|Stratégie du fonds géré par SUNNY ASSET MANAGEMENT
SUNNY MANAGERS a pour but de fournir à l'investisseur un portefeuille dont l'objectif est de réaliser une performance supérieure ou égale à celle de l'indice CAC Mid & Small (en Euros et dividendes réinvestis) sur une durée supérieure ou égale à cinq ans.
|Performances du fonds : Sunny Managers F
|Performances Historiques Glissantes au 17-02-2021
|Début d'année
|1 mois
|3 mois
|6 mois
|1 an
|3 ans
|Max
|Fonds
|+10.38%
|+5.8%
|+26.6%
|+43.99%
|+34.34%
|+2.46%
|+223.42%
|Catégorie
|
5.89%
|
2.04%
|
15.33%
|
25.99%
|
6.7%
|
-6.19%
|
-
|Indice
|
3.32%
|0.78%
|6.2%
|16.1%
|
-0.3%
|
0.23%
|
-
|
|Notation Morningstar
PEA
|OUI
PEA PME
|OUI
|Date de création
|19-07-2010
|Devise
|EUR
|Structure Juridique
|
FCP
|
Catégorie AMF
|
Actions Francaises
|
Catégorie Morningstar
|
Actions France Petites & Moy. Cap.
|
Zone d'investissement
|France
|
Benchmark
|Euronext Paris CAC Mid&Small NR EUR 100%
|
Actifs nets de la part
|14 M EUR au 31-01-2021
|
Fréquence des VL
|Quotidienne
|Dépositaire et conservateur
|Société Générale
|Commisaire aux comptes
|PwC Sellam
|Ecart-type 3 ans
|24.68%
|Ratio de Sharpe 3 ans
|0.04
|Performance moyenne 3 ans
|2.46%