AMBIANCE
- Prudence alors que l'actualité tourne au ralenti
- SMI avant-Bourse: -0,09% à 10'829,35 points (08h00)
- Dow Jones (mardi): +0,11% à 33'242 points
- Nasdaq Comp (mardi): -1,38% à 10'353 points
- Nikkei 225 (mercredi): -0,41% à 26'341 points (08h00)
NOUVELLES D'ENTREPRISES
SMI/SLI:
- Kühne+Nagel décroche un contrat de logistique auprès de Shimano
SPI:
- Basilea: remboursement d'un emprunt convertible échéance décembre 2022
- DKSH distribuera des produits de SC Johnson à Taïwan
- Pierer Mobility relève sa prévision de chiffre d'affaires pour 2022
PME/SOCIÉTÉS NON COTÉES SUR SIX
ANNONCES DE PARTICIPATIONS
- Addex: New Enterprise Associates 15 L.P. détient une part de 6,68%
- Lonza: Blackrock détient une part de 10,09%
- Siegfried: Blackrock détient une part de 2,996%
- TX Group: Medien- und Unternehmensforderungsstiftung FERS détient 3,94%
- U-blox: Blackrock détient une part de 3,28%
PRESSE MERCREDI
- ras
NOUVELLES D'ENTREPRISES/ÉCONOMIQUES/ASSEMBLÉES GÉNÉRALES ATTENDUES
mercredi:
- Indice CS-CFA décembre
DONNÉES MACROÉCONOMIQUES SUISSES ET INTERNATIONALES
- CH:
- international:
Japon: faible production industrielle en novembre
HORS DIVIDENDE
- ras
DIVERS
- CH:
Plusieurs dizaines de cyberattaques en Valais en 2022
- international:
Après les chocs de 2022, l'économie mondiale va payer les pots cassés
Les législateurs à la peine pour rattraper l'intelligence artificielle
DEVISES/TAUX (08h20)
- EUR/CHF:
- USD/CHF:
- future Conf: -170 pb à 138,30% (mardi)
- taux au comptant: 1,543% (mardi)
INDICES BOURSIERS
- SMI (mardi): +0,32% à 10'839 points
- SLI (mardi): +0,39% à 1'654 points
- SPI (mardi): +0,30% à 13'858 points
- Dax (mardi): +0,39% à 13'995 points
- CAC 40 (mardi): +0,50% à 6'551 points
awp-robot/sw/