|Stratégie du fonds géré par PALATINE ASSET MANAGEMENT
INVESTIR PEA PALATINE est un fonds dynamique recherchant une performance à long terme supérieure à l'indice CAC 40 dividendes nets réinvestis, par le biais d'une allocation d'actifs fondée sur une sélection d'actions cotées sur les marchés réglementés.
|Performances du fonds : Investir PEA Palatine
|Performances Historiques Glissantes au 24-07-2020
|Début d'année
|1 mois
|3 mois
|6 mois
|1 an
|3 ans
|Max
|Fonds
|-9.29%
|+4.34%
|+11.64%
|-11.54%
|-5.94%
| -
|-4.06%
|Catégorie
-14.7%
0.98%
14.23%
-14.87%
-9.23%
3.71%
-
|Indice
-16.2%
|1.05%
|10.81%
|-14.65%
-10.52%
1.39%
-
PEA
|OUI
PEA PME
|NON
|Date de création
|16-03-2018
|Devise
|EUR
|Structure Juridique
FCP
Catégorie AMF
Actions internationales
Catégorie Morningstar
Actions France Grandes Cap.
Zone d'investissement
|France
Benchmark
|Euronext Paris CAC 40 NR EUR 100%
Actifs nets de la part
|13 M EUR au 30-06-2020
Fréquence des VL
|Quotidienne
|Dépositaire et conservateur
|CACEIS Bank
|Commisaire aux comptes
|Deloitte & Associés
|Ecart-type 1 an:
|22.35%
|Ratio de Sharpe 1 an
|-0.14
|Performance moyenne 1 an
|-5.94