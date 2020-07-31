Connexion
VALLOUREC

(VK)
ETFs positionnés sur VALLOURECETFs et Trackers avec Trackinsight
ETFVar. 5jours PoidsRatingZone géographiqueCatégorie et Secteur
Lyxor CAC Mid 60 - Dist - EUR-1.05%0.32%FranceActions



Copyright © 2009 Morningstar. All Rights Reserved. The information, data and opinions expressed (Information) and contained herein: (1) are proprietary to Morningstar and/or its content providers and are not intended to represent investment advice or recommendation to buy or sell any security; (2) may not be copied or distributed without express license to do so; and (3) are not warranted to be accurate, complete or timely. Morningstar reserve its rights to charge for access to these Ratings and/or Rating report. Neither Morningstar nor its content providers are responsible for any damages or losses arising from any use of this Rating, Rating Report or Information contained therein.
Graphique VALLOUREC
Vallourec : Graphique analyse technique Vallourec | Zone bourse
Evolution du Compte de Résultat
Consensus
Vente
Achat
Recommandation moyenne ALLEGER
Nombre d'Analystes 10
Objectif de cours Moyen 28,77 €
Dernier Cours de Cloture 22,85 €
Ecart / Objectif Haut 94,3%
Ecart / Objectif Moyen 25,9%
Ecart / Objectif Bas -47,9%
Révisions de BNA
Secteur et Concurrence
Var. 1janvCapitalisation (M$)
VALLOUREC-79.69%309
SCHLUMBERGER LIMITED-53.31%26 055
HALLIBURTON COMPANY-33.59%14 275
BAKER HUGHES COMPANY-44.95%9 261
DIALOG GROUP7.54%5 051
NATIONAL OILWELL VARCO, INC.-52.73%4 597
