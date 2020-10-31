Connexion
Sextant Grand Large A       FR0010286013

SEXTANT GRAND LARGE A
Cours en clôture. Cours en clôture Fonds - 23/11
431.73 EUR   +0.35%
Stratégie du fonds géré par AMIRAL GESTION
L'objectif est, au travers d'une allocation d'actifs discrétionnaire et de la sélection de titres, la recherche d'une croissance du capital sur la durée de placement recommandée en s'exposant aux marchés actions et taux, avec pour objectif d'obtenir, sur la durée de placement recommandée, une performance supérieure à 5% nette de frais de gestion.
Performances du fonds : Sextant Grand Large A
Performances Historiques Glissantes au 20-11-2020
Début d'année 1 mois 3 mois 6 mois 1 an 3 ans Max
Fonds -4.88% +3.14% +3.75% +4.67% -3.54% -4.43% +330.21%
Catégorie -0.62% 1.78% 3% 8.09% 1.08% 4.12% -
Plus
Exposition sectorielle au 30-09-2020
Plus
Exposition par type d'actif au 30-09-2020
Long Court Nets
Liquidités 56.83% 10.55% 46.28%
Actions 52.75% 19.37% 33.38%
Obligations 13.7% 0% 13.7%
Convertibles 3.47% 0% 3.47%
Autres 3.19% 0.02% 3.17%
Actions Privilégiées 0% 0% 0%
Plus
Parts du fonds
Nom1er Jan3 ansNotationTailleFrais
Sextant Grand Large N-4.28%0.00%NC161M EUR1%
Sextant Grand Large A-4.88%-4.43%1119M EUR1.7%
Autres fonds de la catégorie: Allocation EUR Flexible - International
 Nom1er Jan3 ansNotationTaille
(LF) FoF ESG Focus Private Banking1.70%12.60%NC0 M EUR
1 Kessler Global FI-9.07%-23.52%NC0 M EUR
1A Global Value-0.48%17.19%NC0 M EUR
21 Gestion Active4.11%5.05%NC24 M EUR
2i Sélection0.63%5.76%NC99 M EUR
5i Invest C EUR-1.72%0.00%NC15 M EUR
8a+ SICAV Monviso I-3.23%-1.83%NC0 M EUR
8a+ SICAV Monviso R-4.32%-5.32%NC0 M EUR
A&F Strategiedepot Kapitalgewinn Glb A0.53%0.00%NC0 M EUR
A&F Strategiedepot Kapitalgewinn Glb I4.14%0.00%NC0 M EUR
Plus de fonds




Gestion
Société de gestion Amiral Gestion
Date de création 11-07-2003

Gérant Depuis
Louis D'Arvieu 01-01-2010
Description
Notation Morningstar
PEA
 NON
PEA PME
 NON
Date de création 11-07-2003
Devise EUR
Structure Juridique FCP
Catégorie AMF Non Classifié
Catégorie Morningstar Allocation EUR Flexible - International
Zone d'investissement Global
Benchmark -MSCI ACWI NR EUR 50%
-EONIA Capitalisé Jour TR EUR 50%
Actifs nets de la part 1119 M EUR au 31-10-2020
Fréquence des VL Quotidienne
Dépositaire et conservateur CACEIS Bank
Commisaire aux comptes Deloitte & Associés
Boîte de style Morningstar
Volatilité au 31-10-2020
Ecart-type 3 ans 6.12%
Ratio de Sharpe 3 ans -0.44
Performance moyenne 3 ans -4.43%
