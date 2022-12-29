Zurich (awp) - Ci-dessous, résumé des principales informations économiques et financières:

AMBIANCE - Morose, la Chine inquiète - SMI avant-Bourse: -0,23% à 10'787,72 points (08h00) - Dow Jones (mercredi): -1,10% à 32'876 points - Nasdaq Comp (mercredi): -1,35% à 10'213 points - Nikkei 225 (jeudi): -0,94% à 26'094 points (08h00) NOUVELLES D'ENTREPRISES SMI/SLI: - Le Tribunal administratif fédéral donne raison à Sunrise SPI: - SHL envisage une cotation secondaire au Nasdaq PME/SOCIÉTÉS NON COTÉES SUR SIX ANNONCES DE PARTICIPATIONS - EEII: Alexandre Uldry annonce une participation de 92,41%; Larisa Chertok de <3% - Peach Property: Swisscanto détient une part de 3,0221% PRESSE JEUDI - NOUVELLES D'ENTREPRISES/ÉCONOMIQUES/ASSEMBLÉES GÉNÉRALES ATTENDUES - DONNÉES MACROÉCONOMIQUES SUISSES ET INTERNATIONALES - CH: - international: HORS DIVIDENDE - DIVERS - CH: Fin d'année à deux vitesses pour les hôteliers tessinois - international: La flambée des cas de Covid en Chine augmente le risque de nouveaux variants DEVISES/TAUX (08h20) - EUR/CHF: 0,9855 - USD/CHF: 0,9284 - future Conf: -32 pb à 137,98% (mercredi) - taux au comptant: 1,508% (mercredi) INDICES BOURSIERS - SMI (mercredi): -0,24% à 10'813 points - SLI (mercredi): -0,23% à 1'650 points - SPI (mercredi): -0,25% à 13'822 points - Dax (mercredi): -0,50% à 13'926 points - CAC 40 (mercredi): +0,09% à 6'510 points

awp-robot/sw/