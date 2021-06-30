Connexion
    NANO   FR0011341205

NANOBIOTIX

(NANO)
ETFs positionnés sur NANOBIOTIXETFs et Trackers avec Trackinsight
ETF PoidsVar. 5joursRatingGéographie
Lyxor PEA PME (DR) - Dist - EUR0.4%2.13%France



Graphique NANOBIOTIX
Evolution du Compte de Résultat
Consensus
Vente
Achat
Recommandation moyenne ACHETER
Nombre d'Analystes 4
Dernier Cours de Cloture 11,82 €
Objectif de cours Moyen 25,30 €
Ecart / Objectif Moyen 114%
Révisions de BNA
Secteur et Concurrence
Var. 1janvCapitalisation (M$)
NANOBIOTIX-14.35%491
MODERNA, INC.124.43%88 312
LONZA GROUP AG16.74%53 538
IQVIA HOLDINGS INC.36.23%47 022
CELLTRION, INC.-25.21%32 170
SEAGEN INC.-9.45%28 525