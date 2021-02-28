Stratégie du fonds géré par SOCIÉTÉ GÉNÉRALE GESTION Le Compartiment « Trésorerie » est nourricier du fonds AMUNDI TRESO DIVERSIFIEE également classé « Obligations et autres titres de créance libellés en euro ». A ce titre, l'actif du compartiment est investi en quasi-totalité et en permanence en parts dudit fonds AMUNDI TRESO DIVERSIFIEE. Le Compartiment a pour objectif d'avoir la même performance que celle du maître diminué des frais de gestion propres au nourricier. La performance du compartiment sera inférieure à celle du fonds maître AMUNDI TRESO DIVERSIFIEE, compte tenu notamment des frais de gestion propres au compartiment, et pourra être inférieure à celle de l'EONIA capitalisé.

Performances du fonds : Arcancia Trésorerie 207

Performances Historiques Glissantes au 26-03-2021 Début d'année 1 mois 3 mois 6 mois 1 an 3 ans Max Fonds -0.15% -0.04% -0.16% -0.21% +0.02% -1.73% - Catégorie -0.01% 0.03% -0.02% 0.15% 1.39% -0.52% - Indice -0.14% -0.04% -0.15% -0.29% -0.52% -1.39% -

