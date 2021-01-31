Stratégie du fonds géré par SUNNY ASSET MANAGEMENT SUNNY MANAGERS a pour but de fournir à l'investisseur un portefeuille dont l'objectif est de réaliser une performance supérieure ou égale à celle de l'indice CAC Mid & Small (en Euros et dividendes réinvestis) sur une durée supérieure ou égale à cinq ans.

Performances du fonds : Sunny Managers F

Performances Historiques Glissantes au 17-02-2021 Début d'année 1 mois 3 mois 6 mois 1 an 3 ans Max Fonds +10.38% +5.8% +26.6% +43.99% +34.34% +2.46% +223.42% Catégorie 5.89% 2.04% 15.33% 25.99% 6.7% -6.19% - Indice 3.32% 0.78% 6.2% 16.1% -0.3% 0.23% -

Parts du fonds Nom 1er Jan 3 ans Notation Taille Frais Sunny Managers F 10.38% 2.46% 14M EUR 2.39% Sunny Managers U 10.49% 9.06% 13M EUR 0.75% Sunny Managers I 11.47% 8.63% 2M EUR 1.2%

