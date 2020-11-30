Stratégie du fonds géré par TIKEHAU INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT The Sub-Fund seeks to achieve an annualised gross outperformance of the reference indicator 3-month Euribor 'EUR 3M' +200 basis points with an investment horizon of at least 12 - 18 months, net of management fees specific to each share class (i.e., an annualised net outperformance of the EUR 3M + 100 basis points for Classes of Share R, R CHF, R USD, R GBP and K2, an annualised net outperformance of the EUR 3M + 140 basis points for Class of Share F, and an annualised net outperformance of the EUR 3M + 150 basis points for Classes of Share K1, I-Acc, I-Dis, I CHF, I-R and I USD).

Performances du fonds : Tikehau Short Duration R EUR Acc

Performances Historiques Glissantes au 31-12-2020 Début d'année 1 mois 3 mois 6 mois 1 an 3 ans Max Fonds +1.06% +0.09% +0.88% +1.74% +1.06% -0.77% +21.2% Catégorie 0.03% 0.03% 0.85% 1.78% 0.45% 1.24% - Indice 0.04% 0% 0.58% 1.45% 0.71% 1.82% -

Exposition par type d'actif au 30-11-2020 Long Court Nets Obligations 69.99% 0% 69.99% Liquidités 26.3% 11.15% 15.15% Convertibles 14.46% 0% 14.46% Actions Privilégiées 0.38% 0% 0.38% Autres 0.02% 0% 0.02% Actions 0% 0% 0%

