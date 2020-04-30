Stratégie du fonds géré par LA FINANCIÈRE DE L'ECHIQUIER ECHIQUIER PATRIMOINE est un compartiment dont l'objectif est d'offrir une progression la plus régulière possible du capital, en s'exposant à l'évolution des marchés de taux et d'actions.

Performances du fonds : Echiquier Patrimoine A

Performances Historiques Glissantes au 28-05-2020 Début d'année 1 mois 3 mois 6 mois 1 an 3 ans Max Fonds -8.28% +1.89% -6.41% -8.28% -10.16% -13.38% +117.37% Catégorie -4.36% 1.57% -3.61% -4.06% -1.04% -0.41% -

Exposition sectorielle au 30-04-2020

Exposition par type d'actif au 30-04-2020 Long Court Nets Obligations 40.34% 0% 40.34% Liquidités 31.14% 0.64% 30.5% Actions 27.02% 0.11% 26.91% Convertibles 1.3% 0% 1.3% Autres 0.95% 0% 0.95%

Parts du fonds Nom 1er Jan 3 ans Notation Taille Frais Echiquier Patrimoine G -8.15% 0.00% NC 2M EUR 0.85% Echiquier Patrimoine I -8.12% 0.00% NC 3M EUR 0.75% Echiquier Patrimoine A -8.28% -13.38% 296M EUR 1.2%

