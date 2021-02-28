Connexion
Arcancia Trésorerie 207

ARCANCIA TRÉSORERIE 207
Cours en clôture. Cours en clôture Fonds - 26/03
4.41 EUR   --.--%
Stratégie du fonds géré par SOCIÉTÉ GÉNÉRALE GESTION
Le Compartiment « Trésorerie » est nourricier du fonds AMUNDI TRESO DIVERSIFIEE également classé « Obligations et autres titres de créance libellés en euro ». A ce titre, l'actif du compartiment est investi en quasi-totalité et en permanence en parts dudit fonds AMUNDI TRESO DIVERSIFIEE. Le Compartiment a pour objectif d'avoir la même performance que celle du maître diminué des frais de gestion propres au nourricier. La performance du compartiment sera inférieure à celle du fonds maître AMUNDI TRESO DIVERSIFIEE, compte tenu notamment des frais de gestion propres au compartiment, et pourra être inférieure à celle de l'EONIA capitalisé.
Performances du fonds : Arcancia Trésorerie 207
Performances Historiques Glissantes au 26-03-2021
Début d'année 1 mois 3 mois 6 mois 1 an 3 ans Max
Fonds -0.15% -0.04% -0.16% -0.21% +0.02% -1.73% -
Catégorie -0.01% 0.03% -0.02% 0.15% 1.39% -0.52% -
Indice -0.14% -0.04% -0.15% -0.29% -0.52% -1.39% -
Copyright © 2009 Morningstar. All Rights Reserved. The information, data and opinions expressed (Information) and contained herein: (1) are proprietary to Morningstar and/or its content providers and are not intended to represent investment advice or recommendation to buy or sell any security; (2) may not be copied or distributed without express license to do so; and (3) are not warranted to be accurate, complete or timely. Morningstar reserve its rights to charge for access to these Ratings and/or Rating report. Neither Morningstar nor its content providers are responsible for any damages or losses arising from any use of this Rating, Rating Report or Information contained therein.
Gestion
Société de gestion Société Générale Gestion
Date de création 08-08-1995

Gérant Depuis
Fabrice de Sousa 27-03-2017
Description
PEA
 NON
PEA PME
 NON
Date de création 08-08-1995
Devise EUR
Structure Juridique FCPE
Catégorie AMF Obligations en Euro
Catégorie Morningstar Obligations EUR Très Court Terme
Zone d'investissement Global
Benchmark EONIA Capitalisé Jour TR EUR 100%
Actifs nets de la part 394 M EUR au 28-02-2021
Fréquence des VL Quotidienne
Commisaire aux comptes Deloitte & Associés
Volatilité au 28-02-2021
Ecart-type 3 ans 0.51%
Ratio de Sharpe 3 ans -0.3
Performance moyenne 3 ans -1.73%
