Recherche avancée
Connexion
Connexion
Ou se connecter avec
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Inscription
Inscription Email
Ou se connecter avec
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Accueil Zonebourse
  2. Indices
  3. Suisse
  4. Swiss Exchange
  5. SMI
  6. Actualités
  7. Synthèse
    SMI   CH0009980894

SMI

(SMI)
Temps réel estimé TTMZero  -  09:41 29/12/2022
10749.89 PTS   -0.58%
09:39La situation sanitaire en Chine freine les marchés
AW
09:27Novartis conclut un accord extra-judiciaire aux Etats-Unis
AW
08:46Bourse Zurich: ouverture attendue en baisse, la Chine inquiète
AW
SynthèseCotationsGraphiquesActualitésDérivésHeatmapComposition 
SynthèseToute l'actualitéAutres languesActualités des composants de l'indiceAnalyses Zonebourse

Principales informations avant-Bourse

29/12/2022 | 08:44
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Zurich (awp) - Ci-dessous, résumé des principales informations économiques et financières: 

AMBIANCE

- Morose, la Chine inquiète

- SMI avant-Bourse: -0,23% à 10'787,72 points (08h00)
- Dow Jones (mercredi): -1,10% à 32'876 points
- Nasdaq Comp (mercredi): -1,35% à 10'213 points
- Nikkei 225 (jeudi): -0,94% à 26'094 points (08h00)

NOUVELLES D'ENTREPRISES

SMI/SLI:
- Le Tribunal administratif fédéral donne raison à Sunrise

SPI:
- SHL envisage une cotation secondaire au Nasdaq

PME/SOCIÉTÉS NON COTÉES SUR SIX

ANNONCES DE PARTICIPATIONS
- EEII: Alexandre Uldry annonce une participation de 92,41%; 
  Larisa Chertok de <3%
- Peach Property: Swisscanto détient une part de 3,0221%

PRESSE JEUDI

- 

NOUVELLES D'ENTREPRISES/ÉCONOMIQUES/ASSEMBLÉES GÉNÉRALES ATTENDUES

- 

DONNÉES MACROÉCONOMIQUES SUISSES ET INTERNATIONALES

- CH:

- international:

HORS DIVIDENDE

-

DIVERS
- CH:
  Fin d'année à deux vitesses pour les hôteliers tessinois

- international:
  La flambée des cas de Covid en Chine augmente le risque de nouveaux variants

DEVISES/TAUX (08h20)
- EUR/CHF: 0,9855
- USD/CHF: 0,9284
- future Conf: -32 pb à 137,98% (mercredi)
- taux au comptant: 1,508% (mercredi)

INDICES BOURSIERS
- SMI (mercredi): -0,24% à 10'813 points
- SLI (mercredi): -0,23% à 1'650 points
- SPI (mercredi): -0,25% à 13'822 points
- Dax (mercredi): -0,50% à 13'926 points
- CAC 40 (mercredi): +0,09% à 6'510 points

awp-robot/sw/


© AWP 2022
Valeurs citées dans l'article
Varia.DernierVar. 1janv
CAC 40 -0.44%6482.05 Cours en temps réel.-8.42%
DAX -0.37%13878.1 Cours en différé.-12.33%
FLOKI INU (FLOKI/USD) 0.00%Cours en clôture.0.00%
NASDAQ COMPOSITE -1.35%10213.29 Cours en temps réel.-33.82%
NEUTRINO USD (USDN/USD) -0.95%1.562 Cours en clôture.56.64%
NIKKEI 225 -0.94%26093.67 Cours en temps réel.-8.14%
PEACH PROPERTY GROUP AG -0.76%15.58 Cours en différé.-75.24%
SMI -0.59%10750.3 Cours en différé.-15.82%
SPI -0.64%13733.88 Cours en différé.-15.73%
SWITZERLAND SWISS LEADER -0.61%1640.47 Cours en différé.-20.06%
US DOLLAR / SWISS FRANC (USD/CHF) -0.25%0.92546 Cours en différé.1.88%
Toute l'actualité sur SMI
09:39La situation sanitaire en Chine freine les marchés
AW
09:27Novartis conclut un accord extra-judiciaire aux Etats-Unis
AW
08:46Bourse Zurich: ouverture attendue en baisse, la Chine inquiète
AW
08:44Principales informations avant-Bourse
AW
08:09Point marchés-Baisse en vue en Europe, la flambée épidémique en Chine inquiète
RE
28/12Les actions refluent dans un marché peu étoffé
AW
28/12Bourse Zurich: les indices en rouge après plusieurs changements de direction
AW
28/12Les marchés hésitent, inquiets des perspectives économiques
AW
28/12Les marchés indécis sur les perspectives économiques en 2023
AW
28/12Bourse Zurich: le SMI marque le pas
AW
Plus d'actualités
Actualités des composants de l'indice SMI
09:27Novartis conclut un accord extra-judiciaire aux Etats-Unis
AW
04:40Swisscom perd le litige sur le paiement des intérêts avec Sunrise
MT
04:14Novartis conclut un accord de 245 millions de dollars pour mettre fin aux poursuites an..
MT
28/12Le Tribunal administratif fédéral donne raison à Sunrise
AW
28/12ABB conclut la vente de la participation restante dans Hitachi Energy JV à Hitachi.
MT
28/12ABB : cession des parts dans Hitachi Energy finalisée
CF
28/12Le groupe suisse ABB achève la vente de sa participation restante dans la coentreprise ..
MT
Plus d'actualités
Graphique SMI
Durée : Période :
SMI : Graphique analyse technique SMI | Zonebourse
Graphique plein écran
Tendances analyse technique SMI
Court TermeMoyen TermeLong Terme
TendancesBaissièreNeutreBaissière
Palmarès
SIKA AG222.7 Cours estimé en temps réel.-0.67%
GIVAUDAN SA2823.5 Cours estimé en temps réel.-0.83%
CREDIT SUISSE GROUP AG2.741 Cours estimé en temps réel.-0.94%
COMPAGNIE FINANCIÈRE RICHEMONT SA120.1 Cours estimé en temps réel.-1.07%
NESTLÉ S.A.106.72 Cours estimé en temps réel.-1.28%
Heatmap : Composition de l'ETF UBS