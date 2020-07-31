|
|
|Stratégie du fonds géré par ALLIANZ GLOBAL INVESTORS GMBH
L'objectif d'investissement, axé sur le long terme, consiste principalement à obtenir, au travers de la composante actions du portefeuille, une appréciation du capital en investissant sur les marchés d'actions mondiaux et, au travers de la composante obligataire/monétaire, un rendement calqué sur ceux des marchés obligataires/monétaires en euro, dans le cadre de la politique d'investissement. Globalement, l'objectif consiste à générer une performance comparable à celle d'un portefeuille équilibré constitué à 50 % d'instruments des marchés d'actions mondiaux et à 50 % d'instruments des marchés obligataires à moyen terme en euro.
|
|Performances du fonds : Allianz Strategy 50 CT EUR
|
|
|Performances Historiques Glissantes au 19-08-2020
|
|Début d'année
|1 mois
|3 mois
|6 mois
|1 an
|3 ans
|Max
|Fonds
|-6.14%
|+1.32%
|+3.77%
|-8.75%
|-0.69%
|+7.87%
|+126.45%
|Catégorie
|
-3.05%
|
0.8%
|
6.19%
|
-5.35%
|
1.92%
|
4.42%
|
-
|
|
|Autres fonds de la catégorie: Allocation EUR Modérée - International
|
|
Copyright © 2009 Morningstar. All Rights Reserved. The information, data and opinions expressed (Information) and contained herein: (1) are proprietary to Morningstar and/or its content providers and are not intended to represent investment advice or recommendation to buy or sell any security; (2) may not be copied or distributed without express license to do so; and (3) are not warranted to be accurate, complete or timely. Morningstar reserve its rights to charge for access to these Ratings and/or Rating report. Neither Morningstar nor its content providers are responsible for any damages or losses arising from any use of this Rating, Rating Report or Information contained therein.
|
|
|Notation Morningstar
|
|
PEA
|NON
|
PEA PME
|NON
|Date de création
|01-07-2008
|Devise
|EUR
|Structure Juridique
|
SICAV
|
Catégorie AMF
|
Fonds étrangers
|
Catégorie Morningstar
|
Allocation EUR Modérée - International
|
Zone d'investissement
|Global
|
Benchmark
|-JPM EMU Investment Grade TR EUR 50%
-MSCI World NR LCL 50%
|
Actifs nets de la part
|1291 M EUR au 31-07-2020
|
Fréquence des VL
|Quotidienne
|Dépositaire et conservateur
|State Street Bank International GmbH, Lu
|Commisaire aux comptes
|PricewaterhouseCoopers Société coopérati
|Ecart-type 3 ans
|8.51%
|Ratio de Sharpe 3 ans
|0.31
|Performance moyenne 3 ans
|7.87%