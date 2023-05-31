(Alliance News) - Le FTSE Russell a confirmé mercredi que les changements suivants prendront effet sur ses indices britanniques à partir de l'ouverture du marché le lundi 5 juin, après avoir terminé sa révision trimestrielle.

-------

Le FTSE 100 s'enrichit :

-------

IMI PLC

-----

FTSE 100 Supprime :

-------

British Land Co PLC

-------

FTSE 250 Ajouts :

-------

Capita PLC

Empiric Student Property PLC

ME Group International PLC

North Atlantic Smaller Cos Investment Trust PLC

Tyman PLC

-------

FTSE 250 Supprime :

-------

Asos PLC

Capricorn Energy PLC

Hunting PLC

Tullow Oil PLC

Videndum PLC

-------

Par Heather Rydings, journaliste économique senior d'Alliance News

Commentaires et questions à newsroom@alliancenews.com

Copyright 2023 Alliance News Ltd. Tous droits réservés.