|Stratégie du fonds géré par NATIXIS INVESTMENT MANAGERS S.A.
The investment objective of the Fund is long-term growth of capital.The Fund invests primarily in equity securities of companies around the world that have been identified by the Investment Manager as being participants in or having an exposure to potential growth relating to the investment theme of global water provision and/or municipal waste treatment. The Fund invests at least two-thirds of its total assets in equity securities worldwide. The Fund's equity investments may include common stocks, preferred stocks and, on an ancillary basis, closed-ended real estate investment trusts ('REITS') and equity-related instruments such as warrants, equity-linked notes and convertible bonds whose value is derived from the value of any of those equity securities, and depositary receipts for any of those equity investments.
|Performances du fonds : Thematics Water R/A EUR
|Performances Historiques Glissantes au 20-11-2020
|Début d'année
|1 mois
|3 mois
|6 mois
|1 an
|3 ans
|Max
|Fonds
|+3.59%
|+3.98%
|+7.28%
|+15.91%
|+6.93%
|+23.35%
|Catégorie
3.32%
4.16%
9.93%
19.89%
7.56%
25.07%
-
|Exposition sectorielle au 30-09-2020
|Exposition par type d'actif au 30-09-2020
|Long
|Court
|Nets
|Actions
|97.07%
|0%
|97.07%
|Liquidités
|2.93%
|0%
|2.93%
PEA
|NON
PEA PME
|NON
|Date de création
|28-02-2019
|Devise
|EUR
|Structure Juridique
SICAV
Catégorie Morningstar
Actions Secteur Eau
Benchmark
|MSCI ACWI NR USD 100%
Actifs nets de la part
|38 M EUR au 31-10-2020
Fréquence des VL
|Quotidienne
|Dépositaire et conservateur
|Brown Brothers Harriman (Lux) SCA
|Commisaire aux comptes
|PricewaterhouseCoopers Société coopérati
Boîte de style Morningstar
|Ecart-type 1 an:
|19.94%
|Ratio de Sharpe 1 an
|0.16
|Performance moyenne 1 an
|6.93