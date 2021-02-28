|
|
|Stratégie du fonds géré par SOCIÉTÉ GÉNÉRALE GESTION
Le Compartiment « Trésorerie » est nourricier du fonds AMUNDI TRESO DIVERSIFIEE également classé « Obligations et autres titres de créance libellés en euro ». A ce titre, l'actif du compartiment est investi en quasi-totalité et en permanence en parts dudit fonds AMUNDI TRESO DIVERSIFIEE. Le Compartiment a pour objectif d'avoir la même performance que celle du maître diminué des frais de gestion propres au nourricier. La performance du compartiment sera inférieure à celle du fonds maître AMUNDI TRESO DIVERSIFIEE, compte tenu notamment des frais de gestion propres au compartiment, et pourra être inférieure à celle de l'EONIA capitalisé.
|
|Performances du fonds : Arcancia Trésorerie 207
|
|
|Performances Historiques Glissantes au 26-03-2021
|
|Début d'année
|1 mois
|3 mois
|6 mois
|1 an
|3 ans
|Max
|Fonds
|-0.15%
|-0.04%
|-0.16%
|-0.21%
|+0.02%
|-1.73%
| -
|Catégorie
|
-0.01%
|
0.03%
|
-0.02%
|
0.15%
|
1.39%
|
-0.52%
|
-
|Indice
|
-0.14%
|-0.04%
|-0.15%
|-0.29%
|
-0.52%
|
-1.39%
|
-
|
|
|Autres fonds de la catégorie: Obligations EUR Très Court Terme
|
|
|
|
|
PEA
|NON
|
PEA PME
|NON
|Date de création
|08-08-1995
|Devise
|EUR
|Structure Juridique
|
FCPE
|
Catégorie AMF
|
Obligations en Euro
|
Catégorie Morningstar
|
Obligations EUR Très Court Terme
|
Zone d'investissement
|Global
|
Benchmark
|EONIA Capitalisé Jour TR EUR 100%
|
Actifs nets de la part
|394 M EUR au 28-02-2021
|
Fréquence des VL
|Quotidienne
|Commisaire aux comptes
|Deloitte & Associés
|Ecart-type 3 ans
|0.51%
|Ratio de Sharpe 3 ans
|-0.3
|Performance moyenne 3 ans
|-1.73%