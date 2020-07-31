Stratégie du fonds géré par SOCIÉTÉ GÉNÉRALE GESTION L'objectif de gestion du FCP est identique à celui de l'OPC maître AMUNDI DIVERSIFICATION ACTIONS EMERGENTES, à savoir : Le FCP vise à surperformer son indice de référence, le MSCI Emerging Markets sur la durée de placement recommandée, après prise en compte des frais courants. La performance sera celle de l'OPC maître diminuée des frais de gestion propres au nourricier.

Performances du fonds : SG Actions Emergent C

Performances Historiques Glissantes au 29-09-2020 Début d'année 1 mois 3 mois 6 mois 1 an 3 ans Max Fonds -8.18% -3.2% +3.29% +21.68% -1.27% -0.01% +17.49% Catégorie -7.77% -2.79% 4.15% 20.91% -0.68% 3.44% -

