  1. Accueil Zonebourse
  2. Actions
  3. France
  4. Euronext Paris
  5. Rémy Cointreau
  6. Fonds
    RCO   FR0000130395

RÉMY COINTREAU

(RCO)
  Rapport
SynthèseCotationsGraphiquesActualitésNotationsAgendaSociétéFinancesConsensusRévisionsDérivésFondsCommunauté 
Fonds positionnés sur RÉMY COINTREAU 
Fonds positionnés sur RÉMY COINTREAU
NomPositionPEA1er JanNotation
AXA Optimal Income C35.4M EURNON9.00%
MAM Europa Growth C1.42M EURNON15.00%
Osmosis Resource Efficient Eurp Eq Cl A3.03M USDNON17.00%NC


ETFs positionnés sur RÉMY COINTREAUETFs et Trackers avec Trackinsight
ETF PoidsVar. 5joursRatingGéographie
Lyxor CAC Mid 60 - Dist - EUR3.09%-0.09%France
UBS ETF - Factor MSCI EMU Low Volatility ...0.98%0.31%Europe
UBS ETF - Factor MSCI EMU Low Volatility ...0.98%0.78%Europe
UBS ETF - Factor MSCI EMU Low Volatility ...0.98%0.00%Europe
IShares STOXX Europe 600 Food & Beverage ...0.7%1.62%Europe
ComStage STOXX Europe 600 Food & Beverage ...0.62%-0.42%Europe
IShares STOXX Europe Small 200 (DE) - EUR0.52%-0.05%Europe
Lyxor FTSE Europe Minimum Variance (DR) -...0.45%0.00%-Europe
IShares MSCI EMU Mid Cap - EUR0.42%0.33%Europe
SPDR MSCI Europe Consumer Staples - EUR0.32%-0.27%-NC
Franklin FTSE France ETF - USD0.31%-0.96%France
IShares MSCI Europe Consumer Staples Secto...0.31%-0.41%-NC
IShares MSCI France ETF - USD0.28%-0.70%France
IShares MSCI France - EUR0.25%-0.55%France
Xtrackers MSCI Europe Mid Cap 1C - USD0.21%0.14%Europe
Lyxor MSCI EMU Growth (DR) - Dist - EUR0.18%0.74%Europe
UBS (Irl) ETF plc - MSCI EMU Defensive A-...0.16%0.00%Europe
WisdomTree Eurozone Quality Dividend Growt...0.16%0.02%Europe
WisdomTree Eurozone Quality Dividend Growt...0.16%0.15%Europe
SPDR MSCI World Consumer Staples - USD0.11%0.06%Monde
IShares MSCI World Consumer Staples Sector...0.11%0.15%-Monde
IShares Core MSCI EMU (Acc) - EUR0.09%0.06%Europe
IShares Core MSCI EMU Distributing - GBP ...0.09%0.08%-Europe
IShares Core MSCI EMU - Accumulating - US...0.09%0.13%-Europe
IShares Core MSCI EMU (Dist) - EUR0.09%0.00%Europe
UBS ETF - MSCI EMU A-dis - EUR0.09%0.04%Europe
UBS ETF - MSCI EMU (EUR) A-acc - EUR0.09%-0.08%Europe
UBS ETF - MSCI EMU (EUR) A-UKdis - EUR0.09%0.00%Europe
UBS ETF - MSCI EMU (hedged to CHF) A-acc ...0.09%0.26%-Europe
UBS ETF - MSCI EMU (hedged to USD) A-dist...0.09%-0.14%-Europe
UBS ETF - MSCI EMU (hedged to USD) A-acc ...0.09%0.61%-Europe
UBS ETF (LU) MSCI EMU (hedged to GBP) A-d...0.09%0.03%-Europe
UBS ETF (LU) MSCI EMU (hedged to GBP) A-a...0.09%0.49%-Europe
UBS ETF - MSCI EMU (hedged to SGD) A-acc ...0.09%0.00%Europe
Xtrackers MSCI EMU 1D - EUR0.08%0.09%Europe
Xtrackers MSCI EMU 3C (CHF hedged) - CHF0.08%0.32%-Europe
BNP Paribas Easy MSCI EMU ex CW - C - EUR0.08%0.23%Europe
Lyxor Core MSCI EMU (DR) - Dist - EUR0.08%0.11%Europe
Lyxor Core MSCI EMU (DR) - Acc - EUR0.08%0.05%-Europe
Xtrackers MSCI EMU 1C (USD Hedged) - USD0.08%0.04%-Europe
SPDR MSCI EMU - EUR0.08%0.05%Europe
Xtrackers MSCI EMU 2C (GBP Hedged) - GBP0.08%0.07%-Europe
IShares MSCI EMU CHF Hedged - CHF0.08%0.34%Europe
IShares MSCI EMU USD Hedged (Acc) - USD0.08%0.10%Europe
Lyxor Core EURO STOXX 300 (DR) - - Acc - EUR0.07%0.09%Europe
Lyxor Core EURO STOXX 300 (DR) - Dist - EUR0.07%0.11%Europe
IShares EURO STOXX (DE) - EUR0.07%0.09%Europe
Xtrackers MSCI EMU Minimum Volatility 1D ...0.07%0.46%Europe
Xtrackers MSCI Eurozone Hedged Equity ETF ...0.07%-1.36%Europe
Franklin FTSE Europe ex U.K. Index ETF - D...0.06%0.45%-Europe
1  2Suiv.



Décryptage
La technologie reprend le pouvoir
Graphique RÉMY COINTREAU
Durée : Période :
Rémy Cointreau : Graphique analyse technique Rémy Cointreau | Zone bourse
Graphique plein écran
Evolution du Compte de Résultat
Consensus
Vente
Achat
Recommandation moyenne ALLEGER
Nombre d'Analystes 22
Dernier Cours de Cloture 173,00 €
Objectif de cours Moyen 153,09 €
Ecart / Objectif Moyen -11,5%
Révisions de BNA
Secteur et Concurrence
Var. 1janvCapitalisation (M$)
RÉMY COINTREAU13.59%10 132
DIAGEO PLC21.04%113 160
PERNOD RICARD19.61%58 253
BROWN-FORMAN CORPORATION-5.19%35 495
THAI BEVERAGE-8.84%12 818
FEVERTREE DRINKS PLC2.73%4 287