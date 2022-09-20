Recherche avancée
Connexion
Connexion
Ou se connecter avec
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Inscription
Inscription Email
Ou se connecter avec
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Accueil Zonebourse
  2. Indices
  3. Suisse
  4. Swiss Exchange
  5. SMI
  6. Actualités
  7. Synthèse
    SMI   CH0009980894

SMI

(SMI)
Temps réel estimé TTMZero  -  09:33 20/09/2022
10618.64 PTS   +0.02%
09:30Bourse Zurich: ouverture en hausse, fébrilité à l'approche de la Fed
AW
09:14La Suisse prévoit une croissance plus faible du PIB en 2022, 2023 en raison de la crise énergétique et de l'inflation élevée
MT
08:44Principales informations avant-Bourse
AW
SynthèseCotationsGraphiquesActualitésDérivésHeatmapComposition 
SynthèseToute l'actualitéAutres languesActualités des composants de l'indiceAnalyses Zonebourse

Principales informations avant-Bourse

20/09/2022 | 08:44
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Zurich (awp) - Ci-dessous, résumé des principales informations économiques et financières: 

AMBIANCE
- Nervosité de mise en attendant les banques centrales
- SMI avant-Bourse: +0,64% à 10'684,50 points (08h00)
- Dow Jones (lundi): +0,64% à 31'020 points
- Nasdaq Comp (lundi): +0,76% à 11'535 points
- Nikkei 225 (mardi): +0,49% à 27'703 points (08h00)

NOUVELLES D'ENTREPRISES

SMI/SLI:
- Roche: la FDA homologue des solutions Cobas pour laboratoires

SPI:
- Bachem signe deux nouveaux contrats de fourniture de peptides

- Basilea: perte d'exploitation 2022 de 10 à 15 mio CHF (20 à 25 mio)
           cède les droits sur BAL0891 (oncologie), pour jusqu'à 320 mio USD
           versement initial 14 mio USD pour BAL0891 (oncologie)

- BKW: Martin Fecke CEO Engineering dès le 1er octobre

- Hiag: Rico Müller, directeur financier, quitte l'entreprise fin octobre 2022
        l'administrateur Christian Wiesendanger CFO ad interim

- Spice Private Equity S1: résultat -8,3 mio USD (+27,2 mio)

PME/SOCIÉTÉS NON COTÉES SUR SIX

- Bühler propose le patron de Vontobel au conseil d'administration
- Banque Migros: Alice Bischoff à la tête de la stratégie et de l'innovation

ANNONCES DE PARTICIPATIONS
- Kuros: Pegasus/Hatstone détient une part de 5,43%
- Swiss Life détient en propre 3,0057%
- UBS détient en propre 10,03%/5,33%

PRESSE MARDI
- ras

NOUVELLES D'ENTREPRISES/ÉCONOMIQUES/ASSEMBLÉES GÉNÉRALES ATTENDUES
  mardi:
- Seco: prévisions conjoncturelles d'automne
- CS: Global Wealth Report 2022

DONNÉES MACROÉCONOMIQUES SUISSES ET INTERNATIONALES
- CH: OFDF: excédent commercial août à 2,34 mrd CHF (CVS)
      OFDF: exportations août sur un mois réel +2,1%, nominal +1,4% (CVS)
      OFDF: exportations horlogères août 1,74 mrd CHF (nom. +14,7% sur un an)
      OFDF: importations août sur un mois réel +1,3%, nominal +1,5% (CVS)

- international:
      Japon: l'inflation à 2,8% en août, nouveau plus haut depuis 2014

HORS DIVIDENDE

21.09:
- Richemont (3,25 CHF)

DIVERS
- CH: Avions de combat: la gauche et le GSsA retirent l'initiative "Stop F-35"
      Tessin: approvisionnement en gaz "garanti" par l'Italie

- international: ras

DEVISES/TAUX (08h10)
- EUR/CHF: 0,9676 
- USD/CHF: 0,9655 
- future Conf: -19 pb à 144,73% (lundi)
- taux au comptant: 1,056% (lundi)

