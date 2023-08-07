Zurich (awp) - Ci-dessous, résumé des principales informations économiques et financières:

AMBIANCE - Le SMI dans le creux de la vague estivale - SMI avant-Bourse: -0,09% à 11'088,38 points (08h00) - Dow Jones (vendredi): -0,43% à 35'066 points - Nasdaq Comp (vendredi): -0,36% à 13'909 points - Nikkei 225 (lundi): +0,15% à 32'240 points (08h00) NOUVELLES D'ENTREPRISES SMI/SLI: - Sika acquiert le péruvien Chema SPI: - IGEA Pharma recourt contre la décision de retirer son action de la cotation PME/SOCIÉTÉS NON COTÉES SUR SIX - ras ANNONCES DE PARTICIPATIONS - Mobilezone: Blackrock détient une part de 2,996% - Relief: The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. détient une part inférieure à 3% - UBS: Blackrock détient une part de 5,02% PRESSE LUNDI - ras NOUVELLES D'ENTREPRISES/ÉCONOMIQUES/ASSEMBLÉES GÉNÉRALES ATTENDUES - KOF: baromètre conjoncturel août - BNS: réserves de devises à fin juillet DONNÉES MACROÉCONOMIQUES SUISSES ET INTERNATIONALES - CH: Seco: taux de chômage en juillet à 1,9% (juin 1,9%), CVS 2,1% (2,0%) - international: Allemagne: la production industrielle plonge de 1,5% en juin HORS DIVIDENDE aujourd'hui: - Varia US (0,50 CHF) DIVERS - CH: OFS: indice prix immobilier (Impi) T2 +1,2% sur un trimestre, +2,4% sur un an - international: DEVISES/TAUX (08h10) - EUR/CHF: 0,9618 - USD/CHF: 0,8754 - future Conf: +42 pb à 149,09% (vendredi) - taux au comptant: 1,042% (vendredi) INDICES BOURSIERS - SMI (vendredi): +0,10% à 11'098 points - SLI (vendredi): +0,48% à 1'760 points - SPI (vendredi): +0,14% à 14'658 points - Dax (vendredi): +0,37% à 15'952 points - CAC 40 (vendredi): +0,03% à 7'315 points

