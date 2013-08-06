|
|pperic dans EUROPCAR MOBILITY GROUP - Il y a 1 an
Quelqu'un a t-il compris les raisons de la progression d'aujourd'hui ?
Car moi, je comprend pas !
|pperic dans GENERAL - Il y a 1 an
Informatisation portefeuille
Bonsoir
J'ai un fichier excel pour suivre mon portefeuille.
J'aimerai automatiser la récupération des cours. Tous les tutos que j'ai trouvé utilisent yahoo finances (dont j'ai horreur) comme source. Peut on le faire ailleurs ? (sur zonebourse par exemple !!!). Merci
seb37300
participe à cette discussion
|
|
seb37300
- Il y a 1 an
peut etre plus simple de la faire avec un logiciel de bourse, ou meme un portefeuille virtuel où tu mets tes trades réels, ça fait un suivi automatique ;-)
|
|
maldoror
- Il y a 1 an
C'est possible avec IB en utilisant le fichier exemple sous excel
|pperic dans GENERAL - Il y a 1 an
Quel outil utilisé ?
Bonjour.
Je cherche un support pour jouer les variations du CAC40 en intraday. Les warrants me paraissent le meilleur outil mais je ne les maîtrise pas suffisament.
Merci
iggy
participent à cette discussion
|
|
iggy
- Il y a 1 an
au choix
warrants
turbos
cfd france40
futurs
1
|
|
maldoror
- Il y a 1 an
Pour intervenir sur les warrants il est recommandé d'avoir de bonnes connaissances sur les produits optionnels afin de bien choisir l'échéance et le strike.
Pour les turbos c'est beaucoup plus simple, il suffit d'éliminer les émetteurs qui se gavent trop sur le spread.
Tableau comparatif à venir demain : Choisissez ... éliminez.
2
|
|
calcucius
- Il y a 1 an
les trackers, les CFD ou les turbos avec une barrière très éloignée
1
|
|
Vinrenal
- Il y a 1 an
Les futurs & forex à condition de maitriser le levier.
|
|
yopsis
- Il y a 1 an
si c'est un débutant avec les futures et pire le forex il vas ce faire plumé en deux temps trois mouvement .
|pperic dans COVIVIO - Il y a 7 ans
Ouverture d'une position acheteuse à 54,69
Haussier Cours d'entrée : 54.69
Objectif : 57,42
acrouan
participe à cette discussion
|
|
pperic
- Il y a 7 ans
Clôture de la position - Objectif atteint
|
|
acrouan
- Il y a 5 ans
A ce prix de 67,20, beau rdmt à prévoir de 6,25% fin avril...Mais pas possible dans PEA,
...malheureusement !
Et "Investir" dit : "Objectif 80" avec taux d'occupation supérieur à 95%...
|
|
acrouan
- Il y a 5 ans
Objectif "Investir" : 85. Cours ce jour : 71. Potentiel : 19,7%.
Mais prévient : "...les résultats annuels (2013) sont inférieurs à ce que prévoyaient les analystes.
Le groupe va poursuivre les cessions."
|
|
acrouan
- Il y a 5 ans
Rappel : FDR vient de détacher un dividende 2013 de 4,20. Rendement : 5,9%.
|
|
J2romeK
- Il y a 5 ans
Quand j'ai vu une file de Pperic, j'ai cru qu'il était de retour.
Tu sembles vivement croire aux foncières Acrouan. C'est du fait du rendement, ou tu crois aux fondamentaux du secteur (que tu connais bien du fait de ton métier d'après ce que j'ai compris)?
|
|
acrouan
- Il y a 5 ans
@J2 > A cause du rdmt, surtout. Mais aussi parce que la pierre (ou le béton !)...
...ce n'est pas du vent !
Malheureusement seul Nexity, en tant que "promoteur constructeur", est accessible au PEA ! (il me semble, je n'en vois pas d'autres !)
Les foncières ne le sont pas, ce qui est une entourloupe qui diminue leur rdmt à cause de tous les divers prélèvements.
Dans mes 2 PEA, je recherche actuellement le maxi de rdmt, mais avec aussi désir de plus value MT-LT.
Voili-voilou...
1
|
|
J2romeK
- Il y a 5 ans
Merci pour l'explication
|
|
acrouan
- Il y a 5 ans
FDR après détachement du dividende (4,20) le 14/05/2014 a mis seulement
15 jours pour récupérer aujourd'hui (et même dépasser) son cours du 13/05 (74,76).
