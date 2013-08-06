Connexion
pperic dans EUROPCAR MOBILITY GROUP - Il y a 1 an arrow option
Quelqu'un a t-il compris les raisons de la progression d'aujourd'hui ?
Car moi, je comprend pas !
  •   
  •   
  • add_opinion
  • Publier
    loader
pperic dans GENERAL - Il y a 1 an arrow option
Informatisation portefeuille
Bonsoir

J'ai un fichier excel pour suivre mon portefeuille.
J'aimerai automatiser la récupération des cours. Tous les tutos que j'ai trouvé utilisent yahoo finances (dont j'ai horreur) comme source. Peut on le faire ailleurs ? (sur zonebourse par exemple !!!). Merci
  • 2
  •   
  •   
seb37300 et 1 autre membre participe à cette discussion
seb37300 - Il y a 1 an arrow option
peut etre plus simple de la faire avec un logiciel de bourse, ou meme un portefeuille virtuel où tu mets tes trades réels, ça fait un suivi automatique ;-)
  
  
maldoror - Il y a 1 an arrow option
C'est possible avec IB en utilisant le fichier exemple sous excel
  
  
  • Publier
    loader
yopsis a aimé ce message- Il y a 1 an
calcucius
les trackers, les CFD ou les turbos avec une barrière très éloignée
yopsis a aimé ce message- Il y a 1 an
iggy
au choix warrants turbos cfd france40 futurs
Vinrenal et 1 autre membre a aimé ce message- Il y a 1 an
maldoror
Pour intervenir sur les warrants il est recommandé d'avoir de bonnes connaissances sur les produits optionnels afin de bien choisir l'échéance et le strike. Pour les turbos...
pperic dans GENERAL - Il y a 1 an arrow option
Quel outil utilisé ?
Bonjour.
Je cherche un support pour jouer les variations du CAC40 en intraday. Les warrants me paraissent le meilleur outil mais je ne les maîtrise pas suffisament.
Merci
  • 5
  •   
  •   
iggy et 4 autres membres participent à cette discussion
iggy - Il y a 1 an arrow option
au choix

warrants
turbos
cfd france40
futurs
1
  
maldoror - Il y a 1 an arrow option
Pour intervenir sur les warrants il est recommandé d'avoir de bonnes connaissances sur les produits optionnels afin de bien choisir l'échéance et le strike.
Pour les turbos c'est beaucoup plus simple, il suffit d'éliminer les émetteurs qui se gavent trop sur le spread.
Tableau comparatif à venir demain : Choisissez ... éliminez.
2
  
calcucius - Il y a 1 an arrow option
les trackers, les CFD ou les turbos avec une barrière très éloignée
1
  
Vinrenal - Il y a 1 an arrow option
Les futurs & forex à condition de maitriser le levier.
  
  
yopsis - Il y a 1 an arrow option
si c'est un débutant avec les futures et pire le forex il vas ce faire plumé en deux temps trois mouvement .
  
  
  • Publier
    loader
pperic dans COVIVIO - Il y a 7 ans arrow option
Ouverture d'une position acheteuse à 54,69 
Haussier Cours d'entrée : 54.69
Objectif : 57,42 
acrouan et 1 autre membre participe à cette discussion
pperic - Il y a 7 ans arrow option
Clôture de la position - Objectif atteint
  
  
acrouan - Il y a 5 ans arrow option
A ce prix de 67,20, beau rdmt à prévoir de 6,25% fin avril...Mais pas possible dans PEA,
...malheureusement !
Et "Investir" dit : "Objectif 80" avec taux d'occupation supérieur à 95%...
  
  
acrouan - Il y a 5 ans arrow option
Objectif "Investir" : 85. Cours ce jour : 71. Potentiel : 19,7%.
Mais prévient : "...les résultats annuels (2013) sont inférieurs à ce que prévoyaient les analystes.
Le groupe va poursuivre les cessions."
  
  
acrouan - Il y a 5 ans arrow option
Rappel : FDR vient de détacher un dividende 2013 de 4,20. Rendement : 5,9%.
  
  
J2romeK - Il y a 5 ans arrow option
Quand j'ai vu une file de Pperic, j'ai cru qu'il était de retour.

