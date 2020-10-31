Stratégie du fonds géré par TIKEHAU INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT L'objectif de gestion de la SICAV est d'obtenir, sur la durée minimum de placement recommandée de 5 ans, une performance nette supérieure à celle de l'indicateur référence suivant : 25% Eurostoxx 50 NR calculé dividendes réinvestis (code Bloomberg : SX5T INDEX) + 25% EONIA capitalisé + 25% indice BofA Merrill Lynch Euro High Yield Constrained (code Bloomberg HEC0 Index) calculé coupons réinvestis + 25% indice indice BofA Merrill Lynch Euro Corporate (code Bloomberg ER00 Index) calculé coupons réinvestis.

Performances du fonds : Tikehau Income Cross Assets R Acc EUR

Performances Historiques Glissantes au 27-11-2020 Début d'année 1 mois 3 mois 6 mois 1 an 3 ans Max Fonds -0.52% +2.05% +0.54% +1.59% -0.41% +8.84% +31.91% Catégorie 0.23% 3.83% 2.75% 8.08% 1.44% 4.73% -

Exposition sectorielle au 31-10-2020

Exposition par type d'actif au 31-10-2020 Long Court Nets Liquidités 96.49% 33.55% 62.94% Actions 55.5% 24.91% 30.59% Obligations 6.48% 0% 6.48% Autres 0% 0.01% 0.01%

