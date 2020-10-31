|
|Stratégie du fonds géré par AMIRAL GESTION
L'objectif est, au travers d'une allocation d'actifs discrétionnaire et de la sélection de titres, la recherche d'une croissance du capital sur la durée de placement recommandée en s'exposant aux marchés actions et taux, avec pour objectif d'obtenir, sur la durée de placement recommandée, une performance supérieure à 5% nette de frais de gestion.
|Performances du fonds : Sextant Grand Large A
|Performances Historiques Glissantes au 20-11-2020
|Début d'année
|1 mois
|3 mois
|6 mois
|1 an
|3 ans
|Max
|Fonds
|-4.88%
|+3.14%
|+3.75%
|+4.67%
|-3.54%
|-4.43%
|+330.21%
|Catégorie
|
-0.62%
|
1.78%
|
3%
|
8.09%
|
1.08%
|
4.12%
|
-
|
|Exposition sectorielle au 30-09-2020
|Exposition par type d'actif au 30-09-2020
|Long
|Court
|Nets
|Liquidités
|56.83%
|10.55%
|46.28%
|Actions
|52.75%
|19.37%
|33.38%
|Obligations
|13.7%
|0%
|13.7%
|Convertibles
|3.47%
|0%
|3.47%
|Autres
|3.19%
|0.02%
|3.17%
|Actions Privilégiées
|0%
|0%
|0%
|Notation Morningstar
PEA
|NON
PEA PME
|NON
|Date de création
|11-07-2003
|Devise
|EUR
|Structure Juridique
FCP
Catégorie AMF
Non Classifié
Catégorie Morningstar
Allocation EUR Flexible - International
Zone d'investissement
|Global
Benchmark
|-MSCI ACWI NR EUR 50%
-EONIA Capitalisé Jour TR EUR 50%
Actifs nets de la part
|1119 M EUR au 31-10-2020
Fréquence des VL
|Quotidienne
|Dépositaire et conservateur
|CACEIS Bank
|Commisaire aux comptes
|Deloitte & Associés
Boîte de style Morningstar
|Ecart-type 3 ans
|6.12%
|Ratio de Sharpe 3 ans
|-0.44
|Performance moyenne 3 ans
|-4.43%