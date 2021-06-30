Connexion
E-mail
Mot de passe
Retenir
Mot de passe oublié ?
Devenir membre gratuitement
Inscription
Inscription
Devenir membre
Inscription gratuite
Devenir client
Découvrez nos services
Paramètres
Paramètres
Cotations dynamiques 
OFFON
  1. Accueil Zonebourse
  2. Actions
  3. France
  4. Euronext Paris
  5. SRP Groupe
  6. Fonds
    SRP   FR0013006558

SRP GROUPE

(SRP)
  Rapport
Cours en temps réel. Temps réel Euronext Paris - 30/06 14:40:54
3.365 EUR   -2.46%
23/06SRP GROUPE  : Showroomprivé lance SRP Services
PU
22/06SPARTOO  : bientôt un pied en Bourse
18/06SHOWROOMPRIVÉ  : remboursement en totalité du PGE
CF
SynthèseCotationsGraphiquesActualitésNotationsAgendaSociétéFinancesConsensusRévisionsDérivésFondsCommunauté 


Aucune donnée



Copyright © 2009 Morningstar. All Rights Reserved. The information, data and opinions expressed (Information) and contained herein: (1) are proprietary to Morningstar and/or its content providers and are not intended to represent investment advice or recommendation to buy or sell any security; (2) may not be copied or distributed without express license to do so; and (3) are not warranted to be accurate, complete or timely. Morningstar reserve its rights to charge for access to these Ratings and/or Rating report. Neither Morningstar nor its content providers are responsible for any damages or losses arising from any use of this Rating, Rating Report or Information contained therein.
Décryptage
Spartoo : bientôt un pied en Bourse
Graphique SRP GROUPE
Durée : Période :
SRP Groupe : Graphique analyse technique SRP Groupe | Zone bourse
Graphique plein écran
Evolution du Compte de Résultat
Consensus
Vente
Achat
Recommandation moyenne ACHETER
Nombre d'Analystes 1
Dernier Cours de Cloture 3,45 €
Objectif de cours Moyen 4,80 €
Ecart / Objectif Moyen 39,1%
Révisions de BNA
Secteur et Concurrence
Var. 1janvCapitalisation (M$)
SRP GROUPE20.63%491
COSTCO WHOLESALE CORPORATION5.84%174 401
TARGET CORPORATION37.00%119 006
THE TJX COMPANIES, INC.-2.33%81 474
WAL-MART DE MÉXICO, S.A.B. DE C.V.18.31%57 163
DOLLAR GENERAL CORPORATION3.18%50 054