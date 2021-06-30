Connexion
  Accueil Zonebourse
  2. Actions
  3. Allemagne
  4. Xetra
  5. MLP SE
  6. Fonds
    MLP   DE0006569908

MLP SE

(MLP)
  Rapport
Cours estimé en temps réel. Temps réel estimé Tradegate - 30/06 21:20:32
6.975 EUR   -0.78%
25/06MLP SE : Détachement de dividende final
FA
02/06MLP AG  : Hauck & Aufhauser maintient sa recommandation à l'achat
ZD
23/04MLP SE : Le courant acheteur devrait perdurer
ETFs positionnés sur MLP SEETFs et Trackers avec Trackinsight
ETF PoidsVar. 5joursRatingGéographie
WisdomTree Europe SmallCap Dividend - Acc...0.13%0.65%Europe
WisdomTree Europe SmallCap Dividend - EUR0.13%0.66%Europe
UBS ETF - MSCI EMU Small Cap A-dis - EUR0.07%0.17%Europe
Lyxor MSCI EMU Small Cap (DR) - Dist - EUR0.07%0.15%Europe
IShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF - USD0.03%0.31%EAFE
IShares MSCI Europe Small-Cap ETF - USD0.03%-0.14%Europe
Xtrackers MSCI Eurozone Hedged Equity ETF ...0.01%-1.36%Europe



Graphique MLP SE
MLP SE : Graphique analyse technique MLP SE | Zone bourse
Evolution du Compte de Résultat
Consensus
Vente
Achat
Recommandation moyenne ACHETER
Nombre d'Analystes 3
Dernier Cours de Cloture 7,03 €
Objectif de cours Moyen 9,17 €
Ecart / Objectif Moyen 30,4%
Révisions de BNA
Secteur et Concurrence
Var. 1janvCapitalisation (M$)
MLP SE30.19%916
THE BLACKSTONE GROUP INC.52.68%65 411
KKR & CO. INC.49.12%35 349
LEGAL & GENERAL PLC-2.10%21 933
AMUNDI12.65%18 290
FRANKLIN RESOURCES, INC.27.73%16 733