Stratégie du fonds géré par BDL CAPITAL MANAGEMENT Le fonds cherche à réaliser une performance supérieure à celle de l'indice Dow Jones Stoxx 600 Price sur la durée de placement recommandée, tout en cherchant à limiter les risques.

Performances du fonds : BDL Convictions C

Performances Historiques Glissantes au 19-10-2020 Début d'année 1 mois 3 mois 6 mois 1 an 3 ans Max Fonds -18.75% +0.77% -1.32% +14.11% -13.49% -12.15% +137.31% Catégorie -5.39% 0.64% 3.18% 19.2% 1.65% -2.2% - Indice 16.69% 0.33% 8.14% 5.33% 1.52% 29.72% -

Parts du fonds Nom 1er Jan 3 ans Notation Taille Frais BDL Convictions C -18.75% -12.15% 174M EUR 2% BDL Convictions I -18.26% 0.00% NC 197M EUR 1.25%

