The Sub-Fund seeks to achieve an annualised gross outperformance of the reference indicator 3-month Euribor 'EUR 3M' +200 basis points with an investment horizon of at least 12 - 18 months, net of management fees specific to each share class (i.e., an annualised net outperformance of the EUR 3M + 100 basis points for Classes of Share R, R CHF, R USD, R GBP and K2, an annualised net outperformance of the EUR 3M + 140 basis points for Class of Share F, and an annualised net outperformance of the EUR 3M + 150 basis points for Classes of Share K1, I-Acc, I-Dis, I CHF, I-R and I USD).