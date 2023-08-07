Zurich (awp) - Ci-dessous, résumé des principales informations économiques et financières: 

AMBIANCE
- Le SMI dans le creux de la vague estivale

- SMI avant-Bourse: -0,09% à 11'088,38 points (08h00)
- Dow Jones (vendredi): -0,43% à 35'066 points
- Nasdaq Comp (vendredi): -0,36% à 13'909 points
- Nikkei 225 (lundi): +0,15% à 32'240 points (08h00)

NOUVELLES D'ENTREPRISES

SMI/SLI:
- Sika acquiert le péruvien Chema 

SPI:
- IGEA Pharma recourt contre la décision de retirer son action de la cotation

PME/SOCIÉTÉS NON COTÉES SUR SIX
- ras

ANNONCES DE PARTICIPATIONS
- Mobilezone: Blackrock détient une part de 2,996%
- Relief: The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. détient une part inférieure à 3%
- UBS: Blackrock détient une part de 5,02%

PRESSE LUNDI
- ras

NOUVELLES D'ENTREPRISES/ÉCONOMIQUES/ASSEMBLÉES GÉNÉRALES ATTENDUES
- KOF: baromètre conjoncturel août
- BNS: réserves de devises à fin juillet

DONNÉES MACROÉCONOMIQUES SUISSES ET INTERNATIONALES
- CH: 
  Seco: taux de chômage en juillet à 1,9% (juin 1,9%), CVS 2,1% (2,0%)

- international: 
  Allemagne: la production industrielle plonge de 1,5% en juin

HORS DIVIDENDE

aujourd'hui:
- Varia US (0,50 CHF)

DIVERS
- CH: 
  OFS: indice prix immobilier (Impi) T2 +1,2% sur un trimestre, +2,4% sur un an

- international:

DEVISES/TAUX (08h10)
- EUR/CHF: 0,9618
- USD/CHF: 0,8754
- future Conf: +42 pb à 149,09% (vendredi)
- taux au comptant: 1,042% (vendredi)

INDICES BOURSIERS
- SMI (vendredi): +0,10% à 11'098 points
- SLI (vendredi): +0,48% à 1'760 points
- SPI (vendredi): +0,14% à 14'658 points
- Dax (vendredi): +0,37% à 15'952 points
- CAC 40 (vendredi): +0,03% à 7'315 points

awp-robot/