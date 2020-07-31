Connexion
SG Actions Emergent C       FR0010929869

SG ACTIONS EMERGENT C
Cours en clôture. Cours en clôture LA COTE ALPHA - 29/09
117.49 EUR   -0.73%
 SynthèsePerformancesGraphiquesCommunautéCompositionCaractéristiques 
Stratégie du fonds géré par SOCIÉTÉ GÉNÉRALE GESTION
L'objectif de gestion du FCP est identique à celui de l'OPC maître AMUNDI DIVERSIFICATION ACTIONS EMERGENTES, à savoir : Le FCP vise à surperformer son indice de référence, le MSCI Emerging Markets sur la durée de placement recommandée, après prise en compte des frais courants. La performance sera celle de l'OPC maître diminuée des frais de gestion propres au nourricier.
Performances du fonds : SG Actions Emergent C
Performances Historiques Glissantes au 29-09-2020
Début d'année 1 mois 3 mois 6 mois 1 an 3 ans Max
Fonds -8.18% -3.2% +3.29% +21.68% -1.27% -0.01% +17.49%
Catégorie -7.77% -2.79% 4.15% 20.91% -0.68% 3.44% -
Plus
Gestion
Société de gestion Société Générale Gestion
Date de création 23-09-2010

Gérant Depuis
Julien Rossit 21-10-2015
Fabrice Gouband 26-11-2014
Description
Notation Morningstar
PEA
 OUI
PEA PME
 NON
Date de création 23-09-2010
Devise EUR
Structure Juridique FCP
Catégorie AMF Actions internationales
Catégorie Morningstar Actions Marchés Emergents
Zone d'investissement Marchés Emergents Glob
Benchmark MSCI EM NR EUR 100%
Actifs nets de la part 310 M EUR au 31-08-2020
Fréquence des VL Quotidienne
Dépositaire et conservateur Société Générale
Commisaire aux comptes Deloitte & Associés
Volatilité au 31-07-2020
Ecart-type 3 ans 16.26%
Ratio de Sharpe 3 ans 0.14
Performance moyenne 3 ans -0.01%
