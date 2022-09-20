Zurich (awp) - Ci-dessous, résumé des principales informations économiques et financières:

AMBIANCE - Nervosité de mise en attendant les banques centrales - SMI avant-Bourse: +0,64% à 10'684,50 points (08h00) - Dow Jones (lundi): +0,64% à 31'020 points - Nasdaq Comp (lundi): +0,76% à 11'535 points - Nikkei 225 (mardi): +0,49% à 27'703 points (08h00) NOUVELLES D'ENTREPRISES SMI/SLI: - Roche: la FDA homologue des solutions Cobas pour laboratoires SPI: - Bachem signe deux nouveaux contrats de fourniture de peptides - Basilea: perte d'exploitation 2022 de 10 à 15 mio CHF (20 à 25 mio) cède les droits sur BAL0891 (oncologie), pour jusqu'à 320 mio USD versement initial 14 mio USD pour BAL0891 (oncologie) - BKW: Martin Fecke CEO Engineering dès le 1er octobre - Hiag: Rico Müller, directeur financier, quitte l'entreprise fin octobre 2022 l'administrateur Christian Wiesendanger CFO ad interim - Spice Private Equity S1: résultat -8,3 mio USD (+27,2 mio) PME/SOCIÉTÉS NON COTÉES SUR SIX - Bühler propose le patron de Vontobel au conseil d'administration - Banque Migros: Alice Bischoff à la tête de la stratégie et de l'innovation ANNONCES DE PARTICIPATIONS - Kuros: Pegasus/Hatstone détient une part de 5,43% - Swiss Life détient en propre 3,0057% - UBS détient en propre 10,03%/5,33% PRESSE MARDI - ras NOUVELLES D'ENTREPRISES/ÉCONOMIQUES/ASSEMBLÉES GÉNÉRALES ATTENDUES mardi: - Seco: prévisions conjoncturelles d'automne - CS: Global Wealth Report 2022 DONNÉES MACROÉCONOMIQUES SUISSES ET INTERNATIONALES - CH: OFDF: excédent commercial août à 2,34 mrd CHF (CVS) OFDF: exportations août sur un mois réel +2,1%, nominal +1,4% (CVS) OFDF: exportations horlogères août 1,74 mrd CHF (nom. +14,7% sur un an) OFDF: importations août sur un mois réel +1,3%, nominal +1,5% (CVS) - international: Japon: l'inflation à 2,8% en août, nouveau plus haut depuis 2014 HORS DIVIDENDE 21.09: - Richemont (3,25 CHF) DIVERS - CH: Avions de combat: la gauche et le GSsA retirent l'initiative "Stop F-35" Tessin: approvisionnement en gaz "garanti" par l'Italie - international: ras DEVISES/TAUX (08h10) - EUR/CHF: 0,9676 - USD/CHF: 0,9655 - future Conf: -19 pb à 144,73% (lundi) - taux au comptant: 1,056% (lundi) INDICES BOURSIERS - SMI (lundi): +0,06% à 10'617 points - SLI (lundi): +0,10% à 1'614 points - SPI (lundi): +0,02% à 13'585 points - Dax (lundi): +0,49% à 12'803 points - CAC 40 (lundi): -1,56% à 6'062 points

awp-robot/sw/