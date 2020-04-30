|
|
|Stratégie du fonds géré par LA FINANCIÈRE DE L'ECHIQUIER
ECHIQUIER PATRIMOINE est un compartiment dont l'objectif est d'offrir une progression la plus régulière possible du capital, en s'exposant à l'évolution des marchés de taux et d'actions.
|
|Performances du fonds : Echiquier Patrimoine A
|
|
|Performances Historiques Glissantes au 28-05-2020
|
|Début d'année
|1 mois
|3 mois
|6 mois
|1 an
|3 ans
|Max
|Fonds
|-8.28%
|+1.89%
|-6.41%
|-8.28%
|-10.16%
|-13.38%
|+117.37%
|Catégorie
|
-4.36%
|
1.57%
|
-3.61%
|
-4.06%
|
-1.04%
|
-0.41%
|
-
|
|
|Exposition sectorielle au 30-04-2020
|
|
|
|Exposition par type d'actif au 30-04-2020
|
|
|
|
|Long
|Court
|Nets
|Obligations
|40.34%
|0%
|40.34%
|Liquidités
|31.14%
|0.64%
|30.5%
|Actions
|27.02%
|0.11%
|26.91%
|Convertibles
|1.3%
|0%
|1.3%
|Autres
|0.95%
|0%
|0.95%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Notation Morningstar
|
|
PEA
|NON
|
PEA PME
|NON
|Date de création
|06-01-1995
|Devise
|EUR
|Structure Juridique
|
SICAV
|
Catégorie AMF
|
Non Classifié
|
Catégorie Morningstar
|
Allocation EUR Prudente
|
Zone d'investissement
|Eurozone
|
Benchmark
|EONIA Capitalisé Jour TR EUR 100%
|
Actifs nets de la part
|296 M EUR au 30-04-2020
|
Fréquence des VL
|Quotidienne
|Dépositaire et conservateur
|BNP Paribas Securities Services
|Commisaire aux comptes
|PricewaterhouseCoopers Audit Fr
Boîte de style Morningstar
|Ecart-type 3 ans
|6.51%
|Ratio de Sharpe 3 ans
|-0.65
|Performance moyenne 3 ans
|-13.38%