Tu sembles vivement croire aux foncières Acrouan. C'est du fait du rendement, ou tu crois aux fondamentaux du secteur (que tu connais bien du fait de ton métier d'après ce que j'ai compris)?
  
  
acrouan - Il y a 5 ans arrow option
@J2 > A cause du rdmt, surtout. Mais aussi parce que la pierre (ou le béton !)...
...ce n'est pas du vent !
Malheureusement seul Nexity, en tant que "promoteur constructeur", est accessible au PEA ! (il me semble, je n'en vois pas d'autres !)
Les foncières ne le sont pas, ce qui est une entourloupe qui diminue leur rdmt à cause de tous les divers prélèvements.
Dans mes 2 PEA, je recherche actuellement le maxi de rdmt, mais avec aussi désir de plus value MT-LT.
Voili-voilou...
1
  
J2romeK - Il y a 5 ans arrow option
Merci pour l'explication
  
  
acrouan - Il y a 5 ans arrow option
FDR après détachement du dividende (4,20) le 14/05/2014 a mis seulement
15 jours pour récupérer aujourd'hui (et même dépasser) son cours du 13/05 (74,76).
A la (c), ce jour > 75,25 + 4,20 # 79,45 !
Rendement # 5,6% par rapport à 74,76...
  
  
acrouan - Il y a 5 ans arrow option
78,07....encore +2,09%
  
  
acrouan - Il y a 5 ans arrow option
Le soufflet redescend gentiment vers la ZB'S1 = 74,75.
  
  
acrouan - Il y a 5 ans arrow option
Non ! Il est remonté à 77,05 le 20/06/2014
Haussier Cours d'entrée : 77.1 | Objectif : 78.85
ZB'R1 = 78,85...Voir le graphe là à droite ---------->
  
  
acrouan - Il y a 5 ans arrow option
78,55 le 26/06/2014 !
  
  
acrouan - Il y a 5 ans arrow option
78,87 le 27/06/2014 !
  
  
acrouan - Il y a 5 ans arrow option
80,60 le 01/07/2014 avec +1,79%
Haussier Cours d'entrée : 80.6 | Objectif : 82.15 | Stop : 78
  
  
acrouan - Il y a 5 ans arrow option
81,2 au +ht/jour le 02/07/2014
  
  
acrouan - Il y a 5 ans arrow option
81,67 le 04/07/2014
  
  
acrouan - Il y a 4 ans arrow option
81,88 le 21/01/2015 et 81,99 au +ht/jour
Haussier Cours d'entrée : 81.92 | Objectif : 82.5
Quel dommage avec son rendement qu'elle ne soit pas possible dans PEA !
  
  
acrouan - Il y a 4 ans arrow option
Faut pas l'énerver, la foncière ! +ht/jour = 83,45 
Haussier Cours d'entrée : 83.29 | Objectif : 85.8
  
  
acrouan - Il y a 4 ans arrow option
Et 83,95 à la (c) ! +ht/jour avec +4,60%
  
  
acrouan - Il y a 4 ans arrow option
86,72 au +ht/jour pour le mement ce vendredi 23/01/15 !
Haussier Cours d'entrée : 86.84 | Objectif : 89
Stop ou encore ?
  
  
acrouan - Il y a 4 ans arrow option
Et même plus > 86,85 !
  
  
acrouan - Il y a 4 ans arrow option
89,2 à la (c) avec + 5,52% et 89,29 +ht/jour ce vendredi 23/01/15
Bon...çà ira ...Non ?
  
  
acrouan - Il y a 4 ans arrow option
Non ! +6,52% à la (c)
...déjà bourré ?
  
  
acrouan - Il y a 4 ans arrow option
90,69 au +ht/jour ce jeudi 29/01/2015
ZB'R1 = 89,95
  
  
acrouan - Il y a 4 ans arrow option
93,71 au +ht/jour ce mercredi 04/02/2015
Haussier Cours d'entrée : 93.5 | Objectif : 98.3
Elle va allègrement vers la nouvelle ZB'R1 = 98,30...Non ?
Bon, visons déjà 95,00 !
  
  
acrouan - Il y a 4 ans arrow option
95,12 au +ht/jour ce vendredi 06/02/15 puis petite faiblesse...
(c) = 94,56 avec -0,10%
  
  
  • add_opinion
  • Publier
    loader
laurent77 dans CAC 40 - Il y a 6 ans arrow option
Jeu de Août 2013
JEU DE AOUT 2013
Les règles : Indiquez votre objectif CAC dans le titre de votre post. Calcul points : 20 (H/B) + 1 à 20 points (Objectif) + 20 si pile (sans décimales). Vote avant 9h00.
pperic et 9 autres membres participent à cette discussion
bobse - Il y a 6 ans arrow option
3977
Baissier Cours d'entrée : 3 992.69
Bonne nuit
  
  
acrouan - Il y a 6 ans arrow option
3990,24
Baissier Cours d'entrée : 3 992.69
  
  
acrouan - Il y a 6 ans arrow option
3990,24
Baissier Cours d'entrée : 3 992.69
  
  
yopsis - Il y a 6 ans arrow option
4013
Haussier Cours d'entrée : 3 992.69 | Objectif : 4 013
1
  
laurent77 - Il y a 6 ans arrow option
H 4010
Haussier Cours d'entrée : 3 992.69 | Objectif : 4 010
1
  
pperic - Il y a 6 ans arrow option
3996
Haussier Cours d'entrée : 3 992.69 | Objectif : 3 996
1
  
moustache - Il y a 6 ans arrow option
4017
Haussier Cours d'entrée : 3 992.69
Premier jour du mois
1
  
