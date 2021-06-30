



Aucune donnée





Copyright © 2009 Morningstar. All Rights Reserved. The information, data and opinions expressed (Information) and contained herein: (1) are proprietary to Morningstar and/or its content providers and are not intended to represent investment advice or recommendation to buy or sell any security; (2) may not be copied or distributed without express license to do so; and (3) are not warranted to be accurate, complete or timely. Morningstar reserve its rights to charge for access to these Ratings and/or Rating report. Neither Morningstar nor its content providers are responsible for any damages or losses arising from any use of this Rating, Rating Report or Information contained therein.

Décryptage Spartoo : bientôt un pied en Bourse Graphique SRP GROUPE Durée : Auto. 2 mois 3 mois 6 mois 9 mois 1 an 2 ans 5 ans 10 ans Max. Période : Jour Semaine Evolution du Compte de Résultat Merci d'autoriser JavaScript dans les préférences de votre navigateur pour utiliser les graphiques dynamiques. Consensus Vente Achat Recommandation moyenne ACHETER Nombre d'Analystes 1 Dernier Cours de Cloture 3,45 € Objectif de cours Moyen 4,80 € Ecart / Objectif Moyen 39,1% Révisions de BNA Merci d'autoriser JavaScript dans les préférences de votre navigateur pour utiliser les graphiques dynamiques. Secteur et Concurrence Var. 1janv Capitalisation (M$) SRP GROUPE 20.63% 491 COSTCO WHOLESALE CORPORATION 5.84% 174 401 TARGET CORPORATION 37.00% 119 006 THE TJX COMPANIES, INC. -2.33% 81 474 WAL-MART DE MÉXICO, S.A.B. DE C.V. 18.31% 57 163 DOLLAR GENERAL CORPORATION 3.18% 50 054