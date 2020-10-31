Connexion
Thematics Water R/A EUR       LU1951229035

THEMATICS WATER R/A EUR
Cours en clôture. Cours en clôture Fonds - 23/11
123.75 EUR   +0.32%
 SynthèsePerformancesGraphiquesCommunautéCompositionCaractéristiques 
Stratégie du fonds géré par NATIXIS INVESTMENT MANAGERS S.A.
The investment objective of the Fund is long-term growth of capital.The Fund invests primarily in equity securities of companies around the world that have been identified by the Investment Manager as being participants in or having an exposure to potential growth relating to the investment theme of global water provision and/or municipal waste treatment. The Fund invests at least two-thirds of its total assets in equity securities worldwide. The Fund's equity investments may include common stocks, preferred stocks and, on an ancillary basis, closed-ended real estate investment trusts ('REITS') and equity-related instruments such as warrants, equity-linked notes and convertible bonds whose value is derived from the value of any of those equity securities, and depositary receipts for any of those equity investments.
Performances du fonds : Thematics Water R/A EUR
Performances Historiques Glissantes au 20-11-2020
Début d'année 1 mois 3 mois 6 mois 1 an 3 ans Max
Fonds +3.59% +3.98% +7.28% +15.91% +6.93% - +23.35%
Catégorie 3.32% 4.16% 9.93% 19.89% 7.56% 25.07% -
Exposition sectorielle au 30-09-2020
Exposition par type d'actif au 30-09-2020
Long Court Nets
Actions 97.07% 0% 97.07%
Liquidités 2.93% 0% 2.93%
Parts du fonds
Nom1er Jan3 ansNotationTailleFrais
Thematics Water S/A USD4.56%0.00%NC0M USD0%
Thematics Water I/A USD4.38%0.00%NC8M USD1.2%
Thematics Water N1/A USD4.43%0.00%NC0M USD0%
Thematics Water R/A USD3.59%0.00%NC2M USD2%
Thematics Water R/A EUR3.59%0.00%NC38M EUR0%
Thematics Water IA EUR4.38%0.00%NC1M EUR1.2%
Thematics Water H-S/A EUR7.96%0.00%NC48M EUR1%
Thematics Water NA EUR4.23%0.00%NC6M EUR1.3%
Thematics Water S/D USD-3.34%0.00%NC37M USD1%
Thematics Water RE/A USD3.06%0.00%NC0M USD0%

Gestion
Société de gestion Natixis Investment Managers S.A.
Date de création 28-02-2019

Gérant Depuis
Simon Gottelier 20-12-2018
Arnaud Bisschop 20-12-2018
Description
PEA
 NON
PEA PME
 NON

Devise EUR
Structure Juridique SICAV
Catégorie Morningstar Actions Secteur Eau
Benchmark MSCI ACWI NR USD 100%
Actifs nets de la part 38 M EUR au 31-10-2020
Fréquence des VL Quotidienne
Dépositaire et conservateur Brown Brothers Harriman (Lux) SCA
Commisaire aux comptes PricewaterhouseCoopers Société coopérati
Boîte de style Morningstar
Volatilité au 31-10-2020
Ecart-type 1 an: 19.94%
Ratio de Sharpe 1 an 0.16
Performance moyenne 1 an 6.93
