TIKEHAU INTERNATIONAL CROSS ASTS R  ACC
Cours en clôture. Cours en clôture Fonds - 15/01
646.88 EUR   -0.01%
Stratégie du fonds géré par TIKEHAU INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT
The Sub-Fund seeks to achieve, over a minimum recommended investment horizon of 5 years, a performance exceeding that of its reference indicator ?STR + 300 bps, gross of management fees specific to each Share Class.
Performances du fonds : Tikehau International Cross Asts R  Acc
Performances Historiques Glissantes au 14-01-2021
Début d'année 1 mois 3 mois 6 mois 1 an 3 ans Max
Fonds -0.57% -0.72% -0.82% -0.01% -2.38% +7.21% +29.39%
Catégorie 2.15% 3.45% 5.72% 8.8% 3.07% 6.49% -
Plus
Parts du fonds
Nom1er Jan3 ansNotationTailleFrais
Tikehau International Cross Asts I RAcc-0.54%8.19%NC0M EUR0.85%
Tikehau International Cross Asts I  Acc-0.54%8.19%NC0M EUR0.85%
Tikehau International Cross Asts S  Acc-0.54%8.19%NC0M EUR0.75%
Tikehau International Cross Asts R  Acc-0.57%7.21%NC0M EUR1.5%
Tikehau International Cross Asts F  Acc-0.55%7.84%NC0M EUR0.9%
Tikehau International Cross Asts E  Acc-0.52%10.82%NC0M EUR0%
Tikehau International Cross Asts C  Acc-0.52%10.57%NC0M EUR0.2%
Gestion
Société de gestion Tikehau Investment Management
Date de création 31-12-2020
Description
PEA
 NON
PEA PME
 NON
Date de création 31-12-2020
Devise EUR
Structure Juridique SICAV
Catégorie Morningstar Allocation EUR Flexible - International
Fréquence des VL Quotidienne
Dépositaire et conservateur CACEIS Bank, Luxembourg Branch
Commisaire aux comptes Ernst & Young S.A.
Volatilité au 31-12-2020
Ecart-type 3 ans 5.4%
Ratio de Sharpe 3 ans 0.5
Performance moyenne 3 ans 7.21%