J2romeK - Il y a 6 ans arrow option
H 4013
Haussier Cours d'entrée : 3 992.69 | Objectif : 4 013
1
  
laurent77 - Il y a 6 ans arrow option
Les classement Juillet sont en ligne sur la file de .... Juillet
3
  
yopsis - Il y a 6 ans arrow option
exelente observation moustache .
ces vrais en général le moi commence toujours par le 1 ..............


bhaaaa je blague
1
  
moustache - Il y a 6 ans arrow option
Le premier jour de cotation du mois le marché est haussier plus de 7 fois sur 10
Tu peux le vérifier sur le graphique journalier les débuts de mois sont déjà repérés
La raison est un flux de liquidité les 5 premiers séances du mois
4
  
yopsis - Il y a 6 ans arrow option
4028
Baissier Cours d'entrée : 4 042.73 | Objectif : 4 028
okk merci moustache
1
  
bobse - Il y a 6 ans arrow option
4044
Haussier Cours d'entrée : 4 042.73
Bonne nuit
1
  
J2romeK - Il y a 6 ans arrow option
H 4063
Haussier Cours d'entrée : 4 042.73 | Objectif : 4 063
1
  
acrouan - Il y a 6 ans arrow option
4040 ,40
  
  
laurent77 - Il y a 6 ans arrow option
H 4100
Haussier Cours d'entrée : 4 042.73 | Objectif : 4 100
Et pourquoi pas !!!
1
  
moustache - Il y a 6 ans arrow option
4085
Haussier Cours d'entrée : 4 042.73
veille de week-end
1
  
acrouan - Il y a 6 ans arrow option
Ola ! Bobse ! )o/)o/)o/)o/)o/)o/)o/)o/)o/...Presque tout pile !
  
  
J2romeK - Il y a 6 ans arrow option
Mes votes pour lundi et mardi
Haussier Cours d'entrée : 4 045.65
Je n'ai probablement pas de connexion jusqu'à mardi soir:
-lundi: H 4066
-mardi: H 4086

Bon WE à tous et bonnes vacances à tous ceux qui partent
1
  
acrouan - Il y a 6 ans arrow option
4053,50
Haussier Cours d'entrée : 4 045.65 | Objectif : 4 053.5
  
  
laurent77 - Il y a 6 ans arrow option
Reultat du 01/08
Oui, je sais, je suis à la bourre, mais j'étais pas là ce week-end
1
  
laurent77 - Il y a 6 ans arrow option
Resulat du 02/08
Un peu moins à la bourre ;-)
1
  
bobse - Il y a 6 ans arrow option
4035
Baissier Cours d'entrée : 4 045.65
Bonne nuit
1
  
yopsis - Il y a 6 ans arrow option
4005
Baissier Cours d'entrée : 4 045.65 | Objectif : 4 050
1
  
yopsis - Il y a 6 ans arrow option
4005
Baissier Cours d'entrée : 4 045.65 | Objectif : 4 005
me trompé en bas ces 4005 le bon
1
  
laurent77 - Il y a 6 ans arrow option
H 4075
1
  
pperic - Il y a 6 ans arrow option
4055
Haussier Cours d'entrée : 4 053.0 | Objectif : 4 055
1
  
yopsis - Il y a 6 ans arrow option
4027
Baissier Cours d'entrée : 4 049.97 | Objectif : 4 027
1
  
acrouan - Il y a 6 ans arrow option
4038,01
Baissier Cours d'entrée : 4 049.97 | Objectif : 4 038.0
Ola ! Moi ! (o/(o/(o/(o/(o/(o/
  
  
bobse - Il y a 6 ans arrow option
4040
Baissier Cours d'entrée : 4 049.97
bonne nuit
1
  
laurent77 - Il y a 6 ans arrow option
Resultat d'hier
Ca sent les vacances
2
  
pperic - Il y a 6 ans arrow option
4042
Baissier Cours d'entrée : 4 049.97 | Objectif : 4 042
1
  
laurent77 - Il y a 6 ans arrow option
B 4035
Baissier Cours d'entrée : 4 049.97 | Objectif : 4 035
1
  
