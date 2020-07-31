Stratégie du fonds géré par CPR ASSET MANAGEMENT The Compartment's objective is to outperform global equity markets over a long-term period (minimum of five years) by investing in international equities committed to limiting impact of climate change, while integrating Environmental, Social and Governance (E, S, and G - or, when taken together, ESG) criteria in the investment process. The investment objective is aimed to be in line with the United Nations Sustainable Development Goal (SDG) related to the climate challenge.

Performances du fonds : CPR Invest Climate Action A EUR Acc

Performances Historiques Glissantes au 07-10-2020 Début d'année 1 mois 3 mois 6 mois 1 an 3 ans Max Fonds -1.57% +1.59% +3.64% +19.97% +5.08% - +17.44% Catégorie 8.58% 4.36% 9.27% 30.52% 18.72% 28.04% - Indice -0.32% 3.64% 4.3% 16.65% 8.37% 27.21% -

