Zurich (awp) - Ci-dessous, résumé des principales informations économiques et financières:
AMBIANCE
- Morose, la Chine inquiète
- SMI avant-Bourse: -0,23% à 10'787,72 points (08h00)
- Dow Jones (mercredi): -1,10% à 32'876 points
- Nasdaq Comp (mercredi): -1,35% à 10'213 points
- Nikkei 225 (jeudi): -0,94% à 26'094 points (08h00)
NOUVELLES D'ENTREPRISES
SMI/SLI:
- Le Tribunal administratif fédéral donne raison à Sunrise
SPI:
- SHL envisage une cotation secondaire au Nasdaq
PME/SOCIÉTÉS NON COTÉES SUR SIX
ANNONCES DE PARTICIPATIONS
- EEII: Alexandre Uldry annonce une participation de 92,41%;
Larisa Chertok de <3%
- Peach Property: Swisscanto détient une part de 3,0221%
PRESSE JEUDI
NOUVELLES D'ENTREPRISES/ÉCONOMIQUES/ASSEMBLÉES GÉNÉRALES ATTENDUES
DONNÉES MACROÉCONOMIQUES SUISSES ET INTERNATIONALES
- CH:
- international:
HORS DIVIDENDE
DIVERS
- CH:
Fin d'année à deux vitesses pour les hôteliers tessinois
- international:
La flambée des cas de Covid en Chine augmente le risque de nouveaux variants
DEVISES/TAUX (08h20)
- EUR/CHF: 0,9855
- USD/CHF: 0,9284
- future Conf: -32 pb à 137,98% (mercredi)
- taux au comptant: 1,508% (mercredi)
INDICES BOURSIERS
- SMI (mercredi): -0,24% à 10'813 points
- SLI (mercredi): -0,23% à 1'650 points
- SPI (mercredi): -0,25% à 13'822 points
- Dax (mercredi): -0,50% à 13'926 points
- CAC 40 (mercredi): +0,09% à 6'510 points
awp-robot/sw/