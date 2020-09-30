|
|Stratégie du fonds géré par BDL CAPITAL MANAGEMENT
Le fonds cherche à réaliser une performance supérieure à celle de l'indice Dow Jones Stoxx 600 Price sur la durée de placement recommandée, tout en cherchant à limiter les risques.
|Performances du fonds : BDL Convictions C
|Performances Historiques Glissantes au 19-10-2020
|Début d'année
|1 mois
|3 mois
|6 mois
|1 an
|3 ans
|Max
|Fonds
|-18.75%
|+0.77%
|-1.32%
|+14.11%
|-13.49%
|-12.15%
|+137.31%
|Catégorie
-5.39%
0.64%
3.18%
19.2%
1.65%
-2.2%
-
|Indice
16.69%
|0.33%
|8.14%
|5.33%
1.52%
29.72%
-
|Autres fonds de la catégorie: Actions Europe Flex Cap
|Notation Morningstar
PEA
|OUI
PEA PME
|NON
|Date de création
|12-09-2008
|Devise
|EUR
|Structure Juridique
FCP
Catégorie AMF
Actions des pays de l'Union Européenne
Catégorie Morningstar
Actions Europe Flex Cap
Zone d'investissement
|Europe
Benchmark
|STOXX Europe 600 NR EUR 100%
Actifs nets de la part
|174 M EUR au 30-09-2020
Fréquence des VL
|Quotidienne
|Dépositaire et conservateur
|CACEIS Bank
|Commisaire aux comptes
|KPMG (France)
|Ecart-type 3 ans
|20.12%
|Ratio de Sharpe 3 ans
|-0.13
|Performance moyenne 3 ans
|-12.15%