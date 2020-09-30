|
|
|Stratégie du fonds géré par SOCIÉTÉ DE GESTION PRÉVOIR
L'OPCVM a pour objectif de gestion la recherche d'une performance supérieure à l'indice CAC ALL TRADABLE, sur la durée de placement recommandée.
|
|Performances du fonds : Prévoir Perspectives C
|
|
|Performances Historiques Glissantes au 22-10-2020
|
|Début d'année
|1 mois
|3 mois
|6 mois
|1 an
|3 ans
|Max
|Fonds
|+5.85%
|-2.68%
|+1.47%
|+19.89%
|+16.26%
|+8.47%
|+470.24%
|Catégorie
|
-6.5%
|
-4.43%
|
-0.97%
|
9.93%
|
0.71%
|
3.5%
|
-
|
|
|Exposition sectorielle au 30-06-2020
|
|
|
|Exposition par type d'actif au 30-06-2020
|
|
|
|
|Long
|Court
|Nets
|Actions
|97.14%
|0%
|97.14%
|Liquidités
|2.88%
|0.55%
|2.33%
|Actions Privilégiées
|0.43%
|0%
|0.43%
|Convertibles
|0.1%
|0%
|0.1%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Notation Morningstar
|
|
PEA
|OUI
|
PEA PME
|NON
|Date de création
|11-04-2002
|Devise
|EUR
|Structure Juridique
|
FCP
|
Catégorie AMF
|
Actions de la zone Euro
|
Catégorie Morningstar
|
Actions Zone Euro Petites Cap.
|
Zone d'investissement
|Eurozone
|
Benchmark
|Euronext Paris CAC All Tradable NR EUR 100%
|
Actifs nets de la part
|45 M EUR au 30-09-2020
|
Fréquence des VL
|Quotidienne
|Dépositaire et conservateur
|Société Générale
|Commisaire aux comptes
|PricewaterhouseCoopers Audit Fr
Boîte de style Morningstar
|Ecart-type 3 ans
|22.46%
|Ratio de Sharpe 3 ans
|0.27
|Performance moyenne 3 ans
|8.47%