obtenir une performance positive supérieure à l'EONIA avec un objectif de volatilité annualisée de l'ordre de 8 %.

Performances du fonds : Ouessant P

Performances Historiques Glissantes au 31-03-2021 Début d'année 1 mois 3 mois 6 mois 1 an 3 ans Max Fonds -2.73% -0.09% -2.73% +0.48% +0.81% +3.84% +20.93% Catégorie 3.55% 1.46% 3.55% 9.53% 21.96% 13.39% -

Parts du fonds Nom 1er Jan 3 ans Notation Taille Frais Ouessant A -2.55% 6.15% 196M EUR 1.5% Ouessant P -2.73% 3.84% 89M EUR 2.25%

