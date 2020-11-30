Connexion
E-mail
Mot de passe
Retenir
Mot de passe oublié ?
Devenir membre gratuitement
Inscription
Inscription
Devenir membre
Inscription gratuite
Devenir client
Découvrez nos services
Paramètres
Paramètres
Cotations dynamiques 
OFFON

Accueil Zonebourse  >  Fonds ou OPCVM  >  Fonds  >  Tikehau Short Duration R EUR Acc       LU1585265066

TIKEHAU SHORT DURATION R EUR ACC
Cours en clôture. Cours en clôture Fonds - 31/12
121.18 EUR   +0.02%
 SynthèsePerformancesGraphiquesCommunautéCompositionCaractéristiques 
Partenaires
Stratégie du fonds géré par TIKEHAU INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT
The Sub-Fund seeks to achieve an annualised gross outperformance of the reference indicator 3-month Euribor 'EUR 3M' +200 basis points with an investment horizon of at least 12 - 18 months, net of management fees specific to each share class (i.e., an annualised net outperformance of the EUR 3M + 100 basis points for Classes of Share R, R CHF, R USD, R GBP and K2, an annualised net outperformance of the EUR 3M + 140 basis points for Class of Share F, and an annualised net outperformance of the EUR 3M + 150 basis points for Classes of Share K1, I-Acc, I-Dis, I CHF, I-R and I USD).
Performances du fonds : Tikehau Short Duration R EUR Acc
Performances Historiques Glissantes au 31-12-2020
Début d'année 1 mois 3 mois 6 mois 1 an 3 ans Max
Fonds +1.06% +0.09% +0.88% +1.74% +1.06% -0.77% +21.2%
Catégorie 0.03% 0.03% 0.85% 1.78% 0.45% 1.24% -
Indice 0.04% 0% 0.58% 1.45% 0.71% 1.82% -
Plus
Exposition par type d'actif au 30-11-2020
Long Court Nets
Obligations 69.99% 0% 69.99%
Liquidités 26.3% 11.15% 15.15%
Convertibles 14.46% 0% 14.46%
Actions Privilégiées 0.38% 0% 0.38%
Autres 0.02% 0% 0.02%
Actions 0% 0% 0%
Plus
Parts du fonds
Nom1er Jan3 ansNotationTailleFrais
Tikehau Short Duration I EUR Acc1.61%0.79%126M EUR0.5%
Tikehau Short Duration R EUR Acc1.06%-0.77%179M EUR1%
Tikehau Short Duration I CHF Acc1.92%7.86%NC1M CHF0.5%
Tikehau Short Duration F EUR Acc1.49%0.46%NC31M EUR0.6%
Tikehau Short Duration SI EUR Acc1.80%0.00%NC238M EUR0.4%
Tikehau Short Duration I EUR Inc1.65%0.82%0M EUR0.5%
Tikehau Short Duration I-R EUR Acc1.60%0.77%625M EUR0.5%
Tikehau Short Duration SF EUR Acc0.00%0.00%NC22M EUR0.5%
Tikehau Short Duration I-R CHF Acc1.91%7.85%NC5M CHF0.5%
Tikehau Short Duration I-R EUR Inc1.63%0.80%11M EUR0.5%
Autres fonds de la catégorie: Obligations EUR Emprunts Privés Court Terme
 Nom1er Jan3 ansNotationTaille
Amundi Crédit 1-3 Euro IC0.05%-0.06%NC35 M EUR
Amundi Crédit 1-3 Euro PC0.05%-1.63%NC11 M EUR
Amundi Fds Euro Corp S/T Bd A EUR C0.05%-1.61%NC0 M EUR
Amundi Fds Euro Corp S/T Bd F2 EUR C0.04%-3.12%NC0 M EUR
Amundi Fds Euro Corp S/T Bd G EUR C0.05%-2.19%NC0 M EUR
Amundi Fds Euro Corp S/T Bd I EUR AD D0.06%-0.32%NC35 M EUR
Amundi Fds Euro Corp S/T Bd I EUR C0.06%-0.31%NC49 M EUR
Amundi Fds Euro Corp S/T Bd M2 EUR C0.06%0.00%NC0 M EUR
Amundi Fds Euro Corp S/T Bd QX EUR C0.06%0.00%NC0 M EUR
Amundi Fds Euro Corp S/T Bd R EUR C0.06%-0.74%NC0 M EUR
Plus de fonds




Copyright © 2009 Morningstar. All Rights Reserved. The information, data and opinions expressed (Information) and contained herein: (1) are proprietary to Morningstar and/or its content providers and are not intended to represent investment advice or recommendation to buy or sell any security; (2) may not be copied or distributed without express license to do so; and (3) are not warranted to be accurate, complete or timely. Morningstar reserve its rights to charge for access to these Ratings and/or Rating report. Neither Morningstar nor its content providers are responsible for any damages or losses arising from any use of this Rating, Rating Report or Information contained therein.
Gestion
Société de gestion Tikehau Investment Management
Date de création 01-09-2020

Gérant Depuis
Jean-Marc Delfieux 27-04-2020
Benoît Martin 27-04-2020
Description
Notation Morningstar
PEA
 NON
PEA PME
 NON
Date de création 01-09-2020
Devise EUR
Structure Juridique SICAV
Catégorie Morningstar Obligations EUR Emprunts Privés Court Terme
Benchmark 3M Euribor+2% at least 12-18M 100%
Actifs nets de la part 179 M EUR au 30-11-2020
Fréquence des VL Quotidienne
Dépositaire et conservateur CACEIS Bank, Luxembourg Branch
Commisaire aux comptes Ernst & Young S.A.
Volatilité au 30-11-2020
Ecart-type 3 ans 2.22%
Ratio de Sharpe 3 ans 0.07
Performance moyenne 3 ans -0.77%
RUBRIQUES
SERVICES GRATUITS
SERVICES FINANCIERS
APPLICATION MOBILE
SOLUTIONS
+33 (0)4 78 30 41 42
À PROPOS
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. Tous droits réservés. Les cotations sont fournies par Factset, Morningstar et S&P Capital IQ