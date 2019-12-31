The objective of this Sub-fund is to follow as consistently as possible the performance of the FTSE EPRA/NAREIT Developed Index and to minimize the difference between its performance and that of the Index. The Sub-fund aims to achieve a level of tracking error whereby the annual variability of the difference in returns between the performance of the sub-fund and its index will not normally exceed 2 %. On a daily basis, the manager aims to maintain the tracking error under 0.5 %.