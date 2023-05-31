(Alliance News) - Le FTSE Russell a confirmé mercredi que les changements suivants prendront effet sur ses indices britanniques à partir de l'ouverture du marché le lundi 5 juin, après avoir terminé sa révision trimestrielle.
-------
Le FTSE 100 s'enrichit :
-------
IMI PLC
-----
FTSE 100 Supprime :
-------
British Land Co PLC
-------
FTSE 250 Ajouts :
-------
Capita PLC
Empiric Student Property PLC
ME Group International PLC
North Atlantic Smaller Cos Investment Trust PLC
Tyman PLC
-------
FTSE 250 Supprime :
-------
Asos PLC
Capricorn Energy PLC
Hunting PLC
Tullow Oil PLC
Videndum PLC
-------
Par Heather Rydings, journaliste économique senior d'Alliance News
Commentaires et questions à newsroom@alliancenews.com
Copyright 2023 Alliance News Ltd. Tous droits réservés.