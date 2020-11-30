Stratégie du fonds géré par AMUNDI ASSET MANAGEMENT Le Fonds a pour objectif de participer à la performance des marchés d'actions internationaux. La gestion cherchera notamment à tirer parti de la dynamique de valeurs liées à des enjeux mondiaux de long terme afin de participer à la hausse potentielle des marchés actions internationaux tout en limitant la volatilité du fonds à 15%.

Performances du fonds : Amundi Convictions ESR F

Performances Historiques Glissantes au 27-11-2020 Début d'année 1 mois 3 mois 6 mois 1 an 3 ans Max Fonds +6.85% +4.34% +7.02% +15.04% +10.22% +24.29% +53.69% Catégorie 2.4% 5.15% 4.47% 8.35% 5.34% 11.57% -

Parts du fonds Nom 1er Jan 3 ans Notation Taille Frais Amundi Convictions ESR E 7.34% 26.19% NC 22M EUR 0.9% Amundi Convictions ESR F 6.85% 24.29% NC 579M EUR 0.9%

