    ALCRB   FR0011648716

CARBIOS

(ALCRB)
  Rapport
ETFs positionnés sur CARBIOSETFs et Trackers avec Trackinsight
ETF PoidsVar. 5joursRatingGéographie
Lyxor PEA PME (DR) - Dist - EUR2.82%1.12%France



Copyright © 2009 Morningstar. All Rights Reserved. The information, data and opinions expressed (Information) and contained herein: (1) are proprietary to Morningstar and/or its content providers and are not intended to represent investment advice or recommendation to buy or sell any security; (2) may not be copied or distributed without express license to do so; and (3) are not warranted to be accurate, complete or timely. Morningstar reserve its rights to charge for access to these Ratings and/or Rating report. Neither Morningstar nor its content providers are responsible for any damages or losses arising from any use of this Rating, Rating Report or Information contained therein.
Evolution du Compte de Résultat
Consensus
Vente
Achat
Recommandation moyenne ALLEGER
Nombre d'Analystes 5
Dernier Cours de Cloture 45,46 €
Objectif de cours Moyen 54,67 €
Ecart / Objectif Moyen 20,3%
Secteur et Concurrence
Var. 1janvCapitalisation (M$)
CARBIOS14.80%579
WASTE MANAGEMENT, INC.18.02%58 722
REPUBLIC SERVICES, INC.12.96%34 711
WASTE CONNECTIONS, INC.16.89%31 319
SUEZ23.18%15 267
GFL ENVIRONMENTAL INC.4.82%10 470