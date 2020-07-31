Connexion
CPR Invest Climate Action A EUR Acc

CPR INVEST CLIMATE ACTION A EUR ACC
Cours en clôture. Cours en clôture Fonds - 07/10
117.44 EUR   +1.45%
 SynthèsePerformancesGraphiquesCommunautéCompositionCaractéristiques 
Partenaires
Stratégie du fonds géré par CPR ASSET MANAGEMENT
The Compartment's objective is to outperform global equity markets over a long-term period (minimum of five years) by investing in international equities committed to limiting impact of climate change, while integrating Environmental, Social and Governance (E, S, and G - or, when taken together, ESG) criteria in the investment process. The investment objective is aimed to be in line with the United Nations Sustainable Development Goal (SDG) related to the climate challenge.
Performances du fonds : CPR Invest Climate Action A EUR Acc
Performances Historiques Glissantes au 07-10-2020
Début d'année 1 mois 3 mois 6 mois 1 an 3 ans Max
Fonds -1.57% +1.59% +3.64% +19.97% +5.08% - +17.44%
Catégorie 8.58% 4.36% 9.27% 30.52% 18.72% 28.04% -
Indice -0.32% 3.64% 4.3% 16.65% 8.37% 27.21% -
Plus
Parts du fonds
Nom1er Jan3 ansNotationTailleFrais
CPR Invest Climate Action I EUR Acc-1.08%0.00%NC34M EUR0.7%
CPR Invest Climate Action E EUR Acc-0.84%0.00%NC22M EUR0%
CPR Invest Climate Action A EUR Acc-1.57%0.00%NC246M EUR1.4%
CPR Invest Climate Action R EUR Acc-1.17%0.00%NC0M EUR0%
CPR Invest Climate Action F EUR Acc-2.31%0.00%NC0M EUR0%
CPR Invest Climate Action I USD Acc-1.00%0.00%NC0M USD0%
CPR Invest Climate Action A EUR Inc-1.62%0.00%NC0M EUR0%
CPR Invest Climate Action A2 SGD H Acc-7.11%0.00%NC0M SGD0%
CPR Invest Climate Action U EUR Acc0.00%0.00%NC0M EUR0%
Autres fonds de la catégorie: Actions Secteur Ecologie
 Nom1er Jan3 ansNotationTaille
3 Banken Mensch & Umwelt Aktienfonds I13.30%0.00%NC0 M EUR
3 Banken Mensch & Umwelt Aktienfonds R12.71%0.00%NC0 M EUR
AG Life Climate Change3.06%23.73%NC0 M EUR
AI Climate Transition Glb Eq Z EUR0.00%0.00%NC0 M EUR
Allianz Climate Transition A EUR0.54%12.94%NC0 M EUR
Allianz Climate Transition AT EUR0.53%13.04%NC25 M EUR
Allianz Climate Transition I EUR1.19%16.03%NC0 M EUR
Allianz Climate Transition IT EUR1.23%16.04%NC19 M EUR
Allianz Climate Transition P10 EUR1.39%16.88%NC0 M EUR
Allianz Climate Transition PT2 EUR1.43%16.89%NC56 M EUR
Plus de fonds




Gestion
Société de gestion CPR Asset Management
Date de création 07-12-2018
Description
PEA
 NON
PEA PME
 NON
Devise EUR
Structure Juridique SICAV
Catégorie Morningstar Actions Secteur Ecologie
Benchmark MSCI ACWI NR EUR 100%
Actifs nets de la part 246 M EUR au 31-07-2020
Fréquence des VL Quotidienne
Dépositaire et conservateur CACEIS Bank, Luxembourg Branch
Commisaire aux comptes Deloitte Audit S.à r.l.
Volatilité au 31-07-2020
Ecart-type 1 an: 20.11%
Ratio de Sharpe 1 an 0.1
Performance moyenne 1 an 5.08
