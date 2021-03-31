Stratégie du fonds géré par TWENTY FIRST CAPITAL The investment objective of the Compartment is to outperform the index CAC Mid & Small net dividend reinvested (the 'CACMS' or the 'Benchmark') through a stock picking approach of the investment in equities.

Performances du fonds : Twenty First Funds ID France Smidcaps C

Performances Historiques Glissantes au 21-04-2021 Début d'année 1 mois 3 mois 6 mois 1 an 3 ans Max Fonds +10.39% +3.06% +5.44% +27.15% +60.61% -11.89% +302.4% Catégorie 13.79% 0.12% 9.85% 45.34% 71.76% -11.35% - Indice 9.45% 2.77% 7.89% 25.06% 44.93% 6.38% -

Parts du fonds Nom 1er Jan 3 ans Notation Taille Frais Twenty First Funds ID France Smidcaps C 10.39% -11.89% 34M EUR 1.95% Twenty First Funds ID France Smidcaps I 10.59% -9.83% NC 0M EUR 0%

Copyright © 2009 Morningstar. All Rights Reserved. The information, data and opinions expressed (Information) and contained herein: (1) are proprietary to Morningstar and/or its content providers and are not intended to represent investment advice or recommendation to buy or sell any security; (2) may not be copied or distributed without express license to do so; and (3) are not warranted to be accurate, complete or timely. Morningstar reserve its rights to charge for access to these Ratings and/or Rating report. Neither Morningstar nor its content providers are responsible for any damages or losses arising from any use of this Rating, Rating Report or Information contained therein.