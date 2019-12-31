Connexion
Amundi IS FTSE EPRA NAREIT Global IE-C       LU1328851503

AMUNDI IS FTSE EPRA NAREIT GLOBAL IE-C
Cours en clôture. Cours en clôture Fonds - 13/01
1328.04 EUR   +0.48%
 SynthèsePerformancesGraphiquesCompositionCaractéristiques 
Stratégie du fonds géré par AMUNDI LUXEMBOURG S.A.
The objective of this Sub-fund is to follow as consistently as possible the performance of the FTSE EPRA/NAREIT Developed Index and to minimize the difference between its performance and that of the Index. The Sub-fund aims to achieve a level of tracking error whereby the annual variability of the difference in returns between the performance of the sub-fund and its index will not normally exceed 2 %. On a daily basis, the manager aims to maintain the tracking error under 0.5 %.
Performances du fonds : Amundi IS FTSE EPRA NAREIT Global IE-C
Performances Historiques Glissantes au 13-01-2020
Début d'année 1 mois 3 mois 6 mois 1 an 3 ans Max
Fonds +0.86% +2.74% +0.41% +5.2% +20.2% +20.07% +32.8%
Catégorie 0.33% 1.99% 1% 5.3% 20.63% 20.38% -
Parts du fonds
Nom1er Jan3 ansNotationTailleFrais
Amundi IS FTSE EPRA NAREIT Global AE-C0.86%19.71%4M EUR0.15%
Amundi IS FTSE EPRA NAREIT Global IE-C0.86%20.07%12M EUR0.1%
Amundi IS FTSE EPRA NAREIT Global A3E-C0.87%20.40%12M EUR0.06%
Amundi IS FTSE EPRA NAREIT Global AU-C0.86%20.09%0M USD0.15%
Amundi IS FTSE EPRA NAREIT Global AU-D0.87%20.32%0M USD0.15%
Amundi IS FTSE EPRA NAREIT Global AE-D0.86%19.95%1M EUR0.15%
Amundi IS FTSE EPRA NAREIT Global IU-C0.86%20.09%99M USD0.1%
Amundi IS FTSE EPRA NAREIT Global IU-D0.86%19.63%0M USD0.1%
Amundi IS FTSE EPRA NAREIT Global IE-D0.87%20.53%0M EUR0.1%
Amundi IS FTSE EPRA NAREIT Global IG-C0.86%20.15%NC0M GBP0%
Autres fonds de la catégorie: Immobilier - Indirect International
 Nom1er Jan3 ansNotationTaille
AB Glbl Rl Estt Secs S1 EUR Acc0.92%25.35%NC0 M EUR
Advanced Properties Alpha T-0.05%6.25%NC0 M EUR
AEAM Global Real Estate0.59%28.53%NC69 M EUR
AEGON Intl Vastgoed International0.58%28.49%NC0 M EUR
AEW Glbl Prpty Secs UCITS A EUR Fdr Acc0.68%21.31%NC0 M EUR
Amonis Equity Real Estate Classical0.46%53.76%NC0 M EUR
Amonis Equity Real Estate Instl0.46%54.17%NC0 M EUR
AMP Cap Glb Real Estate Secs I EUR Acc1.33%24.79%NC0 M EUR
AMP Cap Glb Real Estate Secs Z EUR Acc1.34%24.95%NC0 M EUR
Amundi Actions Immobilier Monde ESR F0.75%23.97%NC124 M EUR
1  2  3  4  5  6  7  8  9  10Suiv.




Gestion
Société de gestion Amundi Luxembourg S.A.
Date de création 11-12-2015

Gérant Depuis
Damien Pagnon 11-12-2015
Description
Notation Morningstar
PEA
 NON
PEA PME
 NON
Date de création 11-12-2015
Devise EUR
Structure Juridique SICAV
Catégorie Morningstar Immobilier - Indirect International
Zone d'investissement Global
Benchmark FTSE EPRA Nareit Developed NR EUR 100%
Actifs nets de la part 12 M EUR au 31-12-2019
Fréquence des VL Quotidienne
Dépositaire et conservateur CACEIS Bank, Luxembourg Branch
Commisaire aux comptes Ernst & Young S.A.
Volatilité au 31-12-2019
Ecart-type 3 ans 10.85%
Ratio de Sharpe 3 ans 0.62
Performance moyenne 3 ans 20.07%
