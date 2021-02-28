|
|
|Stratégie du fonds géré par AMUNDI ASSET MANAGEMENT
L'objectif de gestion du fonds consiste à sélectionner les OPC et les titres vifs qui présentent le plus de potentiel d'appréciation à moyen terme afin de surperformer l'indice SBF 120, après prise en compte des frais courants.
|
|Performances du fonds : Amundi Stratégies Actions France C
|
|
|Performances Historiques Glissantes au 07-04-2021
|
|Début d'année
|1 mois
|3 mois
|6 mois
|1 an
|3 ans
|Max
|Fonds
|+9.72%
|+5.95%
|+7.28%
|+22.9%
|+38.2%
|+13.83%
| -
|Catégorie
|
9.76%
|
5.34%
|
8.82%
|
25.23%
|
42.16%
|
22.72%
|
-
|Indice
|
11.29%
|4.55%
|8.15%
|25.92%
|
40.97%
|
24.83%
|
-
|
|
|Autres fonds de la catégorie: Actions France Grandes Cap.
|
|
Copyright © 2009 Morningstar. All Rights Reserved. The information, data and opinions expressed (Information) and contained herein: (1) are proprietary to Morningstar and/or its content providers and are not intended to represent investment advice or recommendation to buy or sell any security; (2) may not be copied or distributed without express license to do so; and (3) are not warranted to be accurate, complete or timely. Morningstar reserve its rights to charge for access to these Ratings and/or Rating report. Neither Morningstar nor its content providers are responsible for any damages or losses arising from any use of this Rating, Rating Report or Information contained therein.
|
|
|Notation Morningstar
|
|
PEA
|OUI
|
PEA PME
|NON
|Date de création
|11-01-1988
|Devise
|EUR
|Structure Juridique
|
FCP
|
Catégorie AMF
|
Actions de la zone Euro
|
Catégorie Morningstar
|
Actions France Grandes Cap.
|
Zone d'investissement
|France
|
Benchmark
|Euronext Paris SBF 120 NR EUR 100%
|
Actifs nets de la part
|1162 M EUR au 31-03-2021
|
Fréquence des VL
|Quotidienne
|Dépositaire et conservateur
|CACEIS Bank
|Commisaire aux comptes
|PricewaterhouseCoopers Audit Fr
|Ecart-type 3 ans
|19.9%
|Ratio de Sharpe 3 ans
|0.2
|Performance moyenne 3 ans
|13.83%