A la (c), ce jour > 75,25 + 4,20 # 79,45 !
Rendement # 5,6% par rapport à 74,76...
|
|
acrouan
- Il y a 5 ans
78,07....encore +2,09%
|
|
acrouan
- Il y a 5 ans
Le soufflet redescend gentiment vers la ZB'S1 = 74,75.
|
|
acrouan
- Il y a 5 ans
Non ! Il est remonté à 77,05 le 20/06/2014
Haussier Cours d'entrée : 77.1 | Objectif : 78.85
ZB'R1 = 78,85...Voir le graphe là à droite ---------->
|
|
acrouan
- Il y a 5 ans
78,55 le 26/06/2014 !
|
|
acrouan
- Il y a 5 ans
78,87 le 27/06/2014 !
|
|
acrouan
- Il y a 5 ans
80,60 le 01/07/2014 avec +1,79%
Haussier Cours d'entrée : 80.6 | Objectif : 82.15 | Stop : 78
|
|
acrouan
- Il y a 5 ans
81,2 au +ht/jour le 02/07/2014
|
|
acrouan
- Il y a 5 ans
81,67 le 04/07/2014
|
|
acrouan
- Il y a 4 ans
81,88 le 21/01/2015 et 81,99 au +ht/jour
Haussier Cours d'entrée : 81.92 | Objectif : 82.5
Quel dommage avec son rendement qu'elle ne soit pas possible dans PEA !
|
|
acrouan
- Il y a 4 ans
Faut pas l'énerver, la foncière ! +ht/jour = 83,45
Haussier Cours d'entrée : 83.29 | Objectif : 85.8
|
|
acrouan
- Il y a 4 ans
Et 83,95 à la (c) ! +ht/jour avec +4,60%
|
|
acrouan
- Il y a 4 ans
86,72 au +ht/jour pour le mement ce vendredi 23/01/15 !
Haussier Cours d'entrée : 86.84 | Objectif : 89
Stop ou encore ?
|
|
acrouan
- Il y a 4 ans
Et même plus > 86,85 !
|
|
acrouan
- Il y a 4 ans
89,2 à la (c) avec + 5,52% et 89,29 +ht/jour ce vendredi 23/01/15
Bon...çà ira ...Non ?
|
|
acrouan
- Il y a 4 ans
Non ! +6,52% à la (c)
...déjà bourré ?
|
|
acrouan
- Il y a 4 ans
90,69 au +ht/jour ce jeudi 29/01/2015
ZB'R1 = 89,95
|
|
acrouan
- Il y a 4 ans
93,71 au +ht/jour ce mercredi 04/02/2015
Haussier Cours d'entrée : 93.5 | Objectif : 98.3
Elle va allègrement vers la nouvelle ZB'R1 = 98,30...Non ?
Bon, visons déjà 95,00 !
|
|
acrouan
- Il y a 4 ans
95,12 au +ht/jour ce vendredi 06/02/15 puis petite faiblesse...
(c) = 94,56 avec -0,10%
|
|
bobse
- Il y a 6 ans
3977
Baissier Cours d'entrée : 3 992.69
Bonne nuit
|
|
acrouan
- Il y a 6 ans
3990,24
Baissier Cours d'entrée : 3 992.69
|
|
acrouan
- Il y a 6 ans
3990,24
Baissier Cours d'entrée : 3 992.69
|
|
yopsis
- Il y a 6 ans
4013
Haussier Cours d'entrée : 3 992.69 | Objectif : 4 013
1
|
|
laurent77
- Il y a 6 ans
H 4010
Haussier Cours d'entrée : 3 992.69 | Objectif : 4 010
1
|
|
pperic
- Il y a 6 ans
3996
Haussier Cours d'entrée : 3 992.69 | Objectif : 3 996
1
|
|
moustache
- Il y a 6 ans
4017
Haussier Cours d'entrée : 3 992.69
Premier jour du mois
1
|
|
J2romeK
- Il y a 6 ans
H 4013
Haussier Cours d'entrée : 3 992.69 | Objectif : 4 013
1
|
|
laurent77
- Il y a 6 ans
Les classement Juillet sont en ligne sur la file de .... Juillet
3
|
|
yopsis
- Il y a 6 ans
exelente observation moustache .
