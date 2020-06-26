Connexion
Partenariat & Innovation A A/I       FR0010504910

PARTENARIAT & INNOVATION A A/I
Cours en clôture. Cours en clôture Fonds - 31/03
0.48 EUR   --.--%
 SynthèsePerformancesGraphiquesCommunautéCompositionCaractéristiques 
Partenaires
Stratégie du fonds géré par ANDERA PARTNERS
Le Fonds est une co-propriété de valeurs mobilières qui a pour vocation de permettre aux porteurs de parts (principalement personnes physiques) de bénéficier des avantages d'une gestion professionnelle de valeurs mobilières cotées et non cotées, dans un cadre fiscal attractif.
Performances du fonds : Partenariat & Innovation A A/I
Performances Historiques Glissantes au 31-03-2020
Début d'année 1 mois 3 mois 6 mois 1 an 3 ans Max
Fonds +77.78% - +77.78% +71.43% +60% -46.67% -97%
Catégorie 5.78% -2.25% 5.65% 1.86% 3.47% -3.69% -
Plus
Autres fonds de la catégorie: Actions Secteur Autres
 Nom1er Jan3 ansNotationTaille
123Capital PME A0.00%-72.31%NC27 M EUR
123Expansion A A/I0.00%-59.62%NC14 M EUR
123Expansion II A A/I0.00%-92.21%NC15 M EUR
123Expansion III A0.00%-93.16%NC12 M EUR
123ISF 2013 A A/I0.00%12.90%NC38 M EUR
123ISF 2014 A A/I0.00%5.80%NC48 M EUR
123Transmission A0.00%-80.03%NC22 M EUR
1618 Investment World Equity EUR Hedged14.37%15.77%NC0 M EUR
20UGS Fiera Global Equity A EUR acc5.48%30.15%NC0 M EUR
20UGS Fiera Global Equity P EUR inc4.90%27.14%NC0 M EUR
Plus de fonds




Gestion
Société de gestion Andera Partners
Date de création 28-09-2007
Description
PEA
 NON
PEA PME
 NON
Date de création 28-09-2007
Devise EUR
Structure Juridique FCPI
Catégorie AMF Non Classifié
Catégorie Morningstar Actions Secteur Autres
Zone d'investissement Europe
Benchmark N/A 100%
Actifs nets de la part 1 M EUR au 31-03-2020
Fréquence des VL Quotidienne
Dépositaire et conservateur Edmond de Rothschild (France)
Commisaire aux comptes Mazars & Guérard
