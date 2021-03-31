The investment objective of the Fund is to replicate the performance of the MSCI World Index (the 'Index'), while minimising as far as possible the tracking error between the Fund's performance and that of the Index. The Index is a market-capitalisation weighted index designed to measure the performance of the largest companies of the world's developed equity markets, including Austria, Belgium, Denmark, Finland, France, Germany, Greece, Ireland, Italy, Israel, The Netherlands, Norway, Portugal, Spain, Sweden, Switzerland, United Kingdom, Hong Kong, Japan, Singapore, Australia, New Zealand, Canada and USA, as defined by the Index Provider.