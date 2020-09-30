Stratégie du fonds géré par SOCIÉTÉ DE GESTION PRÉVOIR L'OPCVM a pour objectif de gestion la recherche d'une performance supérieure à l'indice CAC ALL TRADABLE, sur la durée de placement recommandée.

Performances du fonds : Prévoir Perspectives C

Performances Historiques Glissantes au 22-10-2020 Début d'année 1 mois 3 mois 6 mois 1 an 3 ans Max Fonds +5.85% -2.68% +1.47% +19.89% +16.26% +8.47% +470.24% Catégorie -6.5% -4.43% -0.97% 9.93% 0.71% 3.5% -

Exposition sectorielle au 30-06-2020

Exposition par type d'actif au 30-06-2020 Long Court Nets Actions 97.14% 0% 97.14% Liquidités 2.88% 0.55% 2.33% Actions Privilégiées 0.43% 0% 0.43% Convertibles 0.1% 0% 0.1%

Parts du fonds Nom 1er Jan 3 ans Notation Taille Frais Prévoir Perspectives I 7.15% 13.44% 25M EUR 1.5% Prévoir Perspectives C 5.85% 8.47% 45M EUR 2.99%

