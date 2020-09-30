Connexion
BDL CONVICTIONS C       FR0010651224

BDL CONVICTIONS C
Cours en clôture. Cours en clôture Fonds - 19/10
2373.11 EUR   +0.62%
 SynthèsePerformancesGraphiquesCommunautéCompositionCaractéristiquesPublications officielles 
Stratégie du fonds géré par BDL CAPITAL MANAGEMENT
Le fonds cherche à réaliser une performance supérieure à celle de l'indice Dow Jones Stoxx 600 Price sur la durée de placement recommandée, tout en cherchant à limiter les risques.
Performances du fonds : BDL Convictions C
Performances Historiques Glissantes au 19-10-2020
Début d'année 1 mois 3 mois 6 mois 1 an 3 ans Max
Fonds -18.75% +0.77% -1.32% +14.11% -13.49% -12.15% +137.31%
Catégorie -5.39% 0.64% 3.18% 19.2% 1.65% -2.2% -
Indice 16.69% 0.33% 8.14% 5.33% 1.52% 29.72% -
Plus
Parts du fonds
Nom1er Jan3 ansNotationTailleFrais
BDL Convictions C-18.75%-12.15%174M EUR2%
BDL Convictions I-18.26%0.00%NC197M EUR1.25%
Gestion
Société de gestion BDL Capital Management
Date de création 12-09-2008

Gérant Depuis
Hughes Beuzelin 12-09-2008
Bastien Bernus 12-09-2008
Description
Notation Morningstar
PEA
 OUI
PEA PME
 NON
Date de création 12-09-2008
Devise EUR
Structure Juridique FCP
Catégorie AMF Actions des pays de l'Union Européenne
Catégorie Morningstar Actions Europe Flex Cap
Zone d'investissement Europe
Benchmark STOXX Europe 600 NR EUR 100%
Actifs nets de la part 174 M EUR au 30-09-2020
Fréquence des VL Quotidienne
Dépositaire et conservateur CACEIS Bank
Commisaire aux comptes KPMG (France)
Volatilité au 30-09-2020
Ecart-type 3 ans 20.12%
Ratio de Sharpe 3 ans -0.13
Performance moyenne 3 ans -12.15%