ces vrais en général le moi commence toujours par le 1 ..............
bhaaaa je blague
1
|
|
moustache
- Il y a 6 ans
Le premier jour de cotation du mois le marché est haussier plus de 7 fois sur 10
Tu peux le vérifier sur le graphique journalier les débuts de mois sont déjà repérés
La raison est un flux de liquidité les 5 premiers séances du mois
4
|
|
yopsis
- Il y a 6 ans
4028
Baissier Cours d'entrée : 4 042.73 | Objectif : 4 028
okk merci moustache
1
|
|
bobse
- Il y a 6 ans
4044
Haussier Cours d'entrée : 4 042.73
Bonne nuit
1
|
|
J2romeK
- Il y a 6 ans
H 4063
Haussier Cours d'entrée : 4 042.73 | Objectif : 4 063
1
|
|
laurent77
- Il y a 6 ans
H 4100
Haussier Cours d'entrée : 4 042.73 | Objectif : 4 100
Et pourquoi pas !!!
1
|
|
moustache
- Il y a 6 ans
4085
Haussier Cours d'entrée : 4 042.73
veille de week-end
1
|
|
acrouan
- Il y a 6 ans
Ola ! Bobse ! )o/)o/)o/)o/)o/)o/)o/)o/)o/...Presque tout pile !
|
|
J2romeK
- Il y a 6 ans
Mes votes pour lundi et mardi
Haussier Cours d'entrée : 4 045.65
Je n'ai probablement pas de connexion jusqu'à mardi soir:
-lundi: H 4066
-mardi: H 4086
Bon WE à tous et bonnes vacances à tous ceux qui partent
1
|
|
acrouan
- Il y a 6 ans
4053,50
Haussier Cours d'entrée : 4 045.65 | Objectif : 4 053.5
|
|
laurent77
- Il y a 6 ans
Reultat du 01/08
Oui, je sais, je suis à la bourre, mais j'étais pas là ce week-end
1
|
|
laurent77
- Il y a 6 ans
Resulat du 02/08
Un peu moins à la bourre ;-)
1
|
|
bobse
- Il y a 6 ans
4035
Baissier Cours d'entrée : 4 045.65
Bonne nuit
1
|
|
yopsis
- Il y a 6 ans
4005
Baissier Cours d'entrée : 4 045.65 | Objectif : 4 050
1
|
|
yopsis
- Il y a 6 ans
4005
Baissier Cours d'entrée : 4 045.65 | Objectif : 4 005
me trompé en bas ces 4005 le bon
1
|
|
pperic
- Il y a 6 ans
4055
Haussier Cours d'entrée : 4 053.0 | Objectif : 4 055
1
|
|
yopsis
- Il y a 6 ans
4027
Baissier Cours d'entrée : 4 049.97 | Objectif : 4 027
1
|
|
acrouan
- Il y a 6 ans
4038,01
Baissier Cours d'entrée : 4 049.97 | Objectif : 4 038.0
Ola ! Moi ! (o/(o/(o/(o/(o/(o/
|
|
bobse
- Il y a 6 ans
4040
Baissier Cours d'entrée : 4 049.97
bonne nuit
1
|
|
laurent77
- Il y a 6 ans
Resultat d'hier
Ca sent les vacances
2
|
|
pperic
- Il y a 6 ans
4042
Baissier Cours d'entrée : 4 049.97 | Objectif : 4 042
1
|
|
laurent77
- Il y a 6 ans
B 4035
Baissier Cours d'entrée : 4 049.97 | Objectif : 4 035
1
|
|
acrouan
- Il y a 6 ans
Ola ! Laurent ! )o/)o/)o/)o/)o/)o/)o/
|
|
clofab55
- Il y a 6 ans
Salut les gars ! J'ai gagné le concours de boules au camping !!! Je vous envoie la photo !!
1
|
|
clofab55
- Il y a 6 ans
3955
Baissier Cours d'entrée : 4 032.57
ça devrait baisser ......(logiquement, mais comme y a pas de logique dans la bourse...)
salut à tous les affreux, bravo Laurent !
2
|
|
acrouan
- Il y a 6 ans
Pourquoi est-ce que sur la photo, y'en a qui en ont deux...de coupes ?
