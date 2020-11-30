|
|
|Stratégie du fonds géré par VARENNE CAPITAL PARTNERS
Rechercher un rendement supérieur au CNO-TEC 5 au moyen d'une gestion discrétionnaire. Le FCP a pour objectif de rechercher sur la durée de placement recommandée, la performance annualisée indiquée ci-après en mettant en oeuvre une stratégie de gestion discrétionnaire. La gestion est déconnectée de tout indicateur de référence, toutefois la performance de chaque catégorie de parts pourra être comparée a posteriori à l'objectif propre à chaque catégorie de parts indiqué ci-avant.
|
|Performances du fonds : Varenne Valeur A-EUR
|
|
|Performances Historiques Glissantes au 15-12-2020
|
|Début d'année
|1 mois
|3 mois
|6 mois
|1 an
|3 ans
|Max
|Fonds
|+9.26%
|+2.12%
|+8.67%
|+12.66%
|+9.87%
|+16.85%
|+253.4%
|Catégorie
|
0.25%
|
1.34%
|
3.8%
|
7.87%
|
1.44%
|
4.44%
|
-
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Notation Morningstar
|
|
PEA
|OUI
|
PEA PME
|NON
|Date de création
|31-01-2003
|Devise
|EUR
|Structure Juridique
|
FCP
|
Catégorie AMF
|
Non Classifié
|
Catégorie Morningstar
|
Allocation EUR Flexible - International
|
Zone d'investissement
|Europe
|
Actifs nets de la part
|787 M EUR au 30-11-2020
|
Fréquence des VL
|Quotidienne
|Dépositaire et conservateur
|CACEIS Bank
|Commisaire aux comptes
|RSM Paris
|Ecart-type 3 ans
|8.51%
|Ratio de Sharpe 3 ans
|0.68
|Performance moyenne 3 ans
|16.85%