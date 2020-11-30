|
|Stratégie du fonds géré par AMUNDI ASSET MANAGEMENT
Le Fonds a pour objectif de participer à la performance des marchés d'actions internationaux. La gestion cherchera notamment à tirer parti de la dynamique de valeurs liées à des enjeux mondiaux de long terme afin de participer à la hausse potentielle des marchés actions internationaux tout en limitant la volatilité du fonds à 15%.
|
|Performances du fonds : Amundi Convictions ESR F
|
|
|Performances Historiques Glissantes au 27-11-2020
|
|Début d'année
|1 mois
|3 mois
|6 mois
|1 an
|3 ans
|Max
|Fonds
|+6.85%
|+4.34%
|+7.02%
|+15.04%
|+10.22%
|+24.29%
|+53.69%
|Catégorie
|
2.4%
|
5.15%
|
4.47%
|
8.35%
|
5.34%
|
11.57%
|
-
|
|
|Autres fonds de la catégorie: Allocation EUR Agressive - International
|
|
|
|
|
PEA
|NON
|
PEA PME
|NON
|Date de création
|22-01-2016
|Devise
|EUR
|Structure Juridique
|
FCPE
|
Catégorie AMF
|
Actions internationales
|
Catégorie Morningstar
|
Allocation EUR Agressive - International
|
Zone d'investissement
|Global
|
Actifs nets de la part
|579 M EUR au 31-10-2020
|
Fréquence des VL
|Quotidienne
|Dépositaire et conservateur
|CACEIS Bank
|Commisaire aux comptes
|Deloitte & Associés
|Ecart-type 3 ans
|15.44%
|Ratio de Sharpe 3 ans
|0.58
|Performance moyenne 3 ans
|24.29%