INDICES BOURSIERS
- SMI (lundi): +0,06% à 10'617 points
- SLI (lundi): +0,10% à 1'614 points
- SPI (lundi): +0,02% à 13'585 points
- Dax (lundi): +0,49% à 12'803 points
- CAC 40 (lundi): -1,56% à 6'062 points

awp-robot/sw/


© AWP 2022
Valeurs citées dans l'article
Varia.DernierVar. 1janv
BACHEM HOLDING AG -0.46%54.2 Cours en clôture.-62.15%
BKW AG 1.06%123.1 Cours en différé.3.12%
CAC 40 0.40%6087.68 Cours en temps réel.-15.04%
COMPAGNIE FINANCIÈRE RICHEMONT SA 2.46%104 Cours en différé.-25.92%
DAX 0.91%12919.47 Cours en différé.-19.40%
NASDAQ COMPOSITE 0.76%11535.02 Cours en temps réel.-26.82%
NIKKEI 225 0.44%27688.42 Cours en temps réel.-4.25%
SMI 0.65%10679.82 Cours en différé.-17.59%
SPI 0.57%13661.86 Cours en différé.-17.40%
SPICE PRIVATE EQUITY AG 4.52%16.2 Cours en différé.-1.27%
SWISS LIFE HOLDING AG 0.74%514.4 Cours en différé.-8.59%
SWITZERLAND SWISS LEADER 0.71%1624.17 Cours en différé.-22.07%
Toute l'actualité sur SMI
09:30Bourse Zurich: ouverture en hausse, fébrilité à l'approche de la Fed
AW
09:14La Suisse prévoit une croissance plus faible du PIB en 2022, 2023 en raison de la crise..
MT
08:44Principales informations avant-Bourse
AW
08:43L'excédent commercial suisse diminue légèrement en août
MT
19/09Les investisseurs nerveux avant la Fed, Wall Street s'offre un rebond
AW
19/09Bourse Zurich: dans le vert au début d'une semaine de banques centrales
AW
19/09Les investisseurs nerveux avant la Fed
AW
19/09Les investisseurs réticents aux prises de risque avant la Fed
AW
19/09Les Bourses en baisse avant la Fed
AW
19/09Bourse Zurich: l'aversion au risque gagne du terrain en fin de matinée
AW
Plus d'actualités
Actualités des composants de l'indice SMI
19/09ROCHE : la FDA homologue des solutions Cobas pour laboratoires
AW
19/09NESTLÉ : Oddo maintient sa recommandation
CF
19/09COMPAGNIE FINANCIÈRE RICHEMONT SA : AlphaValue persiste à l'achat
ZM
19/09EMPRUNT : ABB lève 300 millions de francs en deux tranches
AW
19/09SCANDALE NOVARTIS EN GRÈCE : un ancien ministre sur le banc des accusés
AW
19/09Le licenciement d'un ancien cadre de Credit suisse n'est pas abusif (TF)
AW
19/09ABB rachète l'allemand Powertech Converter
AW
Plus d'actualités
Graphique SMI
Durée : Période :
SMI : Graphique analyse technique SMI | Zone bourse
Graphique plein écran
Tendances analyse technique SMI
Court TermeMoyen TermeLong Terme
TendancesBaissièreBaissièreBaissière
Palmarès SMI
COMPAGNIE FINANCIÈRE RICHEMONT SA103.95 Cours en différé.2.46%
LOGITECH INTERNATIONAL S.A.47.16 Cours en différé.1.18%
ABB LTD26.55 Cours en différé.1.10%
GIVAUDAN SA2958 Cours en différé.1.02%
SWISS RE LTD82.12 Cours estimé en temps réel.0.83%
GEBERIT AG430.55 Cours estimé en temps réel.-0.22%
SGS AG2246.5 Cours estimé en temps réel.-0.38%
SWISSCOM AG494.75 Cours estimé en temps réel.-0.51%
LONZA GROUP AG468.45 Cours estimé en temps réel.-0.88%
Heatmap :