Et toi, Clo-Clo, on te voit pas très bien ! Tu te caches pour que ta femme ne te reconnaisse pas ?
2
|
|
yopsis
- Il y a 6 ans
4017
Baissier Cours d'entrée : 4 032.57 | Objectif : 4 017
1
|
|
bobse
- Il y a 6 ans
4022
Baissier Cours d'entrée : 4 032.57
Bonne
1
|
|
acrouan
- Il y a 6 ans
4008,45
Baissier Cours d'entrée : 4 032.57 | Objectif : 4 008.45
1
|
|
J2romeK
- Il y a 6 ans
H 4053
Haussier Cours d'entrée : 4 032.57 | Objectif : 4 053
Hello au revenant Clofab!!!!
2
|
|
laurent77
- Il y a 6 ans
Résultat d'hier
Bravo à ceux qui ont vu rouge
3
|
|
pperic
- Il y a 6 ans
4010
Baissier Cours d'entrée : 4 032.57 | Objectif : 4 010
1
|
|
acrouan
- Il y a 6 ans
Ola ! J2Romek ! )o/)o/)o/)o/)o/)o/)o/)o/)o/...Seul contre tous !
1
|
|
yopsis
- Il y a 6 ans
4064
Haussier Cours d'entrée : 4 038.49 | Objectif : 4 064
boyne nuit
1
|
|
laurent77
- Il y a 6 ans
Resultat du jour
Bravo J2
Et Boobse qui grapille
2
|
|
acrouan
- Il y a 6 ans
4025,98
Baissier Cours d'entrée : 4 038.49 | Objectif : 4 025.98
|
|
bobse
- Il y a 6 ans
4042
Haussier Cours d'entrée : 4 038.49
bonne nuit
1
|
|
J2romeK
- Il y a 6 ans
H 4058
Haussier Cours d'entrée : 4 038.49 | Objectif : 4 058
1
|
|
pperic
- Il y a 6 ans
4040
Haussier Cours d'entrée : 4 038.49 | Objectif : 4 040
1
|
|
laurent77
- Il y a 6 ans
H 4060
Haussier Cours d'entrée : 4 038.49 | Objectif : 4 060
1
|
|
clofab55
- Il y a 6 ans
4000
Baissier Cours d'entrée : 4 038.49
1
|
|
kelly diot
- Il y a 6 ans
C est fou comme il ne retrace a aucun moment c est les trader algo qui doivent avoir mal au fesses
Un marché en mode pur flan juste pour attirer le chaland et les média avec leur béatitude devant le CAC qui monte commence a me fatiguer BFM Business en tête de liste
Bonne journée et longue vie a votre file CAC
1
|
|
acrouan
- Il y a 6 ans
Pas si idiot que çà ! Mais regardes, là à droite ----------> ces 2 montées en flèche !
Plus il grimpe, plus dure sera la chute...
Mais quand ?
En tt cas, Clo-Clo...t'es aussi nul que moi...sauf que toi tu ne t'entête pas : 2 votes sur 6 !
C'est le DJ qui me fait mal voter !
|
|
acrouan
- Il y a 6 ans
Ola ! Yop ! (o/(o/(o/(o/(o/(o/(o/(o/(o/(o/(o/ Tout pile ! Bravo !
Ola ! Lo-Lo aussi ! (o/(o/(o/(o/(o/(o/(o/
1
|
|
yopsis
- Il y a 6 ans
4096
Haussier Cours d'entrée : 4 064.32 | Objectif : 4 096
youpy pour yop
bonne nuit les loulous
1
|
|
acrouan
- Il y a 6 ans
4071,58
Haussier Cours d'entrée : 4 064.32 | Objectif : 4 071.58
|
|
bobse
- Il y a 6 ans
4053
Baissier Cours d'entrée : 4 064.32
Bonne nuit
1
|
|
J2romeK
- Il y a 6 ans
H 4084
Haussier Cours d'entrée : 4 064.32 | Objectif : 4 084
1
|
|
laurent77
- Il y a 6 ans
Résultat d'hier
Bravo les verts (dans tous les sens du terme ;-) )
3
|
|
laurent77
- Il y a 6 ans
H 4080
Haussier Cours d'entrée : 4 064.32 | Objectif : 4 080
1
|
|
pperic
- Il y a 6 ans
4070
Haussier Cours d'entrée : 4 064.32 | Objectif : 4 070
1
|
|
acrouan
- Il y a 6 ans
Ola ! Laurent77 ! )o/)o/)o/)o/)o/)o/)o/)o/...Le plus près !
