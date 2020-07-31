Stratégie du fonds géré par ALLIANZ GLOBAL INVESTORS GMBH L'objectif d'investissement, axé sur le long terme, consiste principalement à obtenir, au travers de la composante actions du portefeuille, une appréciation du capital en investissant sur les marchés d'actions mondiaux et, au travers de la composante obligataire/monétaire, un rendement calqué sur ceux des marchés obligataires/monétaires en euro, dans le cadre de la politique d'investissement. Globalement, l'objectif consiste à générer une performance comparable à celle d'un portefeuille équilibré constitué à 50 % d'instruments des marchés d'actions mondiaux et à 50 % d'instruments des marchés obligataires à moyen terme en euro.

Performances du fonds : Allianz Strategy 50 CT EUR

Performances Historiques Glissantes au 19-08-2020 Début d'année 1 mois 3 mois 6 mois 1 an 3 ans Max Fonds -6.14% +1.32% +3.77% -8.75% -0.69% +7.87% +126.45% Catégorie -3.05% 0.8% 6.19% -5.35% 1.92% 4.42% -

