Connexion
E-mail
Mot de passe
Retenir
Mot de passe oublié ?
Devenir membre gratuitement
Inscription
Inscription
Devenir membre
Inscription gratuite
Devenir client
Découvrez nos services
Paramètres
Paramètres
Cotations dynamiques 
OFFON
  1. Accueil Zonebourse
  2. Actions
  3. Etats-Unis
  4. Nasdaq
  5. Airbnb, Inc.
  6. Fonds
    ABNB   US0090661010

AIRBNB, INC.

(ABNB)
  Rapport
Cours estimé en temps réel. Temps réel estimé Cboe BZX - 28/06 19:37:44
149.48 USD   -0.13%
26/06Agenda des societes jusqu'au vendredi 2 juillet 2021
AW
12/06Agenda des societes jusqu'au vendredi 18 juin 2021
AW
27/05AIRBNB, INC.  : RBC Capital Markets adopte une opinion positive
ZM
SynthèseCotationsGraphiquesActualitésNotationsAgendaSociétéFinancesConsensusRévisionsDérivésFondsCommunauté 


Aucune donnée



Copyright © 2009 Morningstar. All Rights Reserved. The information, data and opinions expressed (Information) and contained herein: (1) are proprietary to Morningstar and/or its content providers and are not intended to represent investment advice or recommendation to buy or sell any security; (2) may not be copied or distributed without express license to do so; and (3) are not warranted to be accurate, complete or timely. Morningstar reserve its rights to charge for access to these Ratings and/or Rating report. Neither Morningstar nor its content providers are responsible for any damages or losses arising from any use of this Rating, Rating Report or Information contained therein.
Décryptage
IPO : New York rit, Paris pleure
Graphique AIRBNB, INC.
Durée : Période :
Airbnb, Inc. : Graphique analyse technique Airbnb, Inc. | Zone bourse
Graphique plein écran
Evolution du Compte de Résultat
Consensus
Vente
Achat
Recommandation moyenne ACCUMULER
Nombre d'Analystes 35
Dernier Cours de Cloture 149,67 $
Objectif de cours Moyen 163,77 $
Ecart / Objectif Moyen 9,42%
Révisions de BNA
Secteur et Concurrence
Var. 1janvCapitalisation (M$)
AIRBNB, INC.1.96%91 048
TENCENT HOLDINGS LIMITED6.12%733 618
NETFLIX, INC.-1.95%233 704
PROSUS N.V.-7.22%158 251
UBER TECHNOLOGIES, INC.1.43%97 148
NASPERS LIMITED-3.43%85 135