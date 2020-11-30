Connexion
Amundi Convictions ESR F       QS0009116219

AMUNDI CONVICTIONS ESR F
Cours en clôture. Cours en clôture Fonds - 27/11
153.69 EUR   +1.09%
Stratégie du fonds géré par AMUNDI ASSET MANAGEMENT
Le Fonds a pour objectif de participer à la performance des marchés d'actions internationaux. La gestion cherchera notamment à tirer parti de la dynamique de valeurs liées à des enjeux mondiaux de long terme afin de participer à la hausse potentielle des marchés actions internationaux tout en limitant la volatilité du fonds à 15%.
Performances du fonds : Amundi Convictions ESR F
Performances Historiques Glissantes au 27-11-2020
Début d'année 1 mois 3 mois 6 mois 1 an 3 ans Max
Fonds +6.85% +4.34% +7.02% +15.04% +10.22% +24.29% +53.69%
Catégorie 2.4% 5.15% 4.47% 8.35% 5.34% 11.57% -
Plus
Parts du fonds
Nom1er Jan3 ansNotationTailleFrais
Amundi Convictions ESR E7.34%26.19%NC22M EUR0.9%
Amundi Convictions ESR F6.85%24.29%NC579M EUR0.9%
Gestion
Société de gestion Amundi Asset Management
Date de création 22-01-2016

Gérant Depuis
Anthony Lapeyre 06-09-2016
Description
PEA
 NON
PEA PME
 NON
Date de création 22-01-2016
Devise EUR
Structure Juridique FCPE
Catégorie AMF Actions internationales
Catégorie Morningstar Allocation EUR Agressive - International
Zone d'investissement Global
Actifs nets de la part 579 M EUR au 31-10-2020
Fréquence des VL Quotidienne
Dépositaire et conservateur CACEIS Bank
Commisaire aux comptes Deloitte & Associés
Volatilité au 30-11-2020
Ecart-type 3 ans 15.44%
Ratio de Sharpe 3 ans 0.58
Performance moyenne 3 ans 24.29%
