Allianz Strategy 50 CT EUR       LU0352312184

ALLIANZ STRATEGY 50 CT EUR
Cours en clôture. Cours en clôture BERLINER WERTPAPIERBOERSE - 19/08
200.07 EUR   +0.07%
 SynthèsePerformancesGraphiquesCommunautéCompositionCaractéristiques 
Partenaires
Stratégie du fonds géré par ALLIANZ GLOBAL INVESTORS GMBH
L'objectif d'investissement, axé sur le long terme, consiste principalement à obtenir, au travers de la composante actions du portefeuille, une appréciation du capital en investissant sur les marchés d'actions mondiaux et, au travers de la composante obligataire/monétaire, un rendement calqué sur ceux des marchés obligataires/monétaires en euro, dans le cadre de la politique d'investissement. Globalement, l'objectif consiste à générer une performance comparable à celle d'un portefeuille équilibré constitué à 50 % d'instruments des marchés d'actions mondiaux et à 50 % d'instruments des marchés obligataires à moyen terme en euro.
Performances du fonds : Allianz Strategy 50 CT EUR
Performances Historiques Glissantes au 19-08-2020
Début d'année 1 mois 3 mois 6 mois 1 an 3 ans Max
Fonds -6.14% +1.32% +3.77% -8.75% -0.69% +7.87% +126.45%
Catégorie -3.05% 0.8% 6.19% -5.35% 1.92% 4.42% -
Plus
Parts du fonds
Nom1er Jan3 ansNotationTailleFrais
Allianz Strategy 50 CT EUR-6.14%7.87%1291M EUR1.5%
Allianz Strategy 50 NT EUR-5.59%10.83%345M EUR0.6%
Allianz Strategy 50 IT EUR-6.14%7.87%1289M EUR1.54%
Allianz Strategy 50 A EUR-6.13%7.87%19M EUR1.5%
Allianz Strategy 50 I USD-5.16%10.59%0M USD1.54%
Allianz Strategy 50 PT EUR-5.72%10.16%4M EUR1.2%
Allianz Strategy 50 PT USD-5.16%10.68%51M USD1.2%
Allianz Strategy 50 P EUR-5.72%10.15%9M EUR1.2%
Allianz Strategy 50 WT EUR-5.57%10.95%940M EUR1.2%
Allianz Strategy 50 RT EUR-5.71%0.00%NC7M EUR1.3%
Copyright © 2009 Morningstar. All Rights Reserved. The information, data and opinions expressed (Information) and contained herein: (1) are proprietary to Morningstar and/or its content providers and are not intended to represent investment advice or recommendation to buy or sell any security; (2) may not be copied or distributed without express license to do so; and (3) are not warranted to be accurate, complete or timely. Morningstar reserve its rights to charge for access to these Ratings and/or Rating report. Neither Morningstar nor its content providers are responsible for any damages or losses arising from any use of this Rating, Rating Report or Information contained therein.
Gestion
Société de gestion Allianz Global Investors GmbH
Date de création 01-07-2008

Gérant Depuis
Alistair Bates 01-03-2020
Description
Notation Morningstar
PEA
 NON
PEA PME
 NON
Date de création 01-07-2008
Devise EUR
Structure Juridique SICAV
Catégorie AMF Fonds étrangers
Catégorie Morningstar Allocation EUR Modérée - International
Zone d'investissement Global
Benchmark -JPM EMU Investment Grade TR EUR 50%
-MSCI World NR LCL 50%
Actifs nets de la part 1291 M EUR au 31-07-2020
Fréquence des VL Quotidienne
Dépositaire et conservateur State Street Bank International GmbH, Lu
Commisaire aux comptes PricewaterhouseCoopers Société coopérati
Volatilité au 31-07-2020
Ecart-type 3 ans 8.51%
Ratio de Sharpe 3 ans 0.31
Performance moyenne 3 ans 7.87%
