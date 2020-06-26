|
|Stratégie du fonds géré par ANDERA PARTNERS
Le Fonds est une co-propriété de valeurs mobilières qui a pour vocation de permettre aux porteurs de parts (principalement personnes physiques) de bénéficier des avantages d'une gestion professionnelle de valeurs mobilières cotées et non cotées, dans un cadre fiscal attractif.
|Performances du fonds : Partenariat & Innovation A A/I
|Performances Historiques Glissantes au 31-03-2020
|Début d'année
|1 mois
|3 mois
|6 mois
|1 an
|3 ans
|Max
|Fonds
|+77.78%
| -
|+77.78%
|+71.43%
|+60%
|-46.67%
|-97%
|Catégorie
5.78%
-2.25%
5.65%
1.86%
3.47%
-3.69%
-
|Autres fonds de la catégorie: Actions Secteur Autres
Copyright © 2009 Morningstar. All Rights Reserved. The information, data and opinions expressed (Information) and contained herein: (1) are proprietary to Morningstar and/or its content providers and are not intended to represent investment advice or recommendation to buy or sell any security; (2) may not be copied or distributed without express license to do so; and (3) are not warranted to be accurate, complete or timely. Morningstar reserve its rights to charge for access to these Ratings and/or Rating report. Neither Morningstar nor its content providers are responsible for any damages or losses arising from any use of this Rating, Rating Report or Information contained therein.
PEA
|NON
PEA PME
|NON
|Date de création
|28-09-2007
|Devise
|EUR
|Structure Juridique
FCPI
Catégorie AMF
Non Classifié
Catégorie Morningstar
Actions Secteur Autres
Zone d'investissement
|Europe
Benchmark
|N/A 100%
Actifs nets de la part
|1 M EUR au 31-03-2020
Fréquence des VL
|Quotidienne
|Dépositaire et conservateur
|Edmond de Rothschild (France)
|Commisaire aux comptes
|Mazars & Guérard