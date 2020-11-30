Stratégie du fonds géré par PIMCO GLOBAL ADVISORS (IRELAND) LIMITED
The investment objective of the Diversified Income Duration Hedged Fund is to seek to maximise current yield, consistent with prudent investment management. The Fund will seek to achieve its investment objective by investing at least 80% of its net assets in a diversified portfolio of variable and floating-rate Fixed Income Instruments, Fixed Income Instruments with a duration of less than or equal to one year, and fixed rate Fixed Income Instruments.
Performances du fonds : PIMCO GIS Divers Inc Dur H E EUR H Acc