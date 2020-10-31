|
|
|Stratégie du fonds géré par TIKEHAU INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT
L'objectif de gestion de la SICAV est d'obtenir, sur la durée minimum de placement recommandée de 5 ans, une performance nette supérieure à celle de l'indicateur référence suivant : 25% Eurostoxx 50 NR calculé dividendes réinvestis (code Bloomberg : SX5T INDEX) + 25% EONIA capitalisé + 25% indice BofA Merrill Lynch Euro High Yield Constrained (code Bloomberg HEC0 Index) calculé coupons réinvestis + 25% indice indice BofA Merrill Lynch Euro Corporate (code Bloomberg ER00 Index) calculé coupons réinvestis.
|
|Performances du fonds : Tikehau Income Cross Assets R Acc EUR
|
|
|Performances Historiques Glissantes au 27-11-2020
|
|Début d'année
|1 mois
|3 mois
|6 mois
|1 an
|3 ans
|Max
|Fonds
|-0.52%
|+2.05%
|+0.54%
|+1.59%
|-0.41%
|+8.84%
|+31.91%
|Catégorie
|
0.23%
|
3.83%
|
2.75%
|
8.08%
|
1.44%
|
4.73%
|
-
|
|
|Exposition sectorielle au 31-10-2020
|
|
|
|Exposition par type d'actif au 31-10-2020
|
|
|
|
|Long
|Court
|Nets
|Liquidités
|96.49%
|33.55%
|62.94%
|Actions
|55.5%
|24.91%
|30.59%
|Obligations
|6.48%
|0%
|6.48%
|Autres
|0%
|0.01%
|0.01%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Notation Morningstar
|
|
PEA
|NON
|
PEA PME
|NON
|Date de création
|09-12-2013
|Devise
|EUR
|Structure Juridique
|
SICAV
|
Catégorie AMF
|
Non Classifié
|
Catégorie Morningstar
|
Allocation EUR Flexible - International
|
Zone d'investissement
|Global
|
Benchmark
|-ICE BofA Euro Corporate TR EUR 25%
-EURO STOXX 50 NR EUR 25%
-EONIA Capitalisé Jour TR EUR 25%
-ICE BofA EUR HY Constnd TR EUR 25%
|
Actifs nets de la part
|721 M EUR au 31-10-2020
|
Fréquence des VL
|Quotidienne
|Dépositaire et conservateur
|CACEIS Bank
|Commisaire aux comptes
|Ernst & Young & Autres
Boîte de style Morningstar
|Ecart-type 3 ans
|5.27%
|Ratio de Sharpe 3 ans
|0.47
|Performance moyenne 3 ans
|8.84%