1
|
|
yopsis
- Il y a 6 ans
4060
Baissier Cours d'entrée : 4 076.55 | Objectif : 4 060
bonne nuit la cnie
1
|
|
yopsis
- Il y a 6 ans
ha ? la bourse est fermé aparament ...............
bon ben vote annulé bien sur !
rhoooo qu'el âne ce yop ...........
2
|
|
laurent77
- Il y a 6 ans
Resulata de Vendredi
Et encore du vert
3
|
|
laurent77
- Il y a 6 ans
Attention à partir de Lundi
Et oui, j'ai droit à 3 semaines de repos bien mérité.
Comme j'aurai pas de PC, pas de classement pendant 3 semaines.
Mais il faut continuer à voter
Je devrais pouvoir voter tout de même grâce à mon smartphone.
Classement en fin de mois
Bonne vacances
3
|
|
J2romeK
- Il y a 6 ans
H 4097
Haussier Cours d'entrée : 4 076.55 | Objectif : 4 097
Bonnes vacances Laurent
1
|
|
yopsis
- Il y a 6 ans
BONNE VACANCE Laurent fait nous des belles photos .
pas de nibar hein ? soit sérieux des paysages...........
1
|
|
yopsis
- Il y a 6 ans
4096
Haussier Cours d'entrée : 4 076.55 | Objectif : 4 096
bonne nuit
1
|
|
acrouan
- Il y a 6 ans
4057,40
Baissier Cours d'entrée : 4 076.55 | Objectif : 4 057.4
Bon' Vacs Lau-Lau !
Penses pas trop au Cacou en regardant les filles sur la plage !
Et fais pas semblant de voter avec ton smartphone...en les prenant en photo !
Ta femme va s'en aperçevoir !
|
|
bobse
- Il y a 6 ans
4066
Baissier Cours d'entrée : 4 076.55
bonne nuit
1
|
|
laurent77
- Il y a 6 ans
H 4100
Haussier Cours d'entrée : 4 076.55 | Objectif : 4 100
Hello. On va voir pour les photos. Si vous êtes sage.
1
|
|
laurent77
- Il y a 6 ans
H 4100
Haussier Cours d'entrée : 4 076.55 | Objectif : 4 100
Hello. On va voir pour les photos. Si vous êtes sage.
1
|
|
pperic
- Il y a 6 ans
4085
Haussier Cours d'entrée : 4 076.55 | Objectif : 4 085
1
|
|
bobse
- Il y a 6 ans
et voilà de quoi relancer la crédibilité
de nos amis ibériques...
http://www.huffingtonpost.fr/2013/08/10/espagne-architectes-intempo-immeuble-oublient-ascenseurs_n_3736423.html
bon appétit
1
|
|
acrouan
- Il y a 6 ans
T'as rien compris, Bobse ! Les architectes ibériques sont au contraire très en avance !
Ils font des économies > Pas d'ascenseurs...c'est voulu !
http://www.mortderire.com/videos/l-homme-canon-orangina.html
1
|
|
acrouan
- Il y a 6 ans
Par contre avec 4066, t'as fait très fort !
Ola ! Bobse ! (o/(o/(o/(o/(o/(o/(o/
|
|
yopsis
- Il y a 6 ans
4086
Haussier Cours d'entrée : 4 071.68 | Objectif : 4 086
épicétout !!!!
1
|
|
bobse
- Il y a 6 ans
4035
Baissier Cours d'entrée : 4 071.68
Bonne nuit
1
|
|
acrouan
- Il y a 6 ans
4075,69
Haussier Cours d'entrée : 4 071.68 | Objectif : 4 075.69
|
|
J2romeK
- Il y a 6 ans
H 4092
Haussier Cours d'entrée : 4 071.68 | Objectif : 4 092
1
|
|
pperic
- Il y a 6 ans
4085
Haussier Cours d'entrée : 4 071.68 | Objectif : 4 085
1
|
|
laurent77
- Il y a 6 ans
H 4100
Haussier Cours d'entrée : 4 071.68 | Objectif : 4 100
Je persiste
1
|
|
bobse
- Il y a 6 ans
4088
Baissier Cours d'entrée : 4 092.5
bonne nuit
|
|
acrouan
- Il y a 6 ans
4100,82
Haussier Cours d'entrée : 4 092.5 | Objectif : 4 100.82
|
|
acrouan
- Il y a 6 ans
Tout pile pour J2 ! Ola ! )o/)o/)o/)o/)o/)o/)o/)o/
1
|
|
J2romeK
- Il y a 6 ans
B 4071
Baissier Cours d'entrée : 4 092.5 | Objectif : 4 071
Va t-on enfin se calmer?
