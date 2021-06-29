Connexion
    DX   US26817Q8868

DYNEX CAPITAL, INC.

(DX)
  Rapport
Cours en différé. Temps Différé Nyse - 29/06 22:10:00
18.51 USD   -1.59%
18/06DYNEX CAPITAL, INC. : Détachement de dividende
FA
21/05DYNEX CAPITAL, INC. : Détachement de dividende
FA
21/04DYNEX CAPITAL, INC. : Détachement de dividende
FA
ETFs positionnés sur DYNEX CAPITAL, INC.
ETF PoidsVar. 5joursRatingGéographie
IShares Micro-Cap ETF - USD0.12%1.36%Etats Unis
IShares Russell 2000 Value ETF - USD0.04%0.43%Etats Unis
IShares Russell 2000 ETF - USD0.02%4.57%Etats Unis
Xtrackers Russell 2000 1C - USD0.02%1.42%Etats Unis



Copyright © 2009 Morningstar. All Rights Reserved. The information, data and opinions expressed (Information) and contained herein: (1) are proprietary to Morningstar and/or its content providers and are not intended to represent investment advice or recommendation to buy or sell any security; (2) may not be copied or distributed without express license to do so; and (3) are not warranted to be accurate, complete or timely. Morningstar reserve its rights to charge for access to these Ratings and/or Rating report. Neither Morningstar nor its content providers are responsible for any damages or losses arising from any use of this Rating, Rating Report or Information contained therein.
Graphique DYNEX CAPITAL, INC.
Dynex Capital, Inc. : Graphique analyse technique Dynex Capital, Inc. | Zone bourse
Consensus
Vente
Achat
Recommandation moyenne ACCUMULER
Nombre d'Analystes 5
Dernier Cours de Cloture 18,81 $
Objectif de cours Moyen 20,38 $
Ecart / Objectif Moyen 8,32%
Secteur et Concurrence
Var. 1janvCapitalisation (M$)
DYNEX CAPITAL, INC.5.67%611
ANNALY CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, INC.8.76%12 894
AGNC INVESTMENT CORP.10.26%9 039
STARWOOD PROPERTY TRUST, INC.38.29%7 731
NEW RESIDENTIAL INVESTMENT CORP.5.53%5 016
BLACKSTONE MORTGAGE TRUST, INC.20.92%4 903