Zurich (awp) - Ci-dessous, résumé des principales informations économiques et financières:

AMBIANCE - Prudence alors que l'actualité tourne au ralenti - SMI avant-Bourse: -0,09% à 10'829,35 points (08h00) - Dow Jones (mardi): +0,11% à 33'242 points - Nasdaq Comp (mardi): -1,38% à 10'353 points - Nikkei 225 (mercredi): -0,41% à 26'341 points (08h00) NOUVELLES D'ENTREPRISES SMI/SLI: - Kühne+Nagel décroche un contrat de logistique auprès de Shimano SPI: - Basilea: remboursement d'un emprunt convertible échéance décembre 2022 - DKSH distribuera des produits de SC Johnson à Taïwan - Pierer Mobility relève sa prévision de chiffre d'affaires pour 2022 PME/SOCIÉTÉS NON COTÉES SUR SIX ANNONCES DE PARTICIPATIONS - Addex: New Enterprise Associates 15 L.P. détient une part de 6,68% - Lonza: Blackrock détient une part de 10,09% - Siegfried: Blackrock détient une part de 2,996% - TX Group: Medien- und Unternehmensforderungsstiftung FERS détient 3,94% - U-blox: Blackrock détient une part de 3,28% PRESSE MERCREDI - ras NOUVELLES D'ENTREPRISES/ÉCONOMIQUES/ASSEMBLÉES GÉNÉRALES ATTENDUES mercredi: - Indice CS-CFA décembre DONNÉES MACROÉCONOMIQUES SUISSES ET INTERNATIONALES - CH: - international: Japon: faible production industrielle en novembre HORS DIVIDENDE - ras DIVERS - CH: Plusieurs dizaines de cyberattaques en Valais en 2022 - international: Après les chocs de 2022, l'économie mondiale va payer les pots cassés Les législateurs à la peine pour rattraper l'intelligence artificielle DEVISES/TAUX (08h20) - EUR/CHF: - USD/CHF: - future Conf: -170 pb à 138,30% (mardi) - taux au comptant: 1,543% (mardi) INDICES BOURSIERS - SMI (mardi): +0,32% à 10'839 points - SLI (mardi): +0,39% à 1'654 points - SPI (mardi): +0,30% à 13'858 points - Dax (mardi): +0,39% à 13'995 points - CAC 40 (mardi): +0,50% à 6'551 points

awp-robot/sw/