Merci Acrou pour le tout pile!
|
|
laurent77
- Il y a 6 ans
H 4105
Haussier Cours d'entrée : 4 092.5 | Objectif : 4 105
|
|
pperic
- Il y a 6 ans
4100
Haussier Cours d'entrée : 4 092.5 | Objectif : 4 100
|
|
acrouan
- Il y a 6 ans
Ola ! Laurent ! )o/)o/)o/)o/)o/)o/)o/
|
|
pperic
- Il y a 6 ans
4122
Haussier Cours d'entrée : 4 114.2 | Objectif : 4 122
|
|
acrouan
- Il y a 6 ans
4084,02
Baissier Cours d'entrée : 4 114.2 | Objectif : 4 084.0
|
|
J2romeK
- Il y a 6 ans
B 4093
Baissier Cours d'entrée : 4 114.2 | Objectif : 4 093
1
|
|
yopsis
- Il y a 6 ans
4086
Baissier Cours d'entrée : 4 114.2 | Objectif : 4 086
1
|
|
laurent77
- Il y a 6 ans
B 4090
Baissier Cours d'entrée : 4 114.2 | Objectif : 4 090
1
|
|
stock-pick
- Il y a 6 ans
Salut tout le monde ! je vois qu'on s'amuse toujours bien! 7 semaines de hausse, faudra bien taper du pied sur la MM20 avant de repartir, NON?
3
|
|
J2romeK
- Il y a 6 ans
2 tout pile en trois jours. C'est bon ça...
1
|
|
cosmos82
- Il y a 6 ans
pour demain à 17h35
Baissier Cours d'entrée : 4 093.2 | Objectif : 4 006.66
1
|
|
acrouan
- Il y a 6 ans
4033,03
Baissier Cours d'entrée : 4 093.2 | Objectif : 4 033.0
Ola ! J2 ! (o/(o/(o/(o/(o/(o/(o/(o/(o/(o/
Encore un tout pile ! La classe !
1
|
|
bobse
- Il y a 6 ans
4069
Baissier Cours d'entrée : 4 093.2
Bonne nuit
|
|
J2romeK
- Il y a 6 ans
B 4073
Baissier Cours d'entrée : 4 093.2 | Objectif : 4 073
|
|
yopsis
- Il y a 6 ans
4098
Haussier Cours d'entrée : 4 093.2 | Objectif : 4 098
tralala boumboum
1
|
|
pperic
- Il y a 6 ans
4099
Haussier Cours d'entrée : 4 093.2 | Objectif : 4 099
1
|
|
laurent77
- Il y a 6 ans
B 4070
Baissier Cours d'entrée : 4 093.2 | Objectif : 4 070
1
|
|
laurent77
- Il y a 6 ans
B 4070
Baissier Cours d'entrée : 4 093.2 | Objectif : 4 070
1
|
|
yopsis
- Il y a 6 ans
BHOUUUUUUU les baissier .......
1
|
|
acrouan
- Il y a 6 ans
Ola ! Pp et Tralala boumboum ! )o/)o/)o/)o/)o/)o/)o/
1
|
|
yopsis
- Il y a 6 ans
au classement annuel pp vas nous mètre une sérieuse dérouillé ..
