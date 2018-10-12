Connexion
Accueil Zonebourse  >  Actions  >  Euronext Paris  >  Ipsos SA    IPS   FR0000073298

IPSOS SA

(IPS)
  Rapport
Cours en clôture Euronext Paris - 19/08
21.45 EUR   0.00%
14/08USA-Les restrictions aux frontières terrestres prolongées
RE
12/08IPSOS SA : Vente du turbo call illimité 9K98S sur Ipsos (+21%)
28/07IPSOS : SG relève sa cible
AO
Fonds positionnés sur IPSOS SA
NomPEA1er Jan5 ansNotationPosition
Actions 21 LNON-25.00%0.00%NC1.55M EUR
E.I. Sturdza Strat Eurp Smlr Coms A EURNON3.00%34.00%2.78M EUR
Sextant Europe ANON-16.00%-14.00%0.83M EUR


ETFs positionnés sur IPSOS SAETFs et Trackers avec Trackinsight
ETFVar. 5jours PoidsRatingZone géographiqueCatégorie et Secteur
Lyxor CAC Mid 60 - Dist - EUR-0.78%0.90%FranceActions
WisdomTree Europe SmallCap Dividend...-0.20%0.36%EuropeActions
IShares Edge MSCI Multifactor Intl ...2.53%0.22%MondeActions



Graphique IPSOS SA
Ipsos SA : Graphique analyse technique Ipsos SA | Zone bourse
Evolution du Compte de Résultat
Consensus
Vente
Achat
Recommandation moyenne ACHETER
Nombre d'Analystes 7
Objectif de cours Moyen 29,06 €
Dernier Cours de Cloture 21,45 €
Ecart / Objectif Haut 49,2%
Ecart / Objectif Moyen 35,5%
Ecart / Objectif Bas 24,9%
Révisions de BNA
Secteur et Concurrence
Var. 1janvCapitalisation (M$)
IPSOS SA-25.91%1 126
OMNICOM GROUP., INC.-33.56%11 629
WPP GROUP-43.03%9 773
PUBLICIS GROUPE SA-29.01%8 142
CYBERAGENT, INC.60.68%7 328
THE INTERPUBLIC GROUP OF COMPANIES, INC.-20.17%7 190
