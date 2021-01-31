Connexion
Sunny Managers F       FR0010922963

SUNNY MANAGERS F
Cours en clôture. Cours en clôture Fonds - 17/02
323.42 EUR   -1.39%
Stratégie du fonds géré par SUNNY ASSET MANAGEMENT
SUNNY MANAGERS a pour but de fournir à l'investisseur un portefeuille dont l'objectif est de réaliser une performance supérieure ou égale à celle de l'indice CAC Mid & Small (en Euros et dividendes réinvestis) sur une durée supérieure ou égale à cinq ans.
Performances du fonds : Sunny Managers F
Performances Historiques Glissantes au 17-02-2021
Début d'année 1 mois 3 mois 6 mois 1 an 3 ans Max
Fonds +10.38% +5.8% +26.6% +43.99% +34.34% +2.46% +223.42%
Catégorie 5.89% 2.04% 15.33% 25.99% 6.7% -6.19% -
Indice 3.32% 0.78% 6.2% 16.1% -0.3% 0.23% -
Plus
Parts du fonds
Nom1er Jan3 ansNotationTailleFrais
Sunny Managers F10.38%2.46%14M EUR2.39%
Sunny Managers U10.49%9.06%13M EUR0.75%
Sunny Managers I11.47%8.63%2M EUR1.2%
Copyright © 2009 Morningstar. All Rights Reserved. The information, data and opinions expressed (Information) and contained herein: (1) are proprietary to Morningstar and/or its content providers and are not intended to represent investment advice or recommendation to buy or sell any security; (2) may not be copied or distributed without express license to do so; and (3) are not warranted to be accurate, complete or timely. Morningstar reserve its rights to charge for access to these Ratings and/or Rating report. Neither Morningstar nor its content providers are responsible for any damages or losses arising from any use of this Rating, Rating Report or Information contained therein.
Gestion
Société de gestion Sunny Asset Management
Date de création 19-07-2010

Gérant Depuis
Thomas Gineste 01-09-2013
Description
Notation Morningstar
PEA
 OUI
PEA PME
 OUI
Date de création 19-07-2010
Devise EUR
Structure Juridique FCP
Catégorie AMF Actions Francaises
Catégorie Morningstar Actions France Petites & Moy. Cap.
Zone d'investissement France
Benchmark Euronext Paris CAC Mid&Small NR EUR 100%
Actifs nets de la part 14 M EUR au 31-01-2021
Fréquence des VL Quotidienne
Dépositaire et conservateur Société Générale
Commisaire aux comptes PwC Sellam
Volatilité au 31-01-2021
Ecart-type 3 ans 24.68%
Ratio de Sharpe 3 ans 0.04
Performance moyenne 3 ans 2.46%
