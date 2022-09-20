Zurich (awp) - Ci-dessous, résumé des principales informations économiques et financières:
AMBIANCE
- Nervosité de mise en attendant les banques centrales
- SMI avant-Bourse: +0,64% à 10'684,50 points (08h00)
- Dow Jones (lundi): +0,64% à 31'020 points
- Nasdaq Comp (lundi): +0,76% à 11'535 points
- Nikkei 225 (mardi): +0,49% à 27'703 points (08h00)
NOUVELLES D'ENTREPRISES
SMI/SLI:
- Roche: la FDA homologue des solutions Cobas pour laboratoires
SPI:
- Bachem signe deux nouveaux contrats de fourniture de peptides
- Basilea: perte d'exploitation 2022 de 10 à 15 mio CHF (20 à 25 mio)
cède les droits sur BAL0891 (oncologie), pour jusqu'à 320 mio USD
versement initial 14 mio USD pour BAL0891 (oncologie)
- BKW: Martin Fecke CEO Engineering dès le 1er octobre
- Hiag: Rico Müller, directeur financier, quitte l'entreprise fin octobre 2022
l'administrateur Christian Wiesendanger CFO ad interim
- Spice Private Equity S1: résultat -8,3 mio USD (+27,2 mio)
PME/SOCIÉTÉS NON COTÉES SUR SIX
- Bühler propose le patron de Vontobel au conseil d'administration
- Banque Migros: Alice Bischoff à la tête de la stratégie et de l'innovation
ANNONCES DE PARTICIPATIONS
- Kuros: Pegasus/Hatstone détient une part de 5,43%
- Swiss Life détient en propre 3,0057%
- UBS détient en propre 10,03%/5,33%
PRESSE MARDI
- ras
NOUVELLES D'ENTREPRISES/ÉCONOMIQUES/ASSEMBLÉES GÉNÉRALES ATTENDUES
mardi:
- Seco: prévisions conjoncturelles d'automne
- CS: Global Wealth Report 2022
DONNÉES MACROÉCONOMIQUES SUISSES ET INTERNATIONALES
- CH: OFDF: excédent commercial août à 2,34 mrd CHF (CVS)
OFDF: exportations août sur un mois réel +2,1%, nominal +1,4% (CVS)
OFDF: exportations horlogères août 1,74 mrd CHF (nom. +14,7% sur un an)
OFDF: importations août sur un mois réel +1,3%, nominal +1,5% (CVS)
- international:
Japon: l'inflation à 2,8% en août, nouveau plus haut depuis 2014
HORS DIVIDENDE
21.09:
- Richemont (3,25 CHF)
DIVERS
- CH: Avions de combat: la gauche et le GSsA retirent l'initiative "Stop F-35"
Tessin: approvisionnement en gaz "garanti" par l'Italie
- international: ras
DEVISES/TAUX (08h10)
- EUR/CHF: 0,9676
- USD/CHF: 0,9655
- future Conf: -19 pb à 144,73% (lundi)
- taux au comptant: 1,056% (lundi)
INDICES BOURSIERS
- SMI (lundi): +0,06% à 10'617 points
- SLI (lundi): +0,10% à 1'614 points
- SPI (lundi): +0,02% à 13'585 points
- Dax (lundi): +0,49% à 12'803 points
- CAC 40 (lundi): -1,56% à 6'062 points
awp-robot/sw/