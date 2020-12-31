Stratégie du fonds géré par ROTHSCHILD & CO ASSET MANAGEMENT EUROPE L'objectif de R-co Valor est la recherche de performance, en investissant essentiellement sur les marchés actions et de taux mondiaux, par la mise en oeuvre d'une gestion discrétionnaire reposant notamment sur la sélection d'instruments financiers fondée sur l'analyse financière des émetteurs.

Performances du fonds : R-co Valor C EUR

Performances Historiques Glissantes au 14-01-2021 Début d'année 1 mois 3 mois 6 mois 1 an 3 ans Max Fonds +3.88% +5.32% +12.12% +15.13% +8.9% +19.83% +1623.06% Catégorie 2% 3.31% 5.38% 8.51% 2.9% 6.2% -