acrouan - Il y a 6 ans arrow option
Ola ! Laurent ! )o/)o/)o/)o/)o/)o/)o/
  
  
clofab55 - Il y a 6 ans arrow option
Salut les gars ! J'ai gagné le concours de boules au camping !!! Je vous envoie la photo !!
1
  
clofab55 - Il y a 6 ans arrow option
3955
Baissier Cours d'entrée : 4 032.57
ça devrait baisser ......(logiquement, mais comme y a pas de logique dans la bourse...)
salut à tous les affreux, bravo Laurent !
2
  
acrouan - Il y a 6 ans arrow option
Pourquoi est-ce que sur la photo, y'en a qui en ont deux...de coupes ?
Et toi, Clo-Clo, on te voit pas très bien ! Tu te caches pour que ta femme ne te reconnaisse pas ?
2
  
yopsis - Il y a 6 ans arrow option
4017
Baissier Cours d'entrée : 4 032.57 | Objectif : 4 017
1
  
bobse - Il y a 6 ans arrow option
4022
Baissier Cours d'entrée : 4 032.57
Bonne
1
  
acrouan - Il y a 6 ans arrow option
4008,45
Baissier Cours d'entrée : 4 032.57 | Objectif : 4 008.45
1
  
J2romeK - Il y a 6 ans arrow option
H 4053
Haussier Cours d'entrée : 4 032.57 | Objectif : 4 053
Hello au revenant Clofab!!!!
2
  
laurent77 - Il y a 6 ans arrow option
Résultat d'hier
Bravo à ceux qui ont vu rouge
3
  
laurent77 - Il y a 6 ans arrow option
B 3995
B 3995
1
  
pperic - Il y a 6 ans arrow option
4010
Baissier Cours d'entrée : 4 032.57 | Objectif : 4 010
1
  
acrouan - Il y a 6 ans arrow option
Ola ! J2Romek ! )o/)o/)o/)o/)o/)o/)o/)o/)o/...Seul contre tous !
1
  
yopsis - Il y a 6 ans arrow option
4064
Haussier Cours d'entrée : 4 038.49 | Objectif : 4 064
boyne nuit
1
  
laurent77 - Il y a 6 ans arrow option
Resultat du jour
Bravo J2

Et Boobse qui grapille
2
  
acrouan - Il y a 6 ans arrow option
4025,98
Baissier Cours d'entrée : 4 038.49 | Objectif : 4 025.98
  
  
bobse - Il y a 6 ans arrow option
4042
Haussier Cours d'entrée : 4 038.49
bonne nuit
1
  
J2romeK - Il y a 6 ans arrow option
H 4058
Haussier Cours d'entrée : 4 038.49 | Objectif : 4 058
1
  
pperic - Il y a 6 ans arrow option
4040
Haussier Cours d'entrée : 4 038.49 | Objectif : 4 040
1
  
laurent77 - Il y a 6 ans arrow option
H 4060
Haussier Cours d'entrée : 4 038.49 | Objectif : 4 060
1
  
clofab55 - Il y a 6 ans arrow option
4000
Baissier Cours d'entrée : 4 038.49
1
  
kelly diot - Il y a 6 ans arrow option
C est fou comme il ne retrace a aucun moment c est les trader algo qui doivent avoir mal au fesses

Un marché en mode pur flan juste pour attirer le chaland et les média avec leur béatitude devant le CAC qui monte commence a me fatiguer BFM Business en tête de liste

Bonne journée et longue vie a votre file CAC
1
  
acrouan - Il y a 6 ans arrow option
Pas si idiot que çà ! Mais regardes, là à droite ----------> ces 2 montées en flèche !
Plus il grimpe, plus dure sera la chute...
Mais quand ?
En tt cas, Clo-Clo...t'es aussi nul que moi...sauf que toi tu ne t'entête pas : 2 votes sur 6 !
C'est le DJ qui me fait mal voter !
  
  
acrouan - Il y a 6 ans arrow option
Ola ! Yop ! (o/(o/(o/(o/(o/(o/(o/(o/(o/(o/(o/ Tout pile ! Bravo !
Ola ! Lo-Lo aussi ! (o/(o/(o/(o/(o/(o/(o/
1
  
yopsis - Il y a 6 ans arrow option
4096
Haussier Cours d'entrée : 4 064.32 | Objectif : 4 096
youpy pour yop

bonne nuit les loulous
1
  
acrouan - Il y a 6 ans arrow option
4071,58
Haussier Cours d'entrée : 4 064.32 | Objectif : 4 071.58
  
  
bobse - Il y a 6 ans arrow option
4053
Baissier Cours d'entrée : 4 064.32
Bonne nuit
1
  
