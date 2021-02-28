Stratégie du fonds géré par AMUNDI ASSET MANAGEMENT L'objectif de gestion du fonds consiste à sélectionner les OPC et les titres vifs qui présentent le plus de potentiel d'appréciation à moyen terme afin de surperformer l'indice SBF 120, après prise en compte des frais courants.

Performances du fonds : Amundi Stratégies Actions France C

Performances Historiques Glissantes au 07-04-2021 Début d'année 1 mois 3 mois 6 mois 1 an 3 ans Max Fonds +9.72% +5.95% +7.28% +22.9% +38.2% +13.83% - Catégorie 9.76% 5.34% 8.82% 25.23% 42.16% 22.72% - Indice 11.29% 4.55% 8.15% 25.92% 40.97% 24.83% -

Copyright © 2009 Morningstar. All Rights Reserved. The information, data and opinions expressed (Information) and contained herein: (1) are proprietary to Morningstar and/or its content providers and are not intended to represent investment advice or recommendation to buy or sell any security; (2) may not be copied or distributed without express license to do so; and (3) are not warranted to be accurate, complete or timely. Morningstar reserve its rights to charge for access to these Ratings and/or Rating report. Neither Morningstar nor its content providers are responsible for any damages or losses arising from any use of this Rating, Rating Report or Information contained therein.