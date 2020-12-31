|
|
|Stratégie du fonds géré par SOCIÉTÉ GÉNÉRALE GESTION
Le FCP a pour objectif de sur-performer son indice de référence, le MSCI World Energy, sur la durée de placement recommandée. Il est investi principalement en actions liées directement ou indirectement au secteur de l'énergie.
|
|Performances du fonds : SG Actions Energie C
|
|
|Performances Historiques Glissantes au 08-01-2021
|
|Début d'année
|1 mois
|3 mois
|6 mois
|1 an
|3 ans
|Max
|Fonds
|+8.95%
|+4.07%
|+25.26%
|+8.18%
|-32.69%
|-38.24%
|+196.74%
|Catégorie
|
8.62%
|
6.04%
|
29.21%
|
16.89%
|
-21.2%
|
-28.87%
|
-
|
|
|Autres fonds de la catégorie: Actions Secteur Energie
|
|
|
|
|Notation Morningstar
|
|
PEA
|NON
|
PEA PME
|NON
|Date de création
|21-11-1986
|Devise
|EUR
|Structure Juridique
|
FCP
|
Catégorie AMF
|
Actions internationales
|
Catégorie Morningstar
|
Actions Secteur Energie
|
Zone d'investissement
|Global
|
Benchmark
|MSCI World/Energy NR EUR 100%
|
Actifs nets de la part
|23 M EUR au 31-12-2020
|
Fréquence des VL
|Quotidienne
|Dépositaire et conservateur
|Société Générale
|Commisaire aux comptes
|Deloitte & Associés
|Ecart-type 3 ans
|29.83%
|Ratio de Sharpe 3 ans
|-0.42
|Performance moyenne 3 ans
|-38.24%