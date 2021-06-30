Connexion
    DBG   FR0000053381

DERICHEBOURG

(DBG)
  Rapport
Cours en temps réel. Temps réel Euronext Paris - 30/06 17:35:12
8.52 EUR   +0.06%
16:46DERICHEBOURG  : dans le vert, un broker relève sa cible
CF
10:08DERICHEBOURG  : Oddo relève son objectif de cours
CF
24/06DERICHEBOURG : Reprise de la tendance de fond
Fonds positionnés sur DERICHEBOURG
NomPositionPEA1er JanNotation
Sextant France Engagement F3.04M EURNON17.00%NC


ETFs positionnés sur DERICHEBOURGETFs et Trackers avec Trackinsight
ETF PoidsVar. 5joursRatingGéographie
WisdomTree Europe SmallCap Dividend - Acc...0.47%0.65%Europe
WisdomTree Europe SmallCap Dividend - EUR0.47%0.66%Europe
Lyxor MSCI EMU Small Cap (DR) - Dist - EUR0.11%0.15%Europe
UBS ETF - MSCI EMU Small Cap A-dis - EUR0.11%0.17%Europe
IShares Edge MSCI Multifactor Intl Small-C...0.05%0.58%Monde
WisdomTree Europe Equity Income - Acc - EUR0.04%-0.29%Europe
WisdomTree Europe Equity Income - EUR0.04%-0.30%Europe
IShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF - USD0.02%0.31%EAFE
IShares MSCI Europe Small-Cap ETF - USD0.02%-0.14%Europe
Xtrackers MSCI Eurozone Hedged Equity ETF ...0.01%-1.36%Europe



Copyright © 2009 Morningstar. All Rights Reserved. The information, data and opinions expressed (Information) and contained herein: (1) are proprietary to Morningstar and/or its content providers and are not intended to represent investment advice or recommendation to buy or sell any security; (2) may not be copied or distributed without express license to do so; and (3) are not warranted to be accurate, complete or timely. Morningstar reserve its rights to charge for access to these Ratings and/or Rating report. Neither Morningstar nor its content providers are responsible for any damages or losses arising from any use of this Rating, Rating Report or Information contained therein.
Graphique DERICHEBOURG
Durée : Période :
Derichebourg : Graphique analyse technique Derichebourg | Zone bourse
Graphique plein écran
Evolution du Compte de Résultat
Consensus
Vente
Achat
Recommandation moyenne ACHETER
Nombre d'Analystes 5
Dernier Cours de Cloture 8,52 €
Objectif de cours Moyen 12,04 €
Ecart / Objectif Moyen 41,4%
Révisions de BNA
Secteur et Concurrence
Var. 1janvCapitalisation (M$)
DERICHEBOURG44.81%1 574
WASTE MANAGEMENT, INC.18.26%58 722
REPUBLIC SERVICES, INC.13.89%34 711
TOMRA SYSTEMS ASA15.31%8 295
TETRA TECH, INC.3.69%6 665
KURITA WATER INDUSTRIES LTD.35.11%5 345