Amundi Stratégies Actions France C       FR0010093716

AMUNDI STRATÉGIES ACTIONS FRANCE C
Cours en clôture. Cours en clôture LA COTE ALPHA - 07/04
371.27 EUR   -0.01%
Stratégie du fonds géré par AMUNDI ASSET MANAGEMENT
L'objectif de gestion du fonds consiste à sélectionner les OPC et les titres vifs qui présentent le plus de potentiel d'appréciation à moyen terme afin de surperformer l'indice SBF 120, après prise en compte des frais courants.
Performances du fonds : Amundi Stratégies Actions France C
Performances Historiques Glissantes au 07-04-2021
Début d'année 1 mois 3 mois 6 mois 1 an 3 ans Max
Fonds +9.72% +5.95% +7.28% +22.9% +38.2% +13.83% -
Catégorie 9.76% 5.34% 8.82% 25.23% 42.16% 22.72% -
Indice 11.29% 4.55% 8.15% 25.92% 40.97% 24.83% -
Plus
Parts du fonds
Nom1er Jan3 ansNotationTailleFrais
Amundi Stratégies Actions France PM C9.59%0.00%NC0M EUR1%
Amundi Stratégies Actions France C9.72%13.83%1162M EUR1%
Amundi Stratégies Actions France D6.79%10.79%553M EUR1%
Autres fonds de la catégorie: Actions France Grandes Cap.
 Nom1er Jan3 ansNotationTaille
29 Haussmann Sélection France C8.01%3.89%NC71 M EUR
29 Haussmann Sélection France D8.01%3.89%NC80 M EUR
29 Haussmann Sélection France I8.27%0.00%NC3 M EUR
AAF Candriam French Equities A EUR Acc10.36%17.72%NC61 M EUR
AAF Candriam French Equities A EUR Inc10.36%17.71%NC19 M EUR
AAF Candriam French Equities F EUR Acc10.59%20.53%NC27 M EUR
AAF Candriam French Equities I EUR Acc10.59%16.56%NC0 M EUR
ACA France I9.08%9.61%NC3 M EUR
ACA France R8.80%6.49%NC7 M EUR
Actions 21 A12.66%-10.25%NC5 M EUR
Copyright © 2009 Morningstar. All Rights Reserved. The information, data and opinions expressed (Information) and contained herein: (1) are proprietary to Morningstar and/or its content providers and are not intended to represent investment advice or recommendation to buy or sell any security; (2) may not be copied or distributed without express license to do so; and (3) are not warranted to be accurate, complete or timely. Morningstar reserve its rights to charge for access to these Ratings and/or Rating report. Neither Morningstar nor its content providers are responsible for any damages or losses arising from any use of this Rating, Rating Report or Information contained therein.
Gestion
Société de gestion Amundi Asset Management
Date de création 11-01-1988

Gérant Depuis
Zhicong Mou 29-08-2017
Isabelle Lafargue 12-10-2010
Description
Notation Morningstar
PEA
 OUI
PEA PME
 NON
Date de création 11-01-1988
Devise EUR
Structure Juridique FCP
Catégorie AMF Actions de la zone Euro
Catégorie Morningstar Actions France Grandes Cap.
Zone d'investissement France
Benchmark Euronext Paris SBF 120 NR EUR 100%
Actifs nets de la part 1162 M EUR au 31-03-2021
Fréquence des VL Quotidienne
Dépositaire et conservateur CACEIS Bank
Commisaire aux comptes PricewaterhouseCoopers Audit Fr
Volatilité au 28-02-2021
Ecart-type 3 ans 19.9%
Ratio de Sharpe 3 ans 0.2
Performance moyenne 3 ans 13.83%
