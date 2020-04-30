Connexion
Echiquier Patrimoine A       FR0010434019

ECHIQUIER PATRIMOINE A
Cours en clôture. Cours en clôture Fonds - 28/05
805.04 EUR   +0.41%
 SynthèsePerformancesGraphiquesCompositionCaractéristiquesPublications officielles 
Stratégie du fonds géré par LA FINANCIÈRE DE L'ECHIQUIER
ECHIQUIER PATRIMOINE est un compartiment dont l'objectif est d'offrir une progression la plus régulière possible du capital, en s'exposant à l'évolution des marchés de taux et d'actions.
Performances du fonds : Echiquier Patrimoine A
Performances Historiques Glissantes au 28-05-2020
Début d'année 1 mois 3 mois 6 mois 1 an 3 ans Max
Fonds -8.28% +1.89% -6.41% -8.28% -10.16% -13.38% +117.37%
Catégorie -4.36% 1.57% -3.61% -4.06% -1.04% -0.41% -
Exposition sectorielle au 30-04-2020
Exposition par type d'actif au 30-04-2020
Long Court Nets
Obligations 40.34% 0% 40.34%
Liquidités 31.14% 0.64% 30.5%
Actions 27.02% 0.11% 26.91%
Convertibles 1.3% 0% 1.3%
Autres 0.95% 0% 0.95%
Parts du fonds
Nom1er Jan3 ansNotationTailleFrais
Echiquier Patrimoine G-8.15%0.00%NC2M EUR0.85%
Echiquier Patrimoine I-8.12%0.00%NC3M EUR0.75%
Echiquier Patrimoine A-8.28%-13.38%296M EUR1.2%
Gestion
Société de gestion La Financière de l'Echiquier
Date de création 06-01-1995

Gérant Depuis
Olivier de Berranger 01-03-2007
Jean Biscarrat 01-01-2012
Description
Notation Morningstar
PEA
 NON
PEA PME
 NON
Date de création 06-01-1995
Devise EUR
Structure Juridique SICAV
Catégorie AMF Non Classifié
Catégorie Morningstar Allocation EUR Prudente
Zone d'investissement Eurozone
Benchmark EONIA Capitalisé Jour TR EUR 100%
Actifs nets de la part 296 M EUR au 30-04-2020
Fréquence des VL Quotidienne
Dépositaire et conservateur BNP Paribas Securities Services
Commisaire aux comptes PricewaterhouseCoopers Audit Fr
Boîte de style Morningstar
Volatilité au 30-04-2020
Ecart-type 3 ans 6.51%
Ratio de Sharpe 3 ans -0.65
Performance moyenne 3 ans -13.38%
