Accueil Zonebourse  >  Actions  >  Euronext Paris  >  Cibox Inter@ctive    CIB   FR0000054322

CIBOX INTER@CTIVE

(CIB)
  Rapport
Cours en temps réel. Temps réel Euronext Paris - 24/09 14:47:34
0.244 EUR   -6.15%
31/07CIBOX INTER@CTIVE : Déclaration mensuelle des droits de vote
CO
30/07CIBOX INTER@CTIVE : Franchissements de seuil
CO
17/07Bruxelles, c'est là que ça se passe
Copyright © 2009 Morningstar. All Rights Reserved. The information, data and opinions expressed (Information) and contained herein: (1) are proprietary to Morningstar and/or its content providers and are not intended to represent investment advice or recommendation to buy or sell any security; (2) may not be copied or distributed without express license to do so; and (3) are not warranted to be accurate, complete or timely. Morningstar reserve its rights to charge for access to these Ratings and/or Rating report. Neither Morningstar nor its content providers are responsible for any damages or losses arising from any use of this Rating, Rating Report or Information contained therein.
Décryptage
Bruxelles, c'est là que ça se passe
Evolution du Compte de Résultat
Secteur et Concurrence
Var. 1janvCapitalisation (M$)
CIBOX INTER@CTIVE84.14%33
INSPUR ELECTRONIC INFORMATION INDUSTRY CO., LTD.4.15%6 635
WIWYNN CORPORATION5.67%4 023
SWITCH, INC.3.44%1 670
SUPER MICRO COMPUTER, INC.4.62%1 318
ASROCK INC.149.67%780