2
|
|
J2romeK
- Il y a 6 ans
B 4103
Baissier Cours d'entrée : 4 123.89 | Objectif : 4 103
1
|
|
bobse
- Il y a 6 ans
4115
Baissier Cours d'entrée : 4 123.89
bonne nuit
1
|
|
yopsis
- Il y a 6 ans
4143
Haussier Cours d'entrée : 4 123.89 | Objectif : 4 143
bonne semaine la cnie
1
|
|
pperic
- Il y a 6 ans
4130
Haussier Cours d'entrée : 4 123.89 | Objectif : 4 130
1
|
|
laurent77
- Il y a 6 ans
B 4100
Baissier Cours d'entrée : 4 123.89 | Objectif : 4 100
1
|
|
acrouan
- Il y a 6 ans
4115,51
Baissier Cours d'entrée : 4 123.89 | Objectif : 4 115.51
|
|
acrouan
- Il y a 6 ans
Petite Ola ! pour Laurent et J2 ! )o/)o/)o/)o/)o/)o/)o/
1
|
|
yopsis
- Il y a 6 ans
4034
Baissier Cours d'entrée : 4 083.98 | Objectif : 4 034
bonne nuit la cnie
1
|
|
J2romeK
- Il y a 6 ans
B 4074
Baissier Cours d'entrée : 4 083.98 | Objectif : 4 073
1
|
|
J2romeK
- Il y a 6 ans
B 4074
Baissier Cours d'entrée : 4 083.98 | Objectif : 4 074
Par rapport au post précédent, je confirme 4074
1
|
|
bobse
- Il y a 6 ans
4065
Baissier Cours d'entrée : 4 083.98
Bo nuit
1
|
|
acrouan
- Il y a 6 ans
4064,83
Baissier Cours d'entrée : 4 083.98 | Objectif : 4 064.83
2
|
|
pperic
- Il y a 6 ans
4055
Baissier Cours d'entrée : 4 083.98 | Objectif : 4 055
1
|
|
laurent77
- Il y a 6 ans
B 4050
Baissier Cours d'entrée : 4 083.98 | Objectif : 4 050
1
|
|
yopsis
- Il y a 6 ans
ola oulala yop non ?
1
|
|
yopsis
- Il y a 6 ans
4002
Baissier Cours d'entrée : 4 028.93 | Objectif : 4 002
bonne nuit mes ouistiti ....
1
|
|
bobse
- Il y a 6 ans
4032
Haussier Cours d'entrée : 4 028.93
bonne nuit
1
|
|
J2romeK
- Il y a 6 ans
B 4009
Baissier Cours d'entrée : 4 028.93 | Objectif : 4 009
1
|
|
laurent77
- Il y a 6 ans
H 4050
Haussier Cours d'entrée : 4 028.93 | Objectif : 4 050
1
|
|
pperic
- Il y a 6 ans
4015
Baissier Cours d'entrée : 4 028.93 | Objectif : 4 015
1
|
|
acrouan
- Il y a 6 ans
4026.85
Baissier Cours d'entrée : 4 033 | Objectif : 4 026.85
Pas de liaison WiFi dans ma station ce matin.
C'est vert (+0,11%) à 9:52, je vote rouge !
|
|
yopsis
- Il y a 6 ans
4068
Haussier Cours d'entrée : 4 015.1 | Objectif : 4 068
bonne nuits les petits
1
|
|
bobse
- Il y a 6 ans
4025
Haussier Cours d'entrée : 4 015.1
bonne nuit
1
|
|
stock-pick
- Il y a 6 ans
Salut salut
Baissier Cours d'entrée : 4 015.1 | Objectif : 3 960
1
|
|
J2romeK
- Il y a 6 ans
B 3995
Baissier Cours d'entrée : 4 015.1 | Objectif : 3 995
1
|
|
laurent77
- Il y a 6 ans
H 4035
Haussier Cours d'entrée : 4 015.1 | Objectif : 4 035
1
|
|
pperic
- Il y a 6 ans
4000
Baissier Cours d'entrée : 4 015.1 | Objectif : 4 000
1
|
|
acrouan
- Il y a 6 ans
3996,87
Baissier Cours d'entrée : 4 015.1 | Objectif : 3 996.87
|
|
stock-pick
- Il y a 6 ans
Vive la Chine! j'ai tout faux, je retourne au lit
2
|
|
acrouan
- Il y a 6 ans
Ola ! les verts ! (o/(o/(o/(o/(o/(o/(o/(o/
|
|
laurent77
- Il y a 6 ans
Non, les verts ont perdu. :-(
|
|
yopsis
- Il y a 6 ans
4093
Haussier Cours d'entrée : 4 059.12 | Objectif : 4 093
bonne nuit la cnie
|
|
bobse
- Il y a 6 ans
4065
Haussier Cours d'entrée : 4 059.12
bonne nuit
|
|
J2romeK
- Il y a 6 ans
B 4039
Baissier Cours d'entrée : 4 059.12 | Objectif : 4 039
|
|
laurent77
- Il y a 6 ans
H 4075
Haussier Cours d'entrée : 4 059.12 | Objectif : 4 075
|
|
acrouan
- Il y a 6 ans
4060,15
Haussier Cours d'entrée : 4 034.59 | Objectif : 4 060.15
|
|
acrouan
- Il y a 6 ans
Désolé pour mes heures de vote, mais le Wi-Fi dec..ne dans ma station des Alpes du Sud...Bon dimanche la Cie.
