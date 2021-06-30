ETFs positionnés sur NANOBIOTIX ETFs et Trackers avec Trackinsight ETF Poids Var. 5jours Rating Géographie Lyxor PEA PME (DR) - Dist - EUR 0.4% 2.13% France





Graphique NANOBIOTIX Durée : Auto. 2 mois 3 mois 6 mois 9 mois 1 an 2 ans 5 ans 10 ans Max. Période : Jour Semaine Evolution du Compte de Résultat Consensus Vente Achat Recommandation moyenne ACHETER Nombre d'Analystes 4 Dernier Cours de Cloture 11,82 € Objectif de cours Moyen 25,30 € Ecart / Objectif Moyen 114% Révisions de BNA Secteur et Concurrence Var. 1janv Capitalisation (M$) NANOBIOTIX -14.35% 491 MODERNA, INC. 124.43% 88 312 LONZA GROUP AG 16.74% 53 538 IQVIA HOLDINGS INC. 36.23% 47 022 CELLTRION, INC. -25.21% 32 170 SEAGEN INC. -9.45% 28 525