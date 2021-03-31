|
|
|Stratégie du fonds géré par TWENTY FIRST CAPITAL
The investment objective of the Compartment is to outperform the index CAC Mid & Small net dividend reinvested (the 'CACMS' or the 'Benchmark') through a stock picking approach of the investment in equities.
|
|Performances du fonds : Twenty First Funds ID France Smidcaps C
|
|
|Performances Historiques Glissantes au 21-04-2021
|
|Début d'année
|1 mois
|3 mois
|6 mois
|1 an
|3 ans
|Max
|Fonds
|+10.39%
|+3.06%
|+5.44%
|+27.15%
|+60.61%
|-11.89%
|+302.4%
|Catégorie
|
13.79%
|
0.12%
|
9.85%
|
45.34%
|
71.76%
|
-11.35%
|
-
|Indice
|
9.45%
|2.77%
|7.89%
|25.06%
|
44.93%
|
6.38%
|
-
|
Copyright © 2009 Morningstar. All Rights Reserved. The information, data and opinions expressed (Information) and contained herein: (1) are proprietary to Morningstar and/or its content providers and are not intended to represent investment advice or recommendation to buy or sell any security; (2) may not be copied or distributed without express license to do so; and (3) are not warranted to be accurate, complete or timely. Morningstar reserve its rights to charge for access to these Ratings and/or Rating report. Neither Morningstar nor its content providers are responsible for any damages or losses arising from any use of this Rating, Rating Report or Information contained therein.
|
|
|Notation Morningstar
|
|
PEA
|OUI
|
PEA PME
|NON
|Date de création
|10-09-2019
|Devise
|EUR
|Structure Juridique
|
SICAV
|
Catégorie Morningstar
|
Actions France Petites & Moy. Cap.
|
Zone d'investissement
|France
|
Benchmark
|CAC Mid & Small 100%
|
Actifs nets de la part
|34 M EUR au 31-03-2021
|
Fréquence des VL
|Quotidienne
|Dépositaire et conservateur
|CACEIS Bank, Luxembourg Branch
|Commisaire aux comptes
|Ernst & Young
|Ecart-type 3 ans
|24.67%
|Ratio de Sharpe 3 ans
|-0.02
|Performance moyenne 3 ans
|-11.89%