J2romeK - Il y a 6 ans arrow option
H 4084
Haussier Cours d'entrée : 4 064.32 | Objectif : 4 084
1
  
laurent77 - Il y a 6 ans arrow option
Résultat d'hier
Bravo les verts (dans tous les sens du terme ;-) )
3
  
laurent77 - Il y a 6 ans arrow option
H 4080
Haussier Cours d'entrée : 4 064.32 | Objectif : 4 080
1
  
pperic - Il y a 6 ans arrow option
4070
Haussier Cours d'entrée : 4 064.32 | Objectif : 4 070
1
  
acrouan - Il y a 6 ans arrow option
Ola ! Laurent77 ! )o/)o/)o/)o/)o/)o/)o/)o/...Le plus près !
1
  
yopsis - Il y a 6 ans arrow option
4060
Baissier Cours d'entrée : 4 076.55 | Objectif : 4 060
bonne nuit la cnie
1
  
yopsis - Il y a 6 ans arrow option
ha ? la bourse est fermé aparament ...............
bon ben vote annulé bien sur !

rhoooo qu'el âne ce yop ...........
2
  
laurent77 - Il y a 6 ans arrow option
Resulata de Vendredi
Et encore du vert
3
  
laurent77 - Il y a 6 ans arrow option
Attention à partir de Lundi
Et oui, j'ai droit à 3 semaines de repos bien mérité.

Comme j'aurai pas de PC, pas de classement pendant 3 semaines.

Mais il faut continuer à voter

Je devrais pouvoir voter tout de même grâce à mon smartphone.

Classement en fin de mois

Bonne vacances
3
  
J2romeK - Il y a 6 ans arrow option
H 4097
Haussier Cours d'entrée : 4 076.55 | Objectif : 4 097
Bonnes vacances Laurent
1
  
yopsis - Il y a 6 ans arrow option
BONNE VACANCE Laurent fait nous des belles photos .
pas de nibar hein ? soit sérieux des paysages...........
1
  
yopsis - Il y a 6 ans arrow option
4096
Haussier Cours d'entrée : 4 076.55 | Objectif : 4 096
bonne nuit
1
  
acrouan - Il y a 6 ans arrow option
4057,40
Baissier Cours d'entrée : 4 076.55 | Objectif : 4 057.4
Bon' Vacs Lau-Lau !
Penses pas trop au Cacou en regardant les filles sur la plage !
Et fais pas semblant de voter avec ton smartphone...en les prenant en photo !
Ta femme va s'en aperçevoir !
  
  
bobse - Il y a 6 ans arrow option
4066
Baissier Cours d'entrée : 4 076.55
bonne nuit
1
  
laurent77 - Il y a 6 ans arrow option
H 4100
Haussier Cours d'entrée : 4 076.55 | Objectif : 4 100
Hello. On va voir pour les photos. Si vous êtes sage.
1
  
laurent77 - Il y a 6 ans arrow option
H 4100
Haussier Cours d'entrée : 4 076.55 | Objectif : 4 100
Hello. On va voir pour les photos. Si vous êtes sage.
1
  
pperic - Il y a 6 ans arrow option
4085
Haussier Cours d'entrée : 4 076.55 | Objectif : 4 085
1
  
bobse - Il y a 6 ans arrow option
et voilà de quoi relancer la crédibilité
de nos amis ibériques...
http://www.huffingtonpost.fr/2013/08/10/espagne-architectes-intempo-immeuble-oublient-ascenseurs_n_3736423.html

bon appétit
1
  
acrouan - Il y a 6 ans arrow option
T'as rien compris, Bobse ! Les architectes ibériques sont au contraire très en avance !
Ils font des économies > Pas d'ascenseurs...c'est voulu !

http://www.mortderire.com/videos/l-homme-canon-orangina.html
1
  
acrouan - Il y a 6 ans arrow option
Par contre avec 4066, t'as fait très fort !
Ola ! Bobse ! (o/(o/(o/(o/(o/(o/(o/
  
  
yopsis - Il y a 6 ans arrow option
4086
Haussier Cours d'entrée : 4 071.68 | Objectif : 4 086
épicétout !!!!
1
  
bobse - Il y a 6 ans arrow option
4035
Baissier Cours d'entrée : 4 071.68
Bonne nuit
1
  
acrouan - Il y a 6 ans arrow option
4075,69
Haussier Cours d'entrée : 4 071.68 | Objectif : 4 075.69
  
  
J2romeK - Il y a 6 ans arrow option
H 4092
Haussier Cours d'entrée : 4 071.68 | Objectif : 4 092
1
  
pperic - Il y a 6 ans arrow option
4085
Haussier Cours d'entrée : 4 071.68 | Objectif : 4 085
1
  
laurent77 - Il y a 6 ans arrow option
H 4100
Haussier Cours d'entrée : 4 071.68 | Objectif : 4 100
Je persiste
1
  
bobse - Il y a 6 ans arrow option
4088
Baissier Cours d'entrée : 4 092.5
bonne nuit
  
  
acrouan - Il y a 6 ans arrow option
4100,82
Haussier Cours d'entrée : 4 092.5 | Objectif : 4 100.82
  
  
acrouan - Il y a 6 ans arrow option
Tout pile pour J2 ! Ola ! )o/)o/)o/)o/)o/)o/)o/)o/
1
  
J2romeK - Il y a 6 ans arrow option
B 4071
Baissier Cours d'entrée : 4 092.5 | Objectif : 4 071
Va t-on enfin se calmer?

Merci Acrou pour le tout pile!
  
  
laurent77 - Il y a 6 ans arrow option
H 4105
Haussier Cours d'entrée : 4 092.5 | Objectif : 4 105
  
  
pperic - Il y a 6 ans arrow option
4100
Haussier Cours d'entrée : 4 092.5 | Objectif : 4 100
  
  
acrouan - Il y a 6 ans arrow option
Ola ! Laurent ! )o/)o/)o/)o/)o/)o/)o/
  
  
pperic - Il y a 6 ans arrow option
4122
Haussier Cours d'entrée : 4 114.2 | Objectif : 4 122
  
  
acrouan - Il y a 6 ans arrow option
4084,02
Baissier Cours d'entrée : 4 114.2 | Objectif : 4 084.0
  
  
J2romeK - Il y a 6 ans arrow option
B 4093
Baissier Cours d'entrée : 4 114.2 | Objectif : 4 093
1
  
yopsis - Il y a 6 ans arrow option
4086
Baissier Cours d'entrée : 4 114.2 | Objectif : 4 086
1
  
laurent77 - Il y a 6 ans arrow option
B 4090
Baissier Cours d'entrée : 4 114.2 | Objectif : 4 090
1
  
stock-pick - Il y a 6 ans arrow option
Salut tout le monde ! je vois qu'on s'amuse toujours bien! 7 semaines de hausse, faudra bien taper du pied sur la MM20 avant de repartir, NON?
3
  
J2romeK - Il y a 6 ans arrow option
2 tout pile en trois jours. C'est bon ça...
1
  
cosmos82 - Il y a 6 ans arrow option
pour demain à 17h35
Baissier Cours d'entrée : 4 093.2 | Objectif : 4 006.66
1
  
acrouan - Il y a 6 ans arrow option
4033,03
Baissier Cours d'entrée : 4 093.2 | Objectif : 4 033.0
Ola ! J2 ! (o/(o/(o/(o/(o/(o/(o/(o/(o/(o/
Encore un tout pile ! La classe !
1
  
bobse - Il y a 6 ans arrow option
4069
Baissier Cours d'entrée : 4 093.2
Bonne nuit
  
  
J2romeK - Il y a 6 ans arrow option
B 4073
Baissier Cours d'entrée : 4 093.2 | Objectif : 4 073
  
  
yopsis - Il y a 6 ans arrow option
4098
Haussier Cours d'entrée : 4 093.2 | Objectif : 4 098
tralala boumboum
1
  
pperic - Il y a 6 ans arrow option
4099
Haussier Cours d'entrée : 4 093.2 | Objectif : 4 099
1
  
laurent77 - Il y a 6 ans arrow option
B 4070
Baissier Cours d'entrée : 4 093.2 | Objectif : 4 070
1
  
laurent77 - Il y a 6 ans arrow option
B 4070
Baissier Cours d'entrée : 4 093.2 | Objectif : 4 070
1
  
yopsis - Il y a 6 ans arrow option
BHOUUUUUUU les baissier .......
1
  
acrouan - Il y a 6 ans arrow option
Ola ! Pp et Tralala boumboum ! )o/)o/)o/)o/)o/)o/)o/
1
  
yopsis - Il y a 6 ans arrow option
au classement annuel pp vas nous mètre une sérieuse dérouillé ..
2
  
J2romeK - Il y a 6 ans arrow option
B 4103
Baissier Cours d'entrée : 4 123.89 | Objectif : 4 103
1
  
bobse - Il y a 6 ans arrow option
4115
Baissier Cours d'entrée : 4 123.89
bonne nuit
1
  
yopsis - Il y a 6 ans arrow option
4143
Haussier Cours d'entrée : 4 123.89 | Objectif : 4 143
bonne semaine la cnie
1
  
pperic - Il y a 6 ans arrow option
4130
Haussier Cours d'entrée : 4 123.89 | Objectif : 4 130
1
  
laurent77 - Il y a 6 ans arrow option
B 4100
Baissier Cours d'entrée : 4 123.89 | Objectif : 4 100
1
  
acrouan - Il y a 6 ans arrow option
4115,51
Baissier Cours d'entrée : 4 123.89 | Objectif : 4 115.51
  
  
acrouan - Il y a 6 ans arrow option
Petite Ola ! pour Laurent et J2 ! )o/)o/)o/)o/)o/)o/)o/
1
  
yopsis - Il y a 6 ans arrow option
4034
Baissier Cours d'entrée : 4 083.98 | Objectif : 4 034
bonne nuit la cnie
1
  
J2romeK - Il y a 6 ans arrow option
B 4074
Baissier Cours d'entrée : 4 083.98 | Objectif : 4 073
1
  
J2romeK - Il y a 6 ans arrow option
B 4074
Baissier Cours d'entrée : 4 083.98 | Objectif : 4 074
Par rapport au post précédent, je confirme 4074
1
  
bobse - Il y a 6 ans arrow option
4065
Baissier Cours d'entrée : 4 083.98
Bo nuit
1
  
acrouan - Il y a 6 ans arrow option
4064,83
Baissier Cours d'entrée : 4 083.98 | Objectif : 4 064.83
2
  
pperic - Il y a 6 ans arrow option
4055
Baissier Cours d'entrée : 4 083.98 | Objectif : 4 055
1
  
laurent77 - Il y a 6 ans arrow option
B 4050
Baissier Cours d'entrée : 4 083.98 | Objectif : 4 050
1
  
yopsis - Il y a 6 ans arrow option
ola oulala yop non ?
1
  
yopsis - Il y a 6 ans arrow option
4002
Baissier Cours d'entrée : 4 028.93 | Objectif : 4 002
bonne nuit mes ouistiti ....
1
  
bobse - Il y a 6 ans arrow option
4032
Haussier Cours d'entrée : 4 028.93
bonne nuit
1
  
J2romeK - Il y a 6 ans arrow option
B 4009
Baissier Cours d'entrée : 4 028.93 | Objectif : 4 009
1
  
laurent77 - Il y a 6 ans arrow option
H 4050
Haussier Cours d'entrée : 4 028.93 | Objectif : 4 050
1
  
pperic - Il y a 6 ans arrow option
4015
Baissier Cours d'entrée : 4 028.93 | Objectif : 4 015
1
  
acrouan - Il y a 6 ans arrow option
4026.85
Baissier Cours d'entrée : 4 033 | Objectif : 4 026.85
Pas de liaison WiFi dans ma station ce matin.
C'est vert (+0,11%) à 9:52, je vote rouge !
  
  
yopsis - Il y a 6 ans arrow option
4068
Haussier Cours d'entrée : 4 015.1 | Objectif : 4 068
bonne nuits les petits
1
  
bobse - Il y a 6 ans arrow option
4025
Haussier Cours d'entrée : 4 015.1
bonne nuit
1
  
stock-pick - Il y a 6 ans arrow option
Salut salut
Baissier Cours d'entrée : 4 015.1 | Objectif : 3 960
1
  
J2romeK - Il y a 6 ans arrow option
B 3995
Baissier Cours d'entrée : 4 015.1 | Objectif : 3 995
1
  
laurent77 - Il y a 6 ans arrow option
H 4035
Haussier Cours d'entrée : 4 015.1 | Objectif : 4 035
1
  
pperic - Il y a 6 ans arrow option
4000
Baissier Cours d'entrée : 4 015.1 | Objectif : 4 000
1
  
acrouan - Il y a 6 ans arrow option
3996,87
Baissier Cours d'entrée : 4 015.1 | Objectif : 3 996.87
  
  
stock-pick - Il y a 6 ans arrow option
Vive la Chine! j'ai tout faux, je retourne au lit
2
  
acrouan - Il y a 6 ans arrow option
Ola ! les verts ! (o/(o/(o/(o/(o/(o/(o/(o/
  
  
laurent77 - Il y a 6 ans arrow option
Non, les verts ont perdu. :-(
  
  
yopsis - Il y a 6 ans arrow option
4093
Haussier Cours d'entrée : 4 059.12 | Objectif : 4 093
bonne nuit la cnie
  
  
bobse - Il y a 6 ans arrow option
4065
Haussier Cours d'entrée : 4 059.12
bonne nuit
  
  
J2romeK - Il y a 6 ans arrow option
B 4039
Baissier Cours d'entrée : 4 059.12 | Objectif : 4 039
  
  
laurent77 - Il y a 6 ans arrow option
H 4075
Haussier Cours d'entrée : 4 059.12 | Objectif : 4 075
  
  
acrouan - Il y a 6 ans arrow option
4060,15
Haussier Cours d'entrée : 4 034.59 | Objectif : 4 060.15
  
  
acrouan - Il y a 6 ans arrow option
Désolé pour mes heures de vote, mais le Wi-Fi dec..ne dans ma station des Alpes du Sud...Bon dimanche la Cie.
  
  
J2romeK - Il y a 6 ans arrow option
H 4089
Haussier Cours d'entrée : 4 069.47 | Objectif : 4 089
  
  
yopsis - Il y a 6 ans arrow option
4086
Haussier Cours d'entrée : 4 069.47 | Objectif : 4 086
  
  
laurent77 - Il y a 6 ans arrow option
H 4095
Haussier Cours d'entrée : 4 069.47 | Objectif : 4 095
  
  
acrouan - Il y a 6 ans arrow option
4078,26
Haussier Cours d'entrée : 4 069.4 | Objectif : 4 078.26
  
  
yopsis - Il y a 6 ans arrow option
BHOUUUUUUUUUUUUUUUUU les haussier .....
  
  
yopsis - Il y a 6 ans arrow option
4086
Haussier Cours d'entrée : 4 067.13 | Objectif : 4 086
on prend les mêmes et on recommence
  
  
bobse - Il y a 6 ans arrow option
4044
Baissier Cours d'entrée : 4 067.13
bonne nuit
  
  
J2romeK - Il y a 6 ans arrow option
B 4047
Baissier Cours d'entrée : 4 067.13 | Objectif : 4 047
  
  
laurent77 - Il y a 6 ans arrow option
B 4020
Baissier Cours d'entrée : 4 067.13 | Objectif : 4 020
  
  
acrouan - Il y a 6 ans arrow option
4049,84
Baissier Cours d'entrée : 4 059.55 | Objectif : 4 049.84
  
  
acrouan - Il y a 6 ans arrow option
Yiop > Tu t'es mis l'doitgt dans l'....Yop ! (bis)
1
  
yopsis - Il y a 6 ans arrow option
a ces mon ami bachar qui ma jouer un tour de con .......
  
  
bobse - Il y a 6 ans arrow option
3942
Baissier Cours d'entrée : 3 968.73
bonne nuit
  
  
laurent77 - Il y a 6 ans arrow option
B 3920
Baissier Cours d'entrée : 3 968.73 | Objectif : 3 920
Tout le monde a accroché sa ceinture ?
  
  
yopsis - Il y a 6 ans arrow option
3980
Haussier Cours d'entrée : 3 960.46 | Objectif : 3 980
bonne nuit mes ouistitis
  
  
bobse - Il y a 6 ans arrow option
3958
Baissier Cours d'entrée : 3 960.46
bonne nuit
  
  
acrouan - Il y a 6 ans arrow option
3973,43
Haussier Cours d'entrée : 3 960.46 | Objectif : 3 973.43
Ola ! Bobse ! (o/(o/(o/(o/(o/(o/(o/(o/
Pas pu voter hier...sur la route.
  
  
yopsis - Il y a 6 ans arrow option
3998 olalal yopyoupyop
Haussier Cours d'entrée : 3 986.35 | Objectif : 3 998
bonne nuit
  
  
acrouan - Il y a 6 ans arrow option
3990,17
Haussier Cours d'entrée : 3 986.35 | Objectif : 3 990.17 | Stop : 3 973.43
Ola ! Yop ! (o/(o/(o/(o/(o/(o/(o/(
  
  
bobse - Il y a 6 ans arrow option
3970
Baissier Cours d'entrée : 3 986.35
bonne nuit
  
  
laurent77 - Il y a 6 ans arrow option
B 3960
Baissier Cours d'entrée : 3 986.35 | Objectif : 3 960
  
  
laurent77 - Il y a 6 ans arrow option
Resultat du mois
Ola Ola Ola Laurent77 !!!
Ola Ola J2romeK !!
Ola Yopsis !
2
  
laurent77 - Il y a 6 ans arrow option
Le podium
2
  
laurent77 - Il y a 6 ans arrow option
Classement annuel a fin Aout
2
  
J2romeK - Il y a 6 ans arrow option
Merci Laurent pour tous ces classements!!!
1
  
yopsis - Il y a 6 ans arrow option
merci Laurent
  
  
  • add_opinion
  • Publier
    loader