|
|
J2romeK
- Il y a 6 ans
H 4089
Haussier Cours d'entrée : 4 069.47 | Objectif : 4 089
|
|
yopsis
- Il y a 6 ans
4086
Haussier Cours d'entrée : 4 069.47 | Objectif : 4 086
|
|
laurent77
- Il y a 6 ans
H 4095
Haussier Cours d'entrée : 4 069.47 | Objectif : 4 095
|
|
acrouan
- Il y a 6 ans
4078,26
Haussier Cours d'entrée : 4 069.4 | Objectif : 4 078.26
|
|
yopsis
- Il y a 6 ans
BHOUUUUUUUUUUUUUUUUU les haussier .....
|
|
yopsis
- Il y a 6 ans
4086
Haussier Cours d'entrée : 4 067.13 | Objectif : 4 086
on prend les mêmes et on recommence
|
|
bobse
- Il y a 6 ans
4044
Baissier Cours d'entrée : 4 067.13
bonne nuit
|
|
J2romeK
- Il y a 6 ans
B 4047
Baissier Cours d'entrée : 4 067.13 | Objectif : 4 047
|
|
laurent77
- Il y a 6 ans
B 4020
Baissier Cours d'entrée : 4 067.13 | Objectif : 4 020
|
|
acrouan
- Il y a 6 ans
4049,84
Baissier Cours d'entrée : 4 059.55 | Objectif : 4 049.84
|
|
acrouan
- Il y a 6 ans
Yiop > Tu t'es mis l'doitgt dans l'....Yop ! (bis)
1
|
|
yopsis
- Il y a 6 ans
a ces mon ami bachar qui ma jouer un tour de con .......
|
|
bobse
- Il y a 6 ans
3942
Baissier Cours d'entrée : 3 968.73
bonne nuit
|
|
laurent77
- Il y a 6 ans
B 3920
Baissier Cours d'entrée : 3 968.73 | Objectif : 3 920
Tout le monde a accroché sa ceinture ?
|
|
yopsis
- Il y a 6 ans
3980
Haussier Cours d'entrée : 3 960.46 | Objectif : 3 980
bonne nuit mes ouistitis
|
|
bobse
- Il y a 6 ans
3958
Baissier Cours d'entrée : 3 960.46
bonne nuit
|
|
acrouan
- Il y a 6 ans
3973,43
Haussier Cours d'entrée : 3 960.46 | Objectif : 3 973.43
Ola ! Bobse ! (o/(o/(o/(o/(o/(o/(o/(o/
Pas pu voter hier...sur la route.
|
|
yopsis
- Il y a 6 ans
3998 olalal yopyoupyop
Haussier Cours d'entrée : 3 986.35 | Objectif : 3 998
bonne nuit
|
|
acrouan
- Il y a 6 ans
3990,17
Haussier Cours d'entrée : 3 986.35 | Objectif : 3 990.17 | Stop : 3 973.43
Ola ! Yop ! (o/(o/(o/(o/(o/(o/(o/(
|
|
bobse
- Il y a 6 ans
3970
Baissier Cours d'entrée : 3 986.35
bonne nuit
|
|
laurent77
- Il y a 6 ans
B 3960
Baissier Cours d'entrée : 3 986.35 | Objectif : 3 960
|
|
laurent77
- Il y a 6 ans
Resultat du mois
Ola Ola Ola Laurent77 !!!
Ola Ola J2romeK !!
Ola Yopsis !
2
|
|
laurent77
- Il y a 6 ans
Classement annuel a fin Aout
2
|
|
J2romeK
- Il y a 6 ans
Merci Laurent pour tous ces classements!!!
1
|
|
yopsis
- Il y a 6 ans
merci Laurent
