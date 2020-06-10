Connexion
E-mail
Mot de passe
Retenir
Mot de passe oublié ?
Devenir membre gratuitement
Inscription
Inscription
Devenir membre
Inscription gratuite
Devenir client
Découvrez nos services
Paramètres
Paramètres
Cotations dynamiques 
OFFON
  1. Accueil Zonebourse
  2. Actions
  3. France
  4. Euronext Paris
  5. Quadient S.A.
  6. Fonds
    QDT   FR0000120560

QUADIENT S.A.

(QDT)
  Rapport
SynthèseCotationsGraphiquesActualitésNotationsAgendaSociétéFinancesConsensusRévisionsDérivésFondsCommunauté 
Fonds positionnés sur QUADIENT S.A.
NomPositionPEA1er JanNotation
Quaero Capital Argonaut B-EUR13.51M EURNON19.00%


ETFs positionnés sur QUADIENT S.A.ETFs et Trackers avec Trackinsight
ETF PoidsVar. 5joursRatingGéographie
WisdomTree Europe SmallCap Dividend - Acc...0.62%0.65%Europe
WisdomTree Europe SmallCap Dividend - EUR0.62%0.66%Europe
Lyxor MSCI EMU Small Cap (DR) - Dist - EUR0.13%0.15%Europe
UBS ETF - MSCI EMU Small Cap A-dis - EUR0.12%0.17%Europe
IShares Edge MSCI Multifactor Intl Small-C...0.09%0.93%Monde
IShares MSCI Europe Small-Cap ETF - USD0.04%-0.14%Europe
IShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF - USD0.02%0.31%EAFE
Xtrackers MSCI Eurozone Hedged Equity ETF ...0.01%-1.71%Europe



Copyright © 2009 Morningstar. All Rights Reserved. The information, data and opinions expressed (Information) and contained herein: (1) are proprietary to Morningstar and/or its content providers and are not intended to represent investment advice or recommendation to buy or sell any security; (2) may not be copied or distributed without express license to do so; and (3) are not warranted to be accurate, complete or timely. Morningstar reserve its rights to charge for access to these Ratings and/or Rating report. Neither Morningstar nor its content providers are responsible for any damages or losses arising from any use of this Rating, Rating Report or Information contained therein.
Décryptage
Small & Midcaps : les derniers choix des stars de la gestion
Graphique QUADIENT S.A.
Durée : Période :
Quadient S.A. : Graphique analyse technique Quadient S.A. | Zone bourse
Graphique plein écran
Evolution du Compte de Résultat
Consensus
Vente
Achat
Recommandation moyenne ACCUMULER
Nombre d'Analystes 6
Dernier Cours de Cloture 25,36 €
Objectif de cours Moyen 25,38 €
Ecart / Objectif Moyen 0,09%
Révisions de BNA
Secteur et Concurrence
Var. 1janvCapitalisation (M$)
QUADIENT S.A.61.22%1 008
CANON INC.27.33%24 595
RICOH COMPANY, LTD.81.24%8 295
BROTHER INDUSTRIES, LTD.4.66%5 419
KONICA MINOLTA, INC.54.82%2 834
TOSHIBA TEC CORPORATION20.67%2 250