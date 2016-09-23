Connexion
    ACX   ES0132105018

ACERINOX S.A.

(ACX)
  Rapport
Fonds 
Fonds positionnés sur ACERINOX S.A.
NomPositionPEA1er JanNotation
Amundi Fds Eurlnd Eq Sm Cap A EUR C14.68M EURNON13.00%


ETFs positionnés sur ACERINOX S.A.ETFs et Trackers avec Trackinsight
ETF PoidsVar. 5joursRatingGéographie
Lyxor IBEX 35 (DR) - Dist - EUR0.61%-1.71%Espagne
Xtrackers Spain 1D - EUR0.38%-1.26%Espagne
Xtrackers Spain 1C - EUR0.38%-1.13%Espagne
UBS ETF - MSCI EMU Small Cap A-dis - EUR0.32%0.17%Europe
Lyxor MSCI EMU Small Cap (DR) - Dist - EUR0.31%0.15%Europe
IShares MSCI Global Metals & Mining Produc...0.2%0.00%Monde
IShares MSCI Europe Small-Cap ETF - USD0.11%-0.14%Europe
IShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF - USD0.05%0.31%EAFE
Invesco FTSE RAFI Europe Dist - EUR0.04%0.03%Europe
Xtrackers MSCI Eurozone Hedged Equity ETF ...0.03%-1.36%Europe



Copyright © 2009 Morningstar. All Rights Reserved. The information, data and opinions expressed (Information) and contained herein: (1) are proprietary to Morningstar and/or its content providers and are not intended to represent investment advice or recommendation to buy or sell any security; (2) may not be copied or distributed without express license to do so; and (3) are not warranted to be accurate, complete or timely. Morningstar reserve its rights to charge for access to these Ratings and/or Rating report. Neither Morningstar nor its content providers are responsible for any damages or losses arising from any use of this Rating, Rating Report or Information contained therein.
Graphique ACERINOX S.A.
Durée : Période :
Acerinox S.A. : Graphique analyse technique Acerinox S.A. | Zone bourse
Graphique plein écran
Evolution du Compte de Résultat
Consensus
Vente
Achat
Recommandation moyenne ACCUMULER
Nombre d'Analystes 18
Dernier Cours de Cloture 10,21 €
Objectif de cours Moyen 13,47 €
Ecart / Objectif Moyen 32,0%
Révisions de BNA
Secteur et Concurrence
Var. 1janvCapitalisation (M$)
ACERINOX S.A.12.96%3 218
BAOSHAN IRON & STEEL CO., LTD.27.23%26 458
JSW STEEL LIMITED77.10%22 339
CHINA STEEL CORPORATION52.53%19 745
CITIC PACIFIC SPECIAL STEEL GROUP CO., LTD.-1.88%17 356
EVRAZ PLC29.81%12 178