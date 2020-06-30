Stratégie du fonds géré par PALATINE ASSET MANAGEMENT INVESTIR PEA PALATINE est un fonds dynamique recherchant une performance à long terme supérieure à l'indice CAC 40 dividendes nets réinvestis, par le biais d'une allocation d'actifs fondée sur une sélection d'actions cotées sur les marchés réglementés.

Performances du fonds : Investir PEA Palatine

Performances Historiques Glissantes au 24-07-2020 Début d'année 1 mois 3 mois 6 mois 1 an 3 ans Max Fonds -9.29% +4.34% +11.64% -11.54% -5.94% - -4.06% Catégorie -14.7% 0.98% 14.23% -14.87% -9.23% 3.71% - Indice -16.2% 1.05% 10.81% -14.65% -10.52% 1.39% -

