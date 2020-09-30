Connexion
E-mail
Mot de passe
Retenir
Mot de passe oublié ?
Devenir membre gratuitement
Inscription
Inscription
Devenir membre
Inscription gratuite
Devenir client
Découvrez nos services
Paramètres
Paramètres
Cotations dynamiques 
OFFON

Accueil Zonebourse  >  Fonds ou OPCVM  >  Fonds  >  Sycomore Fund Eco Solutions R EUR       LU1183791794

SYCOMORE FUND ECO SOLUTIONS R EUR
Cours en clôture. Cours en clôture Fonds - 12/11
140.11 EUR   -0.51%
 SynthèsePerformancesGraphiquesCommunautéCompositionCaractéristiques 
Partenaires
Stratégie du fonds géré par SYCOMORE ASSET MANAGEMENT
The Sycomore Eco Solutions sub-fund (denominated in EUR) aims to achieve a significant performance over a minimum investment horizon of five years, through a rigorous selection of stocks of companies whose business model, products, services, or production process are characterised by the challenges of energy transition, such as energy efficiency, eco-design and sustainable development. These stocks, which at all times represent at least 80% of net assets, are selected from global equity markets, without any sector or capitalisation constraints, based on fundamental analysis. The aim of this stock selection process is to identify quality companies whose market price does not reflect the intrinsic value assessed by the management team, and includes non-financial criteria, so as to favour companies whose ESG (Environment, Social, Governance) criteria reflect the search for sustainable growth.
Performances du fonds : Sycomore Fund Eco Solutions R EUR
Performances Historiques Glissantes au 12-11-2020
Début d'année 1 mois 3 mois 6 mois 1 an 3 ans Max
Fonds +14.76% +1.35% +11.24% +31.54% +19.36% +9.3% +40.11%
Catégorie 14.16% 2.04% 8.91% 27.35% 18.64% 32.52% -
Indice 3.34% 2.08% 6.37% 16.94% 5.59% 29.57% -
Plus
Parts du fonds
Nom1er Jan3 ansNotationTailleFrais
Sycomore Fund Eco Solutions R EUR14.76%9.30%15M EUR2%
Sycomore Fund Eco Solutions I EUR14.91%11.76%276M EUR1%
Sycomore Fund Eco Solutions X EUR20.73%17.63%4M EUR1%
Autres fonds de la catégorie: Actions Secteur Ecologie
 Nom1er Jan3 ansNotationTaille
3 Banken Mensch & Umwelt Aktienfonds I17.48%0.00%NC0 M EUR
3 Banken Mensch & Umwelt Aktienfonds R16.92%0.00%NC0 M EUR
AG Life Climate Change7.31%27.91%NC0 M EUR
AI Climate Transition Glb Eq Z EUR0.00%0.00%NC0 M EUR
Allianz Clean Planet A EUR0.00%0.00%NC0 M EUR
Allianz Clean Planet AT EUR0.00%0.00%NC0 M EUR
Allianz Clean Planet IT EUR0.00%0.00%NC0 M EUR
Allianz Clean Planet RT EUR0.00%0.00%NC0 M EUR
Allianz Climate Transition A EUR3.51%17.78%NC0 M EUR
Allianz Climate Transition AT EUR3.50%17.87%NC26 M EUR
Plus de fonds




Copyright © 2009 Morningstar. All Rights Reserved. The information, data and opinions expressed (Information) and contained herein: (1) are proprietary to Morningstar and/or its content providers and are not intended to represent investment advice or recommendation to buy or sell any security; (2) may not be copied or distributed without express license to do so; and (3) are not warranted to be accurate, complete or timely. Morningstar reserve its rights to charge for access to these Ratings and/or Rating report. Neither Morningstar nor its content providers are responsible for any damages or losses arising from any use of this Rating, Rating Report or Information contained therein.
Gestion
Société de gestion Sycomore Asset Management
Date de création 31-08-2015

Gérant Depuis
Anne-Claire Abadie 31-05-2018
Jean-Guillaume Péladan 31-08-2015
Alban Préaubert 31-08-2015
Description
Notation Morningstar
PEA
 OUI
PEA PME
 NON
Date de création 31-08-2015
Devise EUR
Structure Juridique SICAV
Catégorie AMF Fonds étrangers
Catégorie Morningstar Actions Secteur Ecologie
Zone d'investissement Global
Benchmark MSCI Europe NR EUR 100%
Actifs nets de la part 15 M EUR au 30-09-2020
Fréquence des VL Quotidienne
Dépositaire et conservateur BNP Paribas Securities Services (Lux)
Commisaire aux comptes PricewaterhouseCoopers Société coopérati
Volatilité au 30-09-2020
Ecart-type 3 ans 18.64%
Ratio de Sharpe 3 ans 0.13
Performance moyenne 3 ans 9.3%
RUBRIQUES
SERVICES GRATUITS
SERVICES FINANCIERS
APPLICATION MOBILE
SOLUTIONS
+33 (0)4 78 30 41 42
À PROPOS
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. Tous droits réservés. Les cotations sont fournies par Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ et vwd Group