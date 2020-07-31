|
|Stratégie du fonds géré par SOCIÉTÉ GÉNÉRALE GESTION
Le Fonds a pour objectif de sur-performer sur 3 ans l'indice iTraxx Crossover 5 Year Total Return Index (code Bloomberg ITRTX5I) en euro après prise en compte des frais courants.
|
|Performances du fonds : SG Oblig High Yield C
|
|
|Performances Historiques Glissantes au 29-09-2020
|
|Début d'année
|1 mois
|3 mois
|6 mois
|1 an
|3 ans
|Max
|Fonds
|-4.37%
|-2.01%
|+1.56%
|+12.14%
|-2.94%
|-0.06%
|+94.9%
|Catégorie
|
-3.4%
|
-0.83%
|
2.28%
|
14.42%
|
-1.7%
|
2.06%
|
-
|Indice
|
-2.79%
|-0.64%
|2.6%
|14.8%
|
-1.09%
|
4.91%
|
-
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Notation Morningstar
|
|
PEA
|NON
|
PEA PME
|NON
|Date de création
|06-08-1999
|Devise
|EUR
|Structure Juridique
|
FCP
|
Catégorie AMF
|
Obligations internationales
|
Catégorie Morningstar
|
Obligations EUR Haut Rendement
|
Zone d'investissement
|Europe
|
Benchmark
|iTraxx Crossover 5 Yr TR EUR 100%
|
Actifs nets de la part
|195 M EUR au 31-08-2020
|
Fréquence des VL
|Quotidienne
|Dépositaire et conservateur
|Société Générale
|Commisaire aux comptes
|Deloitte & Associés
|Ecart-type 3 ans
|8.36%
|Ratio de Sharpe 3 ans
|0.12
|Performance moyenne 3 ans